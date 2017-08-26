Listen Live
When do adults reach peak happiness? Not until age 50, study says
Close

When do adults reach peak happiness? Not until age 50, study says

When do adults reach peak happiness? Not until age 50, study says

When do adults reach peak happiness? Not until age 50, study says

By: Najja Parker The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wondering what age you’ll reach peak happiness? It may be well after your 50s, according to new research.

»RELATED: Popular in high school? You may be miserable as an adult, study says

Scientists from Dartmouth College and the University of Warwick in England conducted a study, which was published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, to determine the pattern of psychological well-being among adults.

To do so, they assessed seven different surveys that questioned 1.3 million people across 51 countries. The questionnaire focused on individuals’ life-satisfaction and happiness. 

They found that happiness follows a U-shape over the course of most people’s life, where they experience high levels of euphoria in their teens and early 20s. However, it lowers over the next few decades. 

»RELATED: Study: Instagram spots depression better than general

According to the analysis, people are more miserable around age 50, and they become elated again in their later years on through retirement. 

“There is much evidence that humans experience a midlife psychological ‘low,’” the authors said in the paper. "The decline in well-being is apparently substantial and not minor.”

Researchers did note that other studies that have used more longitudinal data or examined the same participants over a certain period of time found different patterns of happiness. While some reported more wavy patterns, others saw more flat routes. 

Despite the differences, the scientists believe their conclusions will prove effective. 

“Our own view,” they wrote, “is that these kinds of plots of happiness and life satisfaction should be shown - with a discussion of appropriate caveats - to all young psychologists and economists.”

