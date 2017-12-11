4-year-old Chicago boy reads 100 books in one day

Reading is fundamental for a 4-year-old Chicago boy. It’s a lot of fun, too.
Caleb Green staged a reading marathon Saturday, completing 100 books, WLS reported. Every time he finished 10 books, including his favorites about dogs and Ninja Turtles, he did a little dance.
Caleb’s parents decided to stream his book binge on Facebook Live and received several thousand views, WLS reported.
“I like to read, and I want to read some more like my sister,” Caleb told WLS.
According to the Reading Is Fundamental website, 34 percent of children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills needed to learn how to read.
Caleb is already honing those skills. When he told his parents about his goal, they hunted through their bookshelves. When they came up short, friends came by with more books, WLS reported.
“I was like, ‘100, son? That's a lot of books,” said Caleb’s father, Sylus Green. “So at first, I had the gut reaction to talk him down a little bit, but he was like, ‘No, I want to read 100.’”
Whoa this is crazy!!! Caleb wants to read 100 books today! Here we go!!! Help cheer him on!!!! #calebreads100Posted by Sylus Green on Saturday, December 9, 2017
Sylus Green said his son is an inspiration.
“I learned to just dream bigger and I am going to set unrealistic goals for myself this coming year and I'm going to be inspired by Caleb to not quit on him and just push through it,” Sylus Green said.
Caleb continues to set goals for himself.
“I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22, I want to be an astronaut and when I'm 23, I want to be a Ninja Turtle,” he told WLS.
