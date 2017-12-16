MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested and jailed in California on Friday night.
Sherra Wright-Robinson was arrested in her Riverside, California, home Friday. Jail records show she was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside at 9:28 p.m. PT. No charges are listed.
Deborah Marion, Wright's mother, said authorities told her Wright-Robinson will be charged with first-degree murder, the same charge that was filed against Billy Ray Turner, who was arrested on Dec. 5.
Wright starred at the University of Memphis and was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers as the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He played 13 seasons in the NBA with the Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers before retiring in 2009.
BREAKING: “My baby can lay down now” That’s from Lorenzen Wright’s mom after hearing about Sherry’s arrest. Just spoke with Deborah Marion. For 7 years she has fought for justice. She says she won’t stop yet. pic.twitter.com/oQv2YnzXHy— Mearl Purvis (@Mearlonfox13) December 16, 2017
The former NBA star was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left Wright-Robinson’s home. The next day, police received a phone call from Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010, in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The then 34-year-old was shot multiple times.
Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, on Nov. 9, 2017.
Sherra Wright-Robinson and Billy Ray Turner both attended the same Collierville church. Now both have been arrested in connection to #LorezenWright's murder.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 16, 2017
FOX13 broke the news. We are continuing to learn new details about the arrests and key evidence. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/bvRydi0UJH
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself