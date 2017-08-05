Listen Live
This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station

This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
Photo Credit: MATT KEMPNER
Metro Atlanta’s gas prices soared after an interstate pipeline burst in Alabama, scrambling fuel supplies in several states. Some stations had particularly high prices, including a few stations in Jonesboro along Tara Boulevard near I-75, including this Citgo. Someone at the station later called the price a mistake. MATT KEMPNER / AJC

This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station

By: Najja Parker The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jonesboro community is in a celebratory mood, because it has just opened its first black-owned gas station in Clayton County. 

»RELATED: The largest black-owned businesses in Atlanta

Colisha Hicks and her fiancé Fatz recently purchased a Citgo, and it’s been inspiring the masses since one Facebook user posted the announcement online

The picture and video that was uploaded has been liked more than 6,000 times and shared more than 7,000 times since it was uploaded last week. 

While African-Americans make up about 65 percent of Clayton County’s population, Fatz said there should be more black entrepreneurs in town.

“We should have something to contribute to our people and let our people know that we can do the same thing that everybody else does,” Fatz told 11 Alive. “The youth when they see us they’re shocked. That makes us feel good.”

The couple wants to keep the celebrations going. They’re planning to host a grand opening ceremony in mid-August. 

»RELATED: Black Restaurant Week is headed to Atlanta 

