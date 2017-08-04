West Virginia governor switches to GOP

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced at a Thursday night rally that he is switching parties and will become a Republican, Fox News reported.
Justice, who won election in 2015, said he could no longer help West Virginia as a Democrat, adding that the party “walked away from me.”
Justice added that he suspects both of his parents, who were "staunch Republicans," are in Heaven right now saying, "Jimmy, it's about damn time you came to your senses."
Following the announcement, the Republican National Committee released a statement, stating that Justice's political party switch is "another blow" to the Democrats.
"Gov. Justice's party switch is another blow to a Democratic Party that would rather obstruct than work to make our country great again," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said. "Across America, voters have put their faith in the Republican Party because we are the Party fighting to give every individual the opportunity to achieve the American Dream."
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was "disappointed" with the announcement.
"I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat. I am disappointed by Governor Justice's decision to switch parties,” he said. “While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself