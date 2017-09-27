Father who hit teacher with car sentenced to jail

Witnesses said he was told he couldn’t drive into the staff parking lot. Moments later, the father of a student at a school in England hit the same teacher who told him no with his car.

Rainier Schoeman was sentenced to 10 months in jail after the courts said Schoeman intentionally rammed into Gareth McCarthy after McCarthy didn’t permit Schoeman into the restricted lot to pick up a child, The Daily Mail reported.

Schoeman pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm and dangerous driving among other charges, The Telegraph reported.



McCarthy was stationed at the entrance of the lot to stop parents from picking up children. School officials had informed parents that they were not permitted into the lot because of safety concerns as children left the building, The Daily Mail reported.

Prosecutors said that this case wasn't the first time Schoeman tried to get into the lot and was rebuffed my McCarthy.

Schoeman’s attorney admitted that his client was “immature” and had behaved “outrageously.”

McCarthy was injured in the crash and suffered cuts to his head.