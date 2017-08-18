Listen Live
Georgia Airbnb hosts to earn more than $250,000 during solar eclipse
Georgia Airbnb hosts to earn more than $250,000 during solar eclipse

WATCH: Rare Total Solar Eclipse Coming in August 2017

Georgia Airbnb hosts to earn more than $250,000 during solar eclipse

By: Najja Parker The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In just a few days, people will be traveling across the state to witness the solar eclipse, and Airbnb is reaping the benefits. 

»RELATED: Solar eclipse 2017 in Georgia: Airbnbs in Georgia

The online hospitality service has raked in more than $258,000 in extra income for Georgia residents who are home sharing, according to a report recently released by the company.

About 1,700 people have booked Georgia Airbnb listings along the eclipse path for the big celestial event, and the cities with the most bookings include Blue Ridge, Morganton and Cleveland. 

» RELATED: How Georgians can watch the rare total solar eclipse this summer 

Blue Ridge will have at least 240 arrivals. That’s a 530 percent increase from last week. Morganton will have 190 people, a 2,600 percent increase from last week, and Cleveland will have 180 guests, a 520 percent increase from last week. 

The corporation also noted that 45 percent of the solar eclipse hosts are using Airbnb for the very first time. 

»RELATED: The ultimate guide to the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse this August

Related eclipse coverage:

Solar eclipse events in Georgia

Can’t find eclipse glasses anywhere? Make these safe DIY pinhole cameras, projectors instead

Don’t get scammed — Safe, NASA-approved eclipse glasses and where to snag a pair 

Don’t let clouds ruin your solar eclipse view — Use these two maps to find clear skies near you

