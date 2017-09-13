Listen Live
cloudy-day
70°
H 75
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
70°
Cloudy
H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    63°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 75° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Woman stabs boyfriend after finding him naked atop her 12-year-old daughter
Close

Woman stabs boyfriend after finding him naked atop her 12-year-old daughter

Woman stabs boyfriend after finding him naked atop her 12-year-old daughter
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Cleveland police officers were called to a house after a woman stabbed her boyfriend, according to a report.

Woman stabs boyfriend after finding him naked atop her 12-year-old daughter

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Ohio woman repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, Cleveland police said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a police report, the 31-year-old man was stabbed five times in his chest and once in the back of his head, Cleveland.com reported. Neither the woman nor man have been charged, but police are investigating the incident as a potential rape case, records show. 

Police went to the home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the woman went outside and screamed for help, Cleveland.com reported. She called police, saying that "her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him,” according to the report.

The man told police that his girlfriend may have attacked him because she thought her daughter had feelings for him, according to the police report. 

The woman told police that she was headed to bed when she spotted the man naked on top of the girl, the report says. The pair struggled over the knife as they fought, the report says. The man grabbed the woman by the neck, threw her against the wall, and later kicked down the front door after she pushed him outside, the report says.

The woman and her daughter suffered lacerations to their hands during the struggle, the report says.

