Disneyland Paris is apologizing to a little boy who was told he can't dress up as a princess.

Three-year-old Noah is a big fan of Elsa from the movie "Frozen."

His family thought it'd be fun to take part in the "Princess for a Day” event at Disneyland Hotel, NBC News reported.



But he was told he can't and that the event was only for girls.

“I was so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother, and if I'm okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can't do that?” his mother, Hayley Mclean-Glass said. "If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a Spiderman experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that, because there would be uproar, so why is it different for a boy?”

A statement from Disney said it is not its policy to exclude boys from the experience.

In the statement to ITV, Disneyland Paris officials wrote, “An isolated incident, the cast member’s response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris. We are going to ensure this does not happen again.”

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

