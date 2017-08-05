This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station

The Jonesboro community is in a celebratory mood, because it has just opened its first black-owned gas station in Clayton County.

Colisha Hicks and her fiancé Fatz recently purchased a Citgo, and it’s been inspiring the masses since one Facebook user posted the announcement online.

The picture and video that was uploaded has been liked more than 6,000 times and shared more than 7,000 times since it was uploaded last week.

While African-Americans make up about 65 percent of Clayton County’s population, Fatz said there should be more black entrepreneurs in town.

“We should have something to contribute to our people and let our people know that we can do the same thing that everybody else does,” Fatz told 11 Alive. “The youth when they see us they’re shocked. That makes us feel good.”

The couple wants to keep the celebrations going. They’re planning to host a grand opening ceremony in mid-August.