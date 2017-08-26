Listen Live
Woman charged with arson after setting clothes on fire at Walmart in Memphis
Woman charged with arson after setting clothes on fire at Walmart in Memphis

Woman charged with arson after setting clothes on fire at Walmart in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A Tennessee woman is accused of setting clothes on fire inside a Memphis Walmart.

After seeing a cloud of smoke coming from the clothing section, an employee went to see what was happening. She saw a woman, later identified as Joy Cagle, setting clothes on fire, according to an arrest report.

That employee went to get a coworker. When that coworker got to the clothing section, she saw Cagle set something on fire, which "sparked an even bigger fire," the report states.

Cagle was detained by witnesses and employees until police arrived on the scene.

When officers got to the store, they overheard Cagle saying she didn't mean to set the clothes on fire, according to the report.

Cagle told police she was sparking her lighter in the clothing section because it helps her cope with ADHD, but she claimed there was another person in the clothing section at the same time that actually sparked the fire, the report states. That claim did not match the statements police got from witnesses.

Police said Cagle had "illegal drugs" and a blue cigarette lighter in her possession. She was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

    Woman charged with arson after setting clothes on fire at Walmart in Memphis
    A Tennessee woman is accused of setting clothes on fire inside a Memphis Walmart. >> Read more trending news After seeing a cloud of smoke coming from the clothing section, an employee went to see what was happening. She saw a woman, later identified as Joy Cagle, setting clothes on fire, according to an arrest report. That employee went to get a coworker. When that coworker got to the clothing section, she saw Cagle set a smoke on fire, which 'sparked an even bigger fire,' the report states. Cagle was detained by witnesses and employees until police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the store, they overheard Cagle saying she didn't mean to set the clothes on fire, according to the report. Cagle told police she was sparking her lighter in the clothing section because it helps her cope with ADHD, but she claimed there was another person in the clothing section at the same time that actually sparked the fire, the report states. That claim did not match the statements police got from witnesses. Police said Cagle had 'iillegal drugs' and a blue cigarette lighter in her possession. She was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.
  • Police search for abducted 9-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'
    Police search for abducted 9-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'
  • Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order
    Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order
    President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, but he appeared to leave open the possibility of allowing some already in uniform to remain. Trump gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis authority to decide the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving, and he said that until the Pentagon chief makes that decision, 'no action may be taken against' them. The Obama administration in June 2016 had changed longstanding policy, declaring that troops could serve openly as transgender individuals. And it set a July 2017 deadline for determining whether transgender people could be allowed to enter the military. Mattis delayed that to Jan. 1, 2018, and Trump has now instructed Mattis to extend it indefinitely. But on the question of what will happen to those transgender individuals who already are serving openly - estimated to number in the low hundreds - Trump seemed to leave wiggle room for exceptions. A White House official who briefed reporters on the presidential order would not say whether Trump would permit any exceptions. That official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Mattis has been directed to take a number of factors into consideration in determining how to deal with transgender individuals already serving. Those factors are to include broad measures such as 'military effectiveness,' budgetary constraints and 'unit cohesion,' as well as other factors Mattis deems 'relevant.' It was not clear whether that means it is possible for Mattis to come to the conclusion that some transgender troops should be allowed to remain. Trump gave Mattis six months to come up with a policy on those currently serving, and he must implement it by March 23, 2018, the official said. In a tweet last month, Trump said the federal government 'will not accept or allow' transgender individuals to serve 'in any capacity' in the military. Carl Tobias, a legal expert at the University of Richmond's School of Law, said he interprets the Trump directive as leaving open the chance for some transgender servicemembers to stay. 'Trump seems to be granting Mattis discretion to decide which currently serving transgender people can continue to serve,' Tobias said via email. 'It appears that Mattis has discretion substantively and procedurally.' The White House official on Friday said Trump also directed Mattis to halt the use of federal funds to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries and medications, except in cases where it is deemed necessary to protect the health of an individual who has already begun the transition. That policy is to be written within six months and implemented by March 23. In his directive to Mattis, Trump said he found that his predecessor's transgender policy was flawed. 'In my judgment, the previous administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude' that ending the longstanding ban on transgender service would not 'hinder military effectiveness and lethality' and be disrupting in the ranks, he wrote. The Pentagon had little to say on the subject Friday. Dana W. White, the main spokeswoman for Mattis, issued a two-sentence statement saying Mattis had received White House guidance on transgender policy, adding, 'More information will be forthcoming.' Only one year ago, in June 2016, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender individuals could serve openly for the first time. Prior to that, most transgender people in the military had been forced to keep their status secret to avoid being discharged; Trump's order appears to have returned the military to that same situation. Since Carter's policy change, some troops — possibly a couple hundred — have openly declared their status as transgender individuals. Carter also had given the military services until July 1 of this year to present plans for allowing transgender individuals to join the military. Shortly before that date, Mattis extended the study period to the end of this year. And shortly after that, Trump went to Twitter to announce a total ban, without having used the customary interagency policy process. At the time of Trump's tweet, the Pentagon was not prepared to change its policy. A flurry of White House meetings ensued, with participation by representatives of the Defense Department, to translate Trump's announcement into guidance that could be implemented and would stand up to expected legal challenges. Just last week, Mattis suggested he was open to the possibility of allowing some transgender troops to remain in uniform. 