The girl said that the man told her "this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend," before sexually assaulting her, the report says.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • EPA head: No renewable fuel promise made to ex-Trump adviser
    EPA head: No renewable fuel promise made to ex-Trump adviser
    Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told a group of senators he never made any promises to billionaire investor Carl Icahn about renewable fuel credits that were costing one of Icahn's companies millions of dollars. Pruitt was responding to letters from five senators looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Icahn, who resigned in August as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulatory reform. The senators, all Democrats, had questions about Icahn's role in shaping policy about obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline. Icahn resigned shortly before The New Yorker published a story detailing potential conflicts and even possible criminal law violations involving refining rules. In 2012, Icahn bought an 82 percent stake in CVR Energy, a refinery in Sugar Land, Texas. To comply with regulations designed to promote use of ethanol, refiners must blend the renewable fuel with their gasoline or buy credits from other refiners that are called 'Renewable Identification Numbers.' When Icahn bought his stake, the credits were cheap, about 5 cents each. Rather than equip refineries to add ethanol, CVR just purchased credits. But by 2016 CVR was spending $200 million per year on them, and its stock value had dropped 70 percent from the prior year, the magazine wrote. Icahn unsuccessfully tried to get the Obama administration's EPA to change the rules regarding the 'point of obligation,' trying to release CVR from the responsibility of blending the ethanol, according to the magazine. In a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., dated Monday, Pruitt wrote that he met with Icahn during Pruitt's confirmation process. 'I made no assurances with regard to the point of obligation or any other substantive issue,' Pruitt wrote. Also, a search of EPA email boxes of 39 senior agency leaders turned up no emails to Icahn or CVR energy, Pruitt wrote. The search covered from Feb. 17, Pruitt's first day in office, to Aug. 18, the letter said. But the agency did not search for emails from before that date. Icahn became an unpaid adviser to Trump in December of last year. Pruitt also pointed out that the EPA hasn't acted on the 'point of origin' for blending ethanol into gasoline. In a statement Wednesday, Rich Davidson, Whitehouse's press secretary, said the senators were reviewing Pruitt's letter for accuracy 'and to determine whether additional steps are warranted.' Icahn, in his resignation letter to Trump, wrote that he would step down to prevent 'partisan bickering' about his role, which Democrats suggested could benefit him financially. He wrote that he 'never had access to nonpublic information or profited from my position, nor do I believe that my role presented conflicts of interest.' Several weeks after Trump's November victory, Icahn agreed to become an adviser to the president, and CVR's stock nearly doubled in value on the expectation that the renewable fuels rule would be changed, The New Yorker wrote. On Dec. 22, the day after Icahn was formally declared a White House adviser, the price of the credits dropped. Then, on Feb. 27, news leaked that Icahn had struck a deal with the Renewable Fuels Association to change the ethanol blending requirement. That sent the price of credits down more, and it fell further when word leaked that an executive order on ethanol blending was imminent. Early in the year, CVR was selling renewable fuel credits, the magazine wrote. It was able to buy them later at a discount to meet federal requirements, according to the story. Icahn's attorney has rejected allegations that Icahn exploited his relationship with Trump to make bets on renewable fuel credits. He said the CVR board, which Icahn chairs, made decisions on when buy or sell credits. A spokeswoman for CVR Energy would not comment on the magazine's story after it was published in August.
  • Packers' healthy, confident CBs prep for Falcons rematch
    Packers' healthy, confident CBs prep for Falcons rematch
    The Green Bay Packers are so confident in their new-and-improved cornerback group that they released the player who shadowed Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones in last season's NFC championship game. LaDarius Gunter, who drew the unenviable assignment of covering Jones in January, was let go this week. He dropped down the depth chart after Green Bay brought back veteran Davon House in free agency and used its first draft pick in April on Kevin King. Returning players Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins, who were slowed by groin injuries last season, are healthy. The Packers relied on House, Randall and Rollins to help limit Russell Wilson to 14-of-27 passing for 158 yards in a 17-9 victory over the Seattle Seahawks fueled by defense . The challenge will be much bigger on Sunday night when the Packers return to Atlanta for a rematch against the Falcons. Atlanta, with reigning MVP quarterback Matt Ryan and Jones leading the way, have one of the NFL's top offenses. In the championship game, Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns. Jones caught a 5-yard touchdown pass just before halftime and then ran through the Packers' secondary for a 73-yard touchdown to start the third quarter. That made it 31-0 en route to a 44-21 victory. 'We're just going to do what we have to do to slow him down and just try to slow down the Atlanta offense,' Randall said. 'They've got more than just Julio. They have a ton of great guys.' Randall, the team's first-round pick in 2015, is looking forward to the matchup after enduring a miserable second season. He missed five games — including the Week 8 matchup at Atlanta — following midseason groin surgery. Randall returned for the stretch run but wasn't close to full speed. 'It's a different game for me,' Randall said. 'That I can move around the way I want to, that I can tackle the way I want to, press the way I want to, that's just a big, big difference in my game.' Rollins, a 2015 second-round pick, played through a groin injury before having surgery in the offseason. Those injuries, plus veteran starter Sam Shields' season-ending concussion in the 2016 opener, left the secondary in shambles for the biggest game of the season. 'It's a new year. It's definitely a different mindset heading into this game,' Rollins said. That improvement led to the release of Gunter, who started 18 games including all three playoff games. An undrafted free agent who made the Packers as a rookie in 2015, Gunter played only two defensive snaps against Seattle. He was claimed off waivers by Carolina on Wednesday. 'You talk about a young man, LaDarius, just the way he came in here, took full advantage of his opportunity and did everything right,' Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. NOTES: The Packers released veteran DT Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday. They activated WR Geronimo Allison from the suspended list and promoted undrafted rookie OL Adam Pankey from the practice squad. Pankey would provide critical depth at offensive tackle. Starting RT Bryan Bulaga has missed three weeks with an ankle injury and was absent Wednesday because of illness. Starting LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday, while top backup Jason Spriggs (hamstring) will miss at least a couple weeks after getting hurt against Seattle. ... The release of Jean Francois, who was one of the Packers' offseason free-agent additions, signals that Quinton Dial is ready to contribute to the defensive line. Last week, the Packers signed Dial, who started the past two seasons for San Francisco, but he was inactive against Seattle. Third-round pick Montravius Adams, who missed most of training camp with a foot injury, returned to practice last week and will do more individual drills this week, McCarthy said. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Larry King reveals lung cancer surgery
