World's oldest man, Auschwitz survivor dies at 113

HAIFA, Israel -
Yisrael Kristal, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp and recognized last year by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man, died in Israel on Friday. He was 113, Reuters reported.
According to Guinness, Kristal was born in Poland on Sept. 15, 1903. At the Auschwitz death camp, his first wife, two children and other family members were killed by the Nazis. He married again after the war and moved to Israel in 1950.
Kristal was awarded a Guinness certificate as the world's oldest man on March 11, 2016, when he was 112 years and 178 days old. He died in Haifa aged 113 years, 330 days, Reuters reported.
Jeanne Calment, a French woman, had the longest confirmed human lifespan, according to Guinness. She died in 1997 at the age of 122.