»RELATED: Google depression test: Google test checks if youre depressed

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said. The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville. The deputy pursued Robinson on foot. “An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.” RELATED: Driver in Cobb crash dies after cop deploys his Taser Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.  The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings. Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Trump says Canada, Mexico being 'very difficult' on NAFTA
    Trump says Canada, Mexico being 'very difficult' on NAFTA
    President Donald Trump is accusing Canada and Mexico of being 'very difficult' at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal. Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the 'worst trade deal ever made.' Trump said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would 'end up probably terminating' NAFTA 'at some point.' The U.S., Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs. Trump is also taking to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it 'through reimbursement/other.' Mexico has repeatedly said there's no chance of that happening.
  • Birthplace of free speech movement braces for possible fight
    Birthplace of free speech movement braces for possible fight
    The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears violence. The 'No to Marxism in America' rally in downtown Berkeley comes a day after a controversial freedom rally planned by a right-wing group fizzled amid throngs of counter-protesters in San Francisco. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee declared victory over a group he branded as inviting hate. Both Amber Cummings and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson have repeatedly denounced racism. Cummings canceled her Sunday event and Gibson called off his Saturday rally late Friday, saying that demonization by mayors in both cities and left-wing extremists made it impossible to speak out. Cummings said she would be the sole attendee. In a message to the media Saturday she said she might be forced to cancel if she is not provided police protection. It's uncertain if supporters— or opponents— will show up. The left-wing group By Any Means Necessary, which has been involved in violent confrontations, had vowed to shut down the rally at Civic Center Park. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin has urged counter-protesters to stay away. Berkeley police were planning for a number of contingencies, police spokeswoman Jenn Coats said in an email Saturday. The city has banned a long list of items from the park, including baseball bats, dogs and skateboards. People at the park are also not allowed to cover their faces with scarves or bandanas. Cummings is a transgender woman and supporter of President Donald Trump who has said on social media and in media interviews that Marxism is the real evil and that members of the anti-fascist movement are terrorists. 'I'm not safe to walk down the road with an American flag in this county,' she said to reporters in Berkeley last week, her face covered with a bandana to make a point about masked anti-fascist members. 'We've had enough,' she said. 'We have the right to speak patriotism, we have the right to speak about our country. We have the right to be proud of our country.' Cummings called off her event in a lengthy statement issued via Facebook, saying that she had 'grave concerns for the safety of the people attending my event.' Asked Saturday whether he had any plans to go to Berkeley, Gibson, the leader of Patriot Prayer, said he would 'analyze the situation.' Gibson downgraded his Saturday rally into a news conference at a San Francisco park, but was thwarted when police swarmed the park and city workers erected a fence around it. He and several other people scheduled to speak at the rally were forced to travel to a suburb to hold their news conference. Will Johnson, who is African American, said he is obviously not a white supremacist and was frustrated about the use of the term in connection with Patriot Prayer and the rally. 'We're here in the middle of nowhere because we don't want the violence,' he said. The pivots by the group didn't deter more than 1,000 left-wing counter-protesters from descending on Alamo Square park, where they suspected right-wing supporters still might show up. Student activism was born during the 1960s free-speech movement at Berkeley, when thousands of students at the university mobilized to demand that the school drop its ban on political activism. However, the deadly confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 during a rally of white supremacists led San Francisco police and civil leaders to rethink their response to protests. --- AP reporter Sudhin Thanawala contributed to this report.
  • Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston
    Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston
    Rescuers answered thousands of desperate calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey rose high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on rooftops. A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-death situations. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez used Twitter to field calls for assistance for those trapped inside homes, attics and vehicles. Among those seeking help was a woman who posted: 'I have 2 children with me and the water is swallowing us up.' People used inflatable beach toys, rubber rafts and even air mattresses to get through the rising waters to higher ground. Others simply waded while carrying plastic trash bags stuffed with their belongings. Officials urged people not to crawl into attics but to get on top of them. The Coast Guard suggested they wave sheets or towels to draw attention to themselves. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help and would be opening the city's main convention center as a shelter. He urged drivers to stay off flooded roads to avoid adding to the number of stranded people. 'I don't need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm,' Turner told a news conference. 'We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically.' Police evacuated two apartment complexes overnight in the Greenspoint neighborhood, rescuing more than 50 children from rising water. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo stood in waist-high water during a livestream post on Twitter. Rainfall of more than 4 inches per hour resulted in water levels higher than in any recent floods and higher than during Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001, said Jeff Linder of flood control district in Harris County, which includes Houston. Emergency teams came by land, water and air. In Friendswood near Houston, authorities asked people with flat-bottomed airboats or fuel for them to help rescue people, KPRC-TV in Houston reported Sunday morning. In Houston, dump trucks and city buses were used to ferry residents to higher ground. The Coast Guard, which received more than 300 requests for help, deployed five helicopters and asked for additional aircraft from New Orleans. Staff at a Houston television station broadcasting live coverage of the floods had to evacuate after water from the nearby Buffalo Bayou started to gush into the building. KHOU-TV tweeted images Sunday of water pushing through a front door and flooding the lobby. The anchors and news operations then moved to a second floor before finally abandoning the station. The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the government expected to conduct a 'mass care mission' and predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA's involvement for years. 