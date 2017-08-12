Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $393 million sold in Illinois

For the first time in nearly four months, there was a winner in the Mega Millions lottery game. There was one winning ticket in Friday’s drawing, paying out an estimated $393 million, CNN reported. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.
The winning ticket was bought in Palos Heights, Illinois, lottery officials said. The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58 and the Mega Ball was 6. It is the first jackpot winner in Mega Millions since April 28.
There had been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner in one of the games before Friday night, CNN reported
The odds of winning the Mega Millions game is one in 259 million, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions is offered in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself