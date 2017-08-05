Listen Live
Weird News
Woman's passport photo so bad it's funny
Woman's passport photo so bad it's funny

Woman's passport photo so bad it's funny
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Woman's passport photo so bad it's funny

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUSTIN, Texas -  Passport photos, much like driver's license photos, are rarely considered works of art, but for one woman, what started out as a normal photo became anything but when she received her passport.

Chelsey Ramos needed to get her passport renewed before a trip to Germany with her boyfriend, Buzzfeed reported. The photo taken at Costco came out looking normal and she submitted it to be processed with her passport renewal form.

>> Read more trending news

However, once she received her updated passport, she discovered that the photo had undergone an unfortunate revision. Her forehead had been elongated, making her look like a "Conehead," according to a discussion on Reddit, where Ramos’ boyfriend posted the image Thursday.

The State Department nailed my girlfriend's passport from funny

Ramos was able to get a corrected passport photo, but kept the bad one for laughs. 

News

  • Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
    Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
    President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is 'impossible to overstate the danger' posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been 'deeply briefed' on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles. McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he said the United States would 'like to resolve it short of what would be a very costly war.' The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program.
  • Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting
    Homicide detectives investigating deadly shooting
    Authorities said a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta early Saturday morning. Atlanta police said someone reported that a man had been shot at a home on the 3000 block of Browns Mill Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died. Homicide investigators are working the case. No one has been taken into custody. We're talking with police about the evidence in the case -- watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. TRENDING STORIES: SWAT, officers swarm Guitar Center in Brookhaven Boy, 5, locked 12 hours a day in room, forced to eat carrots, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going'
  • Community organizer criticized for Facebook post comparing Maxine Waters to ape
    Community organizer criticized for Facebook post comparing Maxine Waters to ape
    A community organizer in New Mexico has come under fire after sending a critic a Facebook message that likened an African-American member of Congress to an ape. Gloria Mendoza, a longtime community activist and organizer in Santa Fe, sent an adversary a Facebook message that included the image of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California next to an image of an orangutan wearing a wig. >> Read more trending news Valerie Kennedy, the message's recipient, shared the post with The New Mexican. Kennedy replied to Mendoza, saying, 'Your racism is duly noted.' Mendoza retorted that Waters was a racist and accused Kennedy of being a racist and bully. When reached for comment, Mendoza told The New Mexican that the post was a joke and that she didn't think the post was racist. When asked if she would apologize to Kennedy, Mendoza offered, 'Sorry if you're offended by it.' While many in the community were offended by the post, a few people came to Mendoza's defense. Jim Williamson, a City Council candidate, told The New Mexican, “Gloria Mendoza’s free speech is guaranteed in our Constitution. She has her style, just as we all do. I am not one to criticize.” He went on to say, “There’s no way that Gloria’s racist.
  • What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
    What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
    Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes the Aug. 21 eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. The path of totality — where day briefly becomes night — will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts — well into Canada, Central America and even the top of South America — will be treated to a partial eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918. No tickets are required for this Monday show, just special eclipse glasses so you don't ruin your eyes. Some eclipse tidbits : WHAT'S A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE? When the moon passes between Earth and the sun, and scores a bull's-eye by completely blotting out the sunlight, that's a total solar eclipse . The moon casts a shadow on our planet. Dead center is where sky gazers get the full treatment. In this case, the total eclipse will last up to 2 minutes and 40-plus seconds in places. A partial eclipse will be visible along the periphery. Clouds could always spoil the view, so eclipse watchers need to be ready to split for somewhere with clear skies, if necessary. WHAT'S THE PATH ON AUG. 21? The path of totality will begin near Lincoln City, Oregon, as the lunar shadow makes its way into the U.S. This path will be 60 to 70 miles wide (97 to 113 kilometers); the closer to the center, the longer the darkness. Totality will cross from Oregon into Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and, finally, South Carolina. It will also pass over tiny slivers of Montana and Iowa. The eclipse will last longest near Carbondale, Illinois: two minutes and 44 seconds. The biggest cities in the path include Nashville; Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina; Salem, Oregon; Casper, Wyoming; and just partially within, St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri. LAST TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSES IN U.S.? Hawaii