'The policy is going to address whether or not transgenders can serve under what conditions, what medical support they require, how much time would they be perhaps non-deployable, leaving others to pick up their share of everything,' he said Aug. 14. Estimates of the number of transgender troops in the service vary widely. A Rand Corp. study said roughly 2,500 transgender personnel may be serving in active duty, and 1,500 in the reserves. It estimated only 30 to 130 active-duty troops out of a force of 1.3 million would seek transition-related health care each year. Costs could be $2.4 million to $8.4 million, it estimated. Among those who have cheered Trump's tweet, Elaine Donnelly said the president is halting 'a massive social experiment.' 'Expensive, lifelong hormone treatments and irreversible surgeries associated with gender dysphoria would negatively affect personal deployability and mission readiness, without resolving underlying psychological problems, including high risks of suicide,' said Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Army combat veteran, said the Pentagon should not exclude people based on gender status. 'If you are willing to risk your life for our country and you can do the job, you should be able to serve — no matter your gender identity or sexual orientation,' she said Thursday. 'Anything else is not just discriminatory, it is disruptive to our military and it is counterproductive to our national security.
  • Trump adviser says he nearly quit over president's remarks
    Trump adviser says he nearly quit over president's remarks
    President Donald Trump's top economic adviser sharply denounced the president's response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, saying in an interview that he felt 'compelled' to speak out. Gary Cohn, who is Jewish, was so upset by Trump's comments that he wrote a letter of resignation but never submitted it. 'Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK,' Cohn told The Financial Times in an interview published Friday. 'I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities.' It was an extraordinary public rebuke of the president by a senior adviser, and came just as Cohn will be a key figure in the administration's fall push for sweeping tax reforms. It also played out as Cohn emerged as a candidate to replace Janet Yellen as chairman of the Federal Reserve when her term ends in February. Cohn told associates he expressed his unhappiness to Trump in a conversation a week ago at the president's New Jersey golf club and considered stepping down, according to a person familiar with the conversations but not authorized to speak publicly about private talks. Two people familiar with his thinking said he'd written a resignation letter but then pocketed it. 'As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting 'Jews will not replace us' to cause this Jew to leave his job,' Cohn said in the Financial Times interview. Cohn said he had come under 'enormous pressure' both to resign and to remain in his position with the administration. He told the Financial Times, 'As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post as director of the National Economic Council because I feel a duty to fulfil my commitment to work on behalf of the American people.' Financial markets were rattled last week by rumors that Cohn would resign, and U.S. stocks dropped until the White House put such talk to rest. In the interview, Cohn aired publicly what he had been telling those close to him for more than a week: that he was upset by Trump's remarks that 'many sides' were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. The White House had signed off on Cohn's interview, which was meant to outline the administration's plans for overhauling the tax code, according to officials. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Cohn has spoken often with the president and that 'Gary has not held back how he feels about the situation.' 'He's been very open and honest, so I don't think anyone was surprised by the comments,' Sanders said. Nonetheless, longtime Trump associate Roger Stone said on Twitter that Cohn 'should be fired immediately for his public attack on the president.' Cohn was one of three aides who appeared with Trump last Tuesday at the president's free-wheeling news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower. It was there that Trump defended his original assessment that 'both sides' were responsible for the violence and suggested that some of those who marched with the KKK and neo-Nazis were 'fine people.' Cohn was then left to field questions about infrastructure and did not address the president's remarks. But Cohn told people close to him that he was dismayed at the president's comments and that many friends had urged him to quit. Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who left with a $285 million payout, has been motivated to stay because he feels he is providing an important public service and is concerned that no one capable is poised to step into his role if he leaves, said one outside White House adviser with knowledge of his thinking. Others in the administration have privately expressed displeasure at the president's remarks, but Cohn is among the first to go public. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who also is Jewish, earlier put out a statement defending Trump's response. On Friday, Mnuchin said that 'under no circumstances was I going to resign.' Cohn is viewed as part of a moderate faction within the White House, along with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser; top aide and daughter Ivanka Trump; and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell. They have been derided as ''globalists' by ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon, a preacher of populism who frequently clashed with the 'New Yorkers.' There has been widespread speculation that Cohn wants to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, though he has dismissed the talk publicly. With Yellen's four-year term ending in six months, Trump has made clear he is considering replacing her, though he hasn't ruled out asking her to remain. Cohn's chances for the Fed job could be harmed if he were to resign from his current position. Cohn said in the Financial Times interview that a tax overhaul is the White House's 'No. 1 focus right now' and that the president will begin a big push on it next week, including an appearance in Missouri on Wednesday. ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Rochester, New York, Martin Crustsinger in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Ken Thomas and Mary Claire Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Trump's low approval ratings set an unwanted record
    Trump's low approval ratings set an unwanted record
