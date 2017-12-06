Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

»RELATED: 9 big movies filming in Georgia in 2017

‘Good Girls’

This mid-season replacement series will air on NBC and is described by the network as a comedy-infused drama.

It stars Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), Mae Whitman (“Parenthood”) and Retta (“Parks and Recreation”) as three suburban moms who rob a local grocery store at (toy) gunpoint. The series combines a little “Thelma and Louise” with some “Breaking Bad,” according to NBC.

What are they looking for?

Men and women who are new faces to the show, appear to be in their late 20s to 40s and look like they could be police officers are needed. You should be physically fit.

Men should be 5’10 to 6’3” tall, have a 32” to 36” waist and be clean shaven. Women should be 5’6” to 5’9” tall and must fit a size 6/8 uniform.

»RELATED: This is what it's really like to work as an extra in Atlanta

When are they filming?

Filming is in Stone Mountain on Dec. 8.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $88 for 10 hours.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to goodgirls@centralcasting.com with “SHERIFF” in the subject line. Include your first and last name, phone number, current photos of yourself (head shot and full-length photos) and current sizes.

»RELATED: Take these classes and workshops to break into Georgia's film and TV industry