experienced a total solar eclipse in 1991. But the U.S. mainland hasn't seen a total solar eclipse since 1979, when it swooped across Oregon, Washington state, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, then into Canada. Before that, in 1970, a total solar eclipse skirted the Atlantic coastline from Florida to Virginia. Totality — or total darkness — exceeded three minutes in 1970, longer than the one coming up. The country's last total solar eclipse stretching from coast to coast, on June 8, 1918 , came in over Oregon and Washington, and made a beeline for Florida. WHEN'S THE NEXT ONE? If you miss the Aug. 21 eclipse — or get bitten by the eclipse bug — you'll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S. The very next total solar eclipse will be in 2019 , but you'll have to be below the equator for a glimpse. We're talking the South Pacific, and Chile and Argentina. It's pretty much the same in 2020. For the U.S., the next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 . The line of totality will cross from Texas, up through the Midwest, almost directly over Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York, up over New England and out over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.
  • US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
    US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
    It will be tough eclipsing this eclipse. The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly in the cosmos on Aug. 21, turning day into night for a few wondrous minutes, its path crossing the U.S. from sea to shining sea for the first time in nearly a century. Never will a total solar eclipse be so heavily viewed and studied — or celebrated. 'We're going to be looking at this event with unprecedented eyes,' promises Alex Young, a solar physicist who is coordinating NASA's education and public outreach. And the party planning is at full tilt from Oregon to South Carolina. Eclipse Fests, StarFests, SolarFests, SolFests, Darkening of the SunFests, MoonshadowFests, EclipseCons, Eclipse Encounters and Star Parties are planned along the long but narrow path of totality, where the moon completely blots out the sun. Vineyards, breweries, museums, parks, universities, stadiums — just about everybody is getting into the act. The Astronomical League for amateur astronomers is holing up at Casper, Wyoming. Minor league baseball teams will halt play for 'eclipse delays' in Salem, Oregon, and elsewhere. By a cosmic quirk of the calendar, the Little Green Men Days Festival will be in full swing in Kelly, Kentucky, as will the American Atheists' annual convention in North Charleston, South Carolina. And where better to fill up on eclipse T-shirts and safety glasses — and eclipse burgers — than the Eclipse Kitchen in Makanda, Illinois. Scientists are also going gaga. 'This is a really amazing chance to just open the public's eyes to wonder,' says Montana State University's Angela Des Jardins, a physicist in charge of a NASA eclipse ballooning project . The student-launched, high-altitude balloons will beam back live video of the eclipse along the route. Satellites and ground telescopes will also aim at the sun and at the moon's shadow cutting a swath some 60 to 70 miles wide (97 to 113 kilometers) across the land. Astronauts will do the same with cameras aboard the International Space Station. Ships and planes will also catch the action. 'It's going to be hard to beat, frankly,' says Thomas Zurbuchen, head of NASA's science mission office. At the same time, researchers and the just plain curious will watch how animals and plants react as darkness falls. It will resemble twilight and the temperature will drop 10 to 15 degrees. Expect four hours of pageantry, from the time the sun begins to be eclipsed by the moon near Lincoln City, Oregon, until the time the moon's shadow vanishes near Charleston, South Carolina. NASA will emcee the whole show, via TV and internet from that coastal city. The total eclipse will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps coast to coast at more than 1,500 mph (2,400 kph) beginning about 1:15 p.m. EDT and ending at 2:49 p.m. EDT. The sun's crown — the normally invisible outer atmosphere known as the corona — will shine forth like a halo. Sure, full solar eclipses happen every one, two or three years, when the moon positions itself smack dab between the sun and Earth. But these take-your-breath-away eclipses usually occur in the middle of the ocean somewhere, though, or near the sparsely populated top or bottom of the world. In two years, Chile, Argentina and the empty South Pacific will share top billing. The United States is in the bull's-eye this time. It will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross coast-to-coast and the first to pass through any part of the Lower 48 states in 38 years. NASA's meteor guru, Bill Cooke, was in Washington state for that one in 1979. This time, he's headed to his sister's farm in eastern Tennessee. 'It is the most weird, creepy, awe-inspiring astronomical event you will experience,' Cooke says. No other country but the U.S. will be privy to the path of totality. Originating in the wide open North Pacific and ending in the Atlantic well short of Africa, the path of totality will cover 8,600 miles (13,800 kilometers) from end to end. In all, 14 states (two of them barely) and 21 National Park locations and seven national historic trails will be in the path. Darkness will last just under two minutes in Oregon, gradually expanding to a maximum two minutes and 44 seconds in Shawnee National Forest in southernmost Illinois, almost into Kentucky, then dwindling to 2 1/2 minutes in South Carolina. Staring at the sun with unprotected eyes is always dangerous, except during the few minutes of totality. Even then, most pros recommend eclipse glasses. With an estimated 200 million people living within a day's drive of the path, huge crowds are expected. Highway officials already are cautioning travelers to be patient and, yes, avoid eclipses in judgment. The view from the sidelines won't be too shabby, either. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down through Central America and the top of South America. Minneapolis will see 86 percent of the sun covered, Miami sees 82 percent, Montreal gets 66 percent, while Mexico City sees 38 percent. But who wants to settle for not quite when you can experience the whole eclipsed enchilada? Not Kevin Van Horn, an astronomy buff from suburban Pittsburgh who will make the 8 1/2-hour drive to Nashville with his wife, Cindy. Nashville is the biggest metropolitan area along the eclipse's main drag. 'It would be like going to the Super Bowl and sitting outside the stadium rather than being inside and watching it,' says Van Horn, a total solar eclipse newbie. By contrast, it will be the 13th total solar eclipse for Rick Fienberg, spokesman for the American Astronomical Society. He's headed to Oregon. 'Going through life without ever experiencing totality,' Fienberg declares, 'is like going through life without ever falling in love.' To give everyone a shot at the cosmic drama, which falls on a Monday, many schools are canceling classes, while offices plan to take a break or close for the day. The true beauty of the experience, according to NASA's Young, comes from sharing 'arguably the most amazing astronomical event that anyone can see' with millions of others. Those multitudes are what terrify Jackie Baker, who owns and runs the Eclipse Kitchen with her father in a village of 600 that's tucked into a valley in southernmost Illinois. The 18-seat cafe — which had its grand opening last Aug. 21 — is named for this eclipse and the one coming up in 2024. The Eclipse Kitchen is in the crosshairs of both. While it won't span coast to coast, the April 8, 2024 eclipse will still be a doozy, coming up from Mexico into Texas, moving through the Midwest and into Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. Darkness will last four minutes. The world record is just over seven minutes. Baker expects to sell out of food well before showtime on Aug. 21. Then she'll just enjoy the eclipse. That's Cooke's plan, too. 'You just need to sit back and take it all in.' ___ Follow AP's coverage of the total solar eclipse here .
  • Controversial appointment clouds US Senate race in Alabama
    Controversial appointment clouds US Senate race in Alabama
    Alabama Sen. Luther Strange got his appointment to Congress earlier this year from a governor who later resigned under the cloud of an ethics scandal. The appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley gave Strange the advantage of incumbency in the race to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. It also became his chief liability since Strange, as state attorney general, oversaw the investigation of Bentley. 'He's got too many Bentley cooties on him. He can't wash them off,' said Kevin Spriggs, a Baldwin County voter. The sex-tainted scandal that ended Bentley's political career is dragging into the U.S. Senate race as rivals try to capitalize on what they see as Strange's Achilles heel. 'Luther Strange, Mr. Corruption himself,' Dr. Randy Brinson, a Montgomery doctor, who is running in the crowded GOP field, said during a recent press conference. Brinson is the former head of the state Christian Coalition. Strange calls the criticisms unmerited and said he opened the investigation that eventually led to Bentley resigning and taking a plea deal. 'I asked the team I put together to follow the truth wherever it led. They did. So the governor resigned,' Strange told The Associated Press Bentley, a mild-manner dermatologist, spent the last year bogged down in an unlikely sex-tainted scandal after recordings surfaced of him making provocative comments to a close female aide. Legislators launched an impeachment probe over whether state resources were misused and complaints were filed to the state ethics commission. Strange said he opened an investigation into what he called the 'dueling allegations' between Bentley and his former law enforcement secretary Spencer Collier, who exposed Bentley's relationship. Bentley accused Collier of misusing state funds. Strange's office later cleared Collier. But some people had misgivings about Strange's dealings with Bentley. Strange on Nov. 3 asked lawmakers to pause the impeachment investigation while his office did 'related work.' Strange contends it was not a favor to Bentley, but was done because there was concern the impeachment investigation could interfere with what his office was doing. Strange argues that, at that point, there was no indication that Trump would win or appoint Sessions to create a Senate opening. 'That was before the election so there was no politics even conceivable at that point,' Strange said. Strange interviewed with Bentley for the position, but Strange said the status of the investigation was not discussed. In February, Bentley appointed Strange to Sessions' seat and said he would hold the seat until 2018. The move irked some lawmakers who revived the impeachment push. The state's new governor moved up the election to 2017 where Strange faces a crowded field of challengers including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and state Sen. Trip Pittman. Pittman said Strange should not have sought a favor from Bentley when his office was investigating him. Bentley appeared to have some consternation about appointing Strange, rolling out lists of finalists and semi-finalists before finally naming Strange. Bentley announced his resignation in April on the same day that lawmakers began impeachment hearings. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations in order to end the state probe. The governor told The Associated Press that he wanted to relieve himself, and the state, from the drumbeat of the scandal. 'If I had thought he would appoint some crony or friend (as attorney general) I certainly wouldn't have taken it. ... The only bad result would have been if someone came in and tried to interfere with the investigation, which they didn't,' Strange said.