    Donald Trump started as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling. After seven months, things have only gotten worse. Plunging into undesirably uncharted territory, Trump is setting records with his dismally low approval ratings, including the lowest mark ever for a president in his first year. In fact, with four months left in the year, Trump has already spent more time under 40 percent than any other first-year president. At 34 percent, his current approval rating is worse than President Barack Obama's ever was. Trump's early descent in the polls defies some longstanding patterns about how Americans view their president. Such plunges are often tied to external forces that the president only partially controls, such as a sluggish economy or an all-consuming international crisis. In Trump's case, the economy is humming and the foreign crises have been kept to a minimum. Americans also tend to be optimistic about their new leaders, typically cutting them some slack during their early days in office. Not with Trump. 'Most presidents begin with a honeymoon period and then go down from that, and Trump had no honeymoon,' said Gallup editor-in-chief Frank Newport. It's a jarring juxtaposition for the reality TV star-turned-president who spent months on the campaign trail obsessing about his poll numbers and reading them to massive rally crowds while vowing that he'd win so much as president that Americans would get sick of it. Since he took office, the poll number recitations have stopped. Trump is now viewed positively by only 37 percent of Americans, according to Gallup's most recent weekly estimate. (Obama's lowest weekly average never fell below 40 percent.) It's even lower — just 34 percent — in Gallup's shorter, three-day average, which includes more recent interviews but can also involve more random variation. To be sure, approval ratings can fluctuate — sometimes dramatically. Some presidents have seen their positive reviews dip below 40 percent, only to recover strongly. Bill Clinton, whose rating fell to 37 percent in early June 1993 after policy stumbles, quickly gained ground. Later that same month, he climbed to 46 percent, and ended his eight years enjoying approval from 66 percent of the nation. Trump has defied the trends before. But if history is a guide, his numbers don't bode well. Low approval ratings hamper a president's ability to push an agenda through Congress and make it more likely the president's party will lose seats in Congress in the midterm elections. Scott de Marchi, who teaches political science at Duke University, says his research suggests approval ratings tend to affect whether a president can persuade Congress to do his or her bidding. That's primarily true with complex issues like tax reform, where Americans care about the outcome but may not have strongly formed opinions. In those cases, Americans are more likely to support whatever plan the president proposes if they broadly approve of the president himself. 'The problem with Trump is that on any area like the budget or tax policy or even health care, people need to be led to a position to support,' de Marchi said. Since Gallup began tracking presidential approval, four presidents — Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush — spent significant time below 40 percent during their first four years. Clinton's and Ronald Reagan's forays below the 40 percent mark also came during their first terms. But neither stayed there long. Of those who spent at least a few months below 40 percent approval in a first term, only one — Truman — recovered enough to win re-election. Still, several others reached lows at some point in their presidency that are worse than Trump's, including several who dropped below 30 percent. Truman hit 22 percent in February 1952, during a drawn-out Korean War stalemate and accusations of corruption in his administration. Richard Nixon hit 24 percent at the height of the Watergate scandal just before his resignation in 1974. Carter bottomed out at 28 percent in the summer of 1979, amid that year's oil crisis. Trump's average approval rating so far: Just 40 percent. That's even lower than the previous average low for a first-term president, 46 percent, set by Carter. Newport, the Gallup chief, said Trump's struggles are unusual in that such abysmal numbers can usually be tied to a single, specific issue bedeviling the country. With Trump, Newport said, 'it's a more general kind of issue with the man himself and a more general dissatisfaction with the way things are going in the country.' In July, Gallup posed another question to Trump's disapprovers: Why? Nearly two-thirds cited his personality or character, while less than a third cited issues, policies or job performance. By contrast, when Gallup asked the same question about Obama in 2009 and George W. Bush in 2001, less than 2 in 10 disapprovers cited similar concerns about personal characteristics. The vast majority of Republicans support Trump while the vast majority of Democrats oppose him. Such political polarization might be both a blessing and a curse for Trump, preventing him from achieving higher ratings but also keeping him from falling even further. 'When Trump has done things that have generated an enormous amount of attention and people have anticipated his rating could go down, it has not,' Newport said. 'And that's because he's being propped up by Republicans.' It's unclear whether Trump's most recent bout with controversy — his response to racially tinged clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia — further harmed his approval ratings. It could be he's close enough to bottoming out that the latest dust-up will have little effect. In a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted Aug. 16-20, just 28 percent said they approve of Trump's response to Charlottesville. But 37 percent said they approved of the job Trump is doing overall — almost the exact same percentage that approved in the same poll a month earlier. Yet if the famously image-conscious Trump aspires to undo some of the damage, there's reason to hope. 'The history of presidential job approval ratings shows an enormous amount of fluctuation,' Newport said. 'There's no historical reason why his ratings couldn't go up.
  • National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
    National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
    Another aide to President Donald Trump has left the White House. National security aide Sebastian Gorka says he has resigned. For its part, the White House says Gorka didn't resign but no longer works there. An ally of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Gorka took a hard-line view on immigration and terrorism that led to discord inside and outside the White House. Gorka was a former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website. He joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, but he operated outside of the National Security Council and his exact responsibilities were not clearly outlined. The administration has seen a number of high-profile exits in recent months, including Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, and his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.
