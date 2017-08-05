Vladimir Putin bares chest, goes spearfishing

Russian president Vladimir Putin took a short vacation to begin August, heading to Tuva in southern Siberia to fish, swim and catch some rays.

In images and footage released by Russian state television, Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu can be seen enjoying the outdoors, The Associated Press reports. Putin is seen swimming and fishing, including spending two hours hunting a pike while spearfishing.

>> Read more trending news



Most of the images of Putin feature him bare-chested, except for the photos where Putin dons a wetsuit.

Putin on style! Russian president poses on holiday for action shots while diving and fishing without a shirt https://t.co/ETgUctoznh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 5, 2017

Putin is known for his love of adventure and the outdoors, and has taken active vacations since becoming Russia's president, The Associated Press reports.

Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP In this photo released by Kremlin press service on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a fish he caught while fishing during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, a few days ago.