    Larry King reveals lung cancer surgery
    Talk show host Larry King said he was diagnosed with lung cancer during a routine visit to the doctor, Us Weekly reported. >> Read more trending news The early diagnosis allowed King, 83, to have surgery and recover from the cancer. 'I go for my checkup and they say, 'Let's do a chest X-ray,’ and the doctor said to me, 'Something looks funny,'' King told Us Weekly. “They said the spot looked pretty small. ... I then did a CAT scan, then a PET scan and then he said to me, ‘You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.’” King underwent surgery on July 17 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported. 'The doctor said to me, 'It was malignant but you were in the first stage,”’ King said. “‘If it had stayed and we didn't find it, you would have had trouble in two or three years, but we got it and you were lucky.’” After a two-week recovery, King returned to work.  'They showed me my latest chest X-ray, which is all clear,' he says. 'It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. They took off 20 percent of the lung.' King has had several health issues through the years. He had a heart attack in February 1987 and had bypass surgery 10 months later after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Then, in his 70s, he found out that he had prostate cancer, which was treated with radiation and did not require surgery. King hasn't smoked since his heart attack, but the doctor told him that tobacco from 30 years ago is still related to his lung cancer. “Larry King Now,” which just began its sixth season, airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at www.ora.tv/LarryKingNow.  King doesn't have any plans to slow down.  . 'I will probably die on the air. I have beaten so many things health-wise to feel this good now. I have no plans to retire,' he told Us Weekly. 'I've never, ever felt better than I do now.
  • White House officials suggest Comey should be prosecuted
    White House officials suggest Comey should be prosecuted
    The White House is ramping up its attacks on former FBI Director James Comey, suggesting — in an extraordinary departure from standard protocol — that the Justice Department should consider prosecuting his conduct. For the second day in a row, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested during a White House briefing that Comey broke the law when he asked a friend to provide the press with the contents of unclassified memos he'd written about his conversations with President Donald Trump. Trump fired Comey in May. The suggestions mark a highly unusual departure, even in a White House that prides itself in bucking conventions. It is extraordinary for a White House official to suggest the FBI or Justice Department — which is meant to function outside of political sway or influence — investigate anyone, let alone a fired FBI director. Though White House and Justice Department officials coordinate on policy matters, actual investigations are supposed to be conducted without White House input or guidance. Sanders, reading from prepared remarks Wednesday, said Comey's memos had been created on an FBI computer while he was the director, and were thus official FBI documents. 'Leaking FBI memos on a sensitive case regardless of classification violates federal laws including the privacy act, standard FBI employment agreement and nondisclosure agreement that all personnel must sign,' she said, adding, 'I think that's pretty clean and clear that that would be a violation.' As for what should happen to Comey, she said, 'I'm certainly not an attorney but I think that the facts of the case are very clear.' On Tuesday, Sanders said Comey's actions 'were improper, and likely could have been illegal.' Asked whether the president would encourage the Justice Department to prosecute Comey, she said, 'That's the job of the Department of Justice, and something they should certainly look at.' The Justice Department declined to comment. The ramped-up attacks appeared aimed at justifying Comey's firing and came after Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon called Trump's decision to fire Comey the worst in 'modern political history.' Comey's firing prompted a chain of events that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion with Trump campaign aides. The president's private attorney, Jay Sekulow?, also struck on the theme during his radio show Wednesday. 'James Comey: Get a Lawyer,' a promotion for the episode reads. Matt Miller, the spokesman for former attorney general Eric Holder, tweeted that Holder 'would've been on phone immediately telling the WH to cut this crap out' and that other attorneys general would have as well. __ Associated Press writer Julie Bykowicz contributed to this report.
  • Amphibious vehicle ignites, 8 Marines sent to burn center
    Amphibious vehicle ignites, 8 Marines sent to burn center
    An amphibious vehicle caught fire during a training exercise at a Southern California base Wednesday and 15 Marines were hospitalized, including eight rushed to a burn center in San Diego, military officials said. Three of the Marines were listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at the Burn Center at the University of California San Diego Health and five were in serious condition, the Marine Corps said in a statement. Four other Marines were rushed to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in nearby Orange County, including two in critical condition there. Another Marine at a hospital in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla was in stable condition and two others were treated for minor injuries at a Navy hospital at Camp Pendleton. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families affected by this incident,' a Marine Corps statement said. The Marines from the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion were conducting a combat readiness evaluation as part of their battalion training at about 9:30 a.m. on a beach at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, north of San Diego, when the amphibious vehicle ignited, said Marine 1st Lt. Paul Gainey. According to a defense official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly, so spoke on condition of anonymity, the amphibious vehicle got stuck and then caught fire as the Marines were trying to free it. The command is investigating the cause of the incident. Gainey said he had no further information to release at this time. The armored vehicle is used to carry Marines and their equipment from Navy ships onto land. It resembles a tank and travels through water before coming ashore. It has been used in the Marine Corps since the 1970s. In 2013, a 21-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine died and four others were injured when ordnance ignited an amphibious assault vehicle during a training exercise at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, in the California desert. The Marine Corps has since developed a safer mine clearing system for its amphibious assault vehicles. _____ Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Braves add officials from Mets, Blue Jays to front office
    Braves add officials from Mets, Blue Jays to front office
    The Atlanta Braves have made two additions to their front office, hiring Adam Fisher as assistant general manager and Perry Minasian as director of player personnel. General manager John Coppolella announced the moves Wednesday. Both will officially join the Braves next week. The 39-year-old Fisher has been with the NL East rival New York Mets since 2003. He was promoted to senior director of baseball operations this season under GM Sandy Alderson, focusing on roster management as well as helping to manage contracts, arbitration and analytics. The 37-year-old Minasian comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent the last nine seasons. In 2017, he was special assistant to the general manager. Coppolella says both new hires 'will play big roles as our organization continues to evolve and grow stronger.' The Braves are headed to their fourth straight losing season in what has been a massive rebuilding job. ___ For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.