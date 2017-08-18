Why this rare eclipse could create astronomical gridlock

The keyword in this headline is could . Gridlock is nearly an everyday occurrence on the Atlanta roads – but gridlock is not daily on North Georgia’s mountain roads. And many drivers taking to the North Georgia mountains for this rare eclipse glimpse are not regulars.The exodus to and back from the mountains will certainly cause delays and maybe quite a bit. But the eclipse itself could cause more delays than you may think on the Metro Atlanta roads, too.

Think about what happens in Atlanta when the time changes. The difference in when the sun rises or sets or where it shines and at what angle has a noticeable effect on traffic. When the days get shorter and darkness sets in before 6 p.m., more wrecks occur and people drive with less comfort, meaning traffic just simply moves more slowly. When the sun rises later and shines directly in drivers’ eyes on I-20, I-285, or I-75 on the west and north sides of town, that damages traffic (and maybe some unshaded retinas) as well.

The waves of commuters heading to prime Georgia mountain viewing spots will start this weekend. Word is that all rooms and rentals are booked. But what about the people that are going to try and sneak off for a long lunch, take a half day, or leave the kids out of school and are going on a 100-mile picnic? This unpredictable, instant migration could really cause a boondoggle and all at once.

NASA says that the best Georgia eclipse totality viewing spot is Black Rock Mountain State Park, just south of the North Carolina border. The best route to excellent eclipse-viewing real estate will be where traffic is worst. Eclipse2017.org shows that the far northeast corner of Georgia – Toccoa, Blairsville, Clayton (the city), Lake Hartwell – will be the only area with true total blockage of the sun during the eclipse. A straight shot up I-85 may be alright through Gwinnett, but once it files down to two lanes above I-985, the crawl could begin. And I-85 stays as two lanes in each direction all the way into South Carolina. Mix in the fact that express toll lane construction starting at Hwy. 317 (exit 111) eliminates shoulders and narrows the lanes and the possibility for even worse delays materializes.

We also expect very heavy traffic on Hwy. 515 (after I-575 ends) through Pickens County, Hwy. 365 (after I-985 ends) through Habersham, and Hwy. 115 (after GA-400 ends) in Lumpkin County. All these routes can quickly get motorists to the north, but when people travel all at once, these highways are not so quick. Have you ever been to Helen on a sunny, summer Saturday? Imagine that mess more widespread on Georgia’s mountain highways.

Then we have to contend with the distraction of the eclipse itself. NASA says that around 2:30 to 2:35 p.m. is the peak of the total eclipse in our area. The eclipse begins around 1 p.m.and is over by 4. When the skies darken and attentions affix to the heavens, an unwelcome game of bumper cars could transpire. People taken somehow by surprise of the sun’s blockage may try and dangerously snap pictures or videos while driving. They may also make sudden, evasive moves to park on shoulders or swerve into parking lots to take in this cultural and natural event at the last second.

Georgia law is very clear and voluminous on where to and not to park on the state’s roads. Parking along controlled access highways (that’s any road that has exits), in divided medians or crossovers, and even on bridges over or tunnels along highways is illegal. But these rules don’t mean that people will not do it. So, add together impatience with bad traffic, distractions from the eclipse, unfamiliarity with the roads, sudden changing conditions, and stopped vehicles in unexpected places – traffic could be a real problem on Monday.

We will have the WSB Skycopter up at 12:15 to cover potential problems and jams and Triple Team Traffic from noon and into the evening, as people also make their ways back home for a normal day Tuesday. WSB’s Mark Arum and Eric Von Haessler will host a live eclipse-centered show from 1-3 p.m. on News 95.5/AM750 WSB and the WSB Radio App, so expect to hear plenty more about the craziness on the roads. And please make a point to download our brand new Triple Team Traffic Alerts App to hear our automatic alerts for the biggest trouble spots hands-free as you drive. Two hands on the wheel is a good policy.

One reason the infamous Snow-pocalypse 2014 became such a traffic nightmare is because so many people tried to do the same thing at once (go home). And they did so in very strange, unfamiliar conditions (ice and snow). The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse will probably not amount anywhere close to that horrible January 2014 day. But if we as commuters fly by the seats of our pants, the eclipse will really burn our commute. And there aren’t any special glasses to stop that.