Prince William takes Prince George to his first day at prep school

Prince George has just accomplished a milestone, as he went to his first day of prep school in southwest London.

In a moment that mimicked one of Princess Diana and Prince William 30 years ago, George was escorted to Thomas’s Battersea by his father, The Guardian reported.

Prince William escorts Prince George to his first day of school, just like his mom Princess Diana escorted him in 1987. pic.twitter.com/ovLDpnSxch — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2017

Missing in the first-day-of school moment was Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who was absent due to her severe morning sickness from her third pregnancy.

Well wishers jammed the fence outside the school to watch as the princes arrived.

Prince George arrives for first day at school pic.twitter.com/NewzUqyzhk — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) September 7, 2017

The school is said to be teaching George, who will be going by the name George Cambridge, how to be kind, gain confidence, leadership and humility, The Guardian reported.

Like any 4-year-old, George looked a little unsure as he walked up to greet the head of the school. His father, despite being second in line to the throne, carried his son’s bag.

Thomas’s Battersea costs $23,000 a year, CNN reported.