'This disaster's going to be a landmark event.' President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he would visit Texas. 'I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption,' the president posted on Twitter. 'The focus must be life and safety.' The rescues unfolded a day after the hurricane settled over the Texas coastline. It was blamed for killing at least two people and injuring up to 14. Anxiety ran high throughout the region between Corpus Christi and Houston because some of the areas with the greatest hurricane damage were inaccessible to rescuers. And the forecast for days of steady rain threatened to inundate the region's flat landscape with as much as 40 inches (100 centimeters). In the island community of Port Aransas, population 3,800, officials were unable to fully survey the town because of 'massive' damage. Police and heavy equipment had only made it into the northernmost street. 'I can tell you I have a very bad feeling and that's about it,' said Mayor Charles Bujan, who had called for a mandatory evacuation but did not know how many heeded the order. Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm's path. The mayor said his community took a blow 'right on the nose' that left 'widespread devastation,' including homes, businesses and schools that were heavily damaged. Some structures were destroyed. Rockport's roads were a mess of toppled power poles and other debris. Harvey's relentless wind tore the metal sides off the high school gym and twisted the steel door frame of its auditorium. 'We're still in the very infancy stage of getting this recovery started,' said Aransas County spokesman Larry Sinclair. One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. 'Burt' Mills Jr. said. Another person — a woman who tried to get out of her vehicle in high water — died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located, , though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death, said Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center. Meanwhile, the storm was barely moving. Rainfall totals varied across the region, with Galveston receiving around 8 inches (20 centimeters), Houston 11 (28 centimeters) and Aransas 10 (25 centimeters). Tiny Austwell got 15 inches (38 centimeters). The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Harvey weakened Saturday to a tropical storm. By Sunday morning the system was centered about 65 miles southeast of San Antonio, with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (72.42 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center, which described the flooding as 'catastrophic.' Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record. ___ Associated Press writers Juan Lozano and Nomaan Merchant in Houston; Tammy Webber in Chicago; David Phillip in Dickinson, Texas; and Jamie Stengle, David Warren and Claudia Lauer and in Dallas contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Mayor defends decision not to ask for evacuation
    The Latest: Mayor defends decision not to ask for evacuation
    The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 10:15 Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is defending his decision not to ask residents to evacuate before the heavy rain from Tropical Storm Harvey swamped roads and neighborhoods across the nation's fourth-largest city. Turner says at a news conference Sunday that there was no way to pinpoint which neighborhoods would be worst hit. He says every neighborhood has received at least some flooding. He says, 'If you think the situation right now is bad and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare.' Turner asked people to stay in their homes and not drive if at all possible. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says authorities have made more than 250 vehicle rescues in the storm. ___ 10:05 Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says emergency personnel have responded to more than 2,000 calls to 911 for rescues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. He said priority was being given to life-threatening calls. Turner also said at a news conference Sunday that he has ordered the downtown George R. Brown Convention Center opened as a shelter as floodwaters inundated much of the city. Turner also urged people not to drive, as numerous streets and roadways in Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, were flooded Sunday. The George R. Brown Convention Center has 1.8 million square feet of space. ___ 9:50 a.m. A Catholic priest has used a kayak to get from his home in southeast Houston to higher ground and hoped to say Mass for people stranded on the streets. Father David Bergeron says that he tried to buy some wine for Mass at a convenience store but couldn't because sales are prohibited in Texas on Sunday before noon. Bergeron tells television station KTRK that: 'this is how America was evangelized — by canoe.' He says that he is praying for people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. ___ 9:40 a.m. Staff at a Houston television station broadcasting live coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey had to evacuate after water from nearby flood-prone Buffalo Bayou started to gush into the building. KHOU-TV tweeted images Sunday of water pushing through a front door and flooding the lobby. Other images showed sand bags placed against another door had failed to stop the water that was already ankle deep. Floodwaters around 6:30 a.m. Sunday began seeping into the first-floor studio of KHOU, which is the CBS affiliate in the nation's fourth largest city. The anchors and news operations then moved to a second floor as live coverage of Harvey continued. Later tweets say the station was being evacuated due to flooding. The station last flooded in 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison. ___ 9:35 a.m. Harris County sheriff's spokesman Jason Spencer says flooding throughout the county that includes Houston and the region is so widespread that it's 'difficult to pinpoint the worst area.' He says authorities are prioritizing hundreds of phones calls for help to ensure life-and-death situations 'are at the top of the list.' 'It's heartbreaking,' he says. Spencer says the department has high-water vehicles and airboats but 'certainly not enough.' He says officials are encouraged that rescue teams from the National Guard and state agencies have also been deployed. ___ 9:25 a.m. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says Hurricane Harvey is a 'landmark event' and the federal agency will be in the areas worst affected 'for years.' Brock Long says nearly 5,000 people from the federal government are doing search and rescue missions, helping to restore power and supporting what he calls 'mass care missions.' Speaking Sunday on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Long said: 'We expect a huge mass care mission today, of people flocking to shelters, if they can get to shelters.' ___ 9:15 a.m. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says that boats and helicopters are being deployed to help with swift-water rescues in the Houston area and parts of East Texas also facing flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Abbott, appearing on 'Fox News Sunday,' said: 'We're measuring rain these days not in inches but in feet.' He tells ABC's 'This Week' that they 'could not be more appreciative' of what the federal government and President Trump have done to help as Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. Abbott said on CNN's 'State of the Nation' he's talked to Trump several times and the head of FEMA. He says, 'We've made multiple requests and we're getting absolutely everything we need.' Abbott said Harris County, which includes Houston, will soon be included in a federal disaster declaration as a result of Harvey. ___ 8:25 a.m. President Donald Trump says he will be traveling to Texas 'as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption' in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Trump tweeted that the 'focus must be life and safety.' At least two people are dead and more than a dozen injured due to the storm that has battered the region, including the cities of Corpus Christi and Houston. Trump has been complimenting the response to the storm on his Twitter feed, commending 'Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government.' Trump adds that: 'Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.' The storm could linger for days in the region and could unload as much as 40 inches of rain on cities including Houston. ___ 8:15 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard says it's received more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue in the Houston area. The Coast Guard has five helicopters working the emergency calls and is asking for additional helicopters from New Orleans to help. Officials are advising people in dire straits to get to the roofs of their homes and mark them somehow to be seen from the air. They're suggesting people wave sheets or towels. ___ 7:45 a.m. Flooding in some parts of the county that includes the city of Houston is so bad that residents are being urged to seek refuge on their roofs. Harris County Flood Control District official Jeff Lindner says people inundated by rising waters shouldn't crawl into attics of their homes but should get on top of them. He says rainfall of more than 4 inches per hour has sent water higher than in recent Houston floods side and are exceeding levels seen in Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001. Lindner says areas south of the city appear hard-hit and some flooding is reported in downtown Houston and in the Texas Medical Center, which was devastated in Allison. He calls Harvey 'a different animal' from Allison and a 'historic situation.' He says he's most amazed that he's getting reports 'of water into second-story of apartments and homes.' Considering Houston's flat terrain, 'it's very rare to get that depth of water.' ___ 6:20 a.m. Authorities say rescue attempts continue in Houston for those stranded inside flooded homes and submerged vehicles in the wake of Harvey. The Houston Chronicle reports that hundreds of calls have been fielded for water rescues as of early Sunday, including Houston police officials who evacuated two apartment complexes and rescued more than 50 children. Meanwhile, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sunday continued urging residents via Twitter to 'shelter in place' and stay off rain-swollen roadways. Gonzalez actively used Twitter overnight to field assistance for those trapped inside water-soaked homes, attics and vehicles. Those appealing for assistance or being steered to help via Gonzalez's Twitter feed included a person suffering 'cardiac-arrest,' and a woman who posted: 'I have 2 children with me and the water is swallowing us up. Please send help.' Gonzalez at one point appealed for calm and patience, saying officials were 'trying to make it to everyone as best we can.' Turner's official Twitter account said '911 services at capacity. If u can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger.' ___ 4:03 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says Harvey continues to cause 'catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.' The hurricane center says in its 4 a.m. Sunday update that the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72.42 kph) and remains stationary about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas. A storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning also are both in effect for Port O'Connor to Sargent. The hurricane center says a storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline. The center says Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday. Harvey made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Emergency over west and central Harris County, where Houston is located, as well as for eastern Fort Bend and northern Brazoria counties remains in effect until 6:15 a.m. Sunday, calling it a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation.' ___ 2:11 a.m. Jersey Village, Texas, officials are recommending that people who live along the White Oak Bayou, about 17 miles northwest of Houston, consider whether they need to evacuate their homes. Jersey Village City Manager Austin Bleess says the city issued a notice to residents about 1:30 a.m. saying the bayou looked like it would be out of its banks before long. He says city officials worried that streets may soon become impassable and wanted those residents to have time to make arrangements. 'Certainly if people can stay in their homes, they can do that,' Bleess said. 'It's quite possible that the streets could get impassable so we wanted to get that recommendation out.' Bleess says the city is in the process of opening a storm shelter at the Champion Forest Baptist Church, Jersey Village chapter. ___ 1:20 a.m. The National Hurricane Center says Harvey continues to weaken at a slow pace as it produces torrential rains across parts of Southeast Texas. In its early Sunday update, the hurricane center said the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72.42 kph) and it is practically stationary about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas. The airport in Austin, about 165 miles (265.53 kilometers) west of Houston, reported sustained winds of 38 mph. The center says Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later Sunday. Harvey made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Emergency over west and central Harris County, where Houston is located, as well as for eastern Fort Bend and northern Brazoria counties until 6:15 a.m. Sunday, calling it a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation.' ___ 12:30 a.m. At least two people have died as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump rain on Southeast Texas. The Harris County medical examiner's office confirmed the death of one person late Saturday in Harris County, but the office did not identify the cause of death. Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center, says the woman appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water. She was found by neighbors about 30 yards away from the vehicle. Norman says she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor who was in the area. Earlier Saturday, Aransas County Judge C.H. 'Burt' Mills Jr. said the storm left one person dead in the county. Harvey came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
