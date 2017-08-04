Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 85
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Partly Cloudy
H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 69°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Weird News
Virus transforms caterpillars into exploding zombies
Close

Virus transforms caterpillars into exploding zombies

Virus transforms caterpillars into exploding zombies
Photo Credit: Ger Bosma/Getty Images
Caterpillar of the Oak Eggar Moth (Lasiocampa quercus), extreme close-up of the head while feeding on a leaf.

Virus transforms caterpillars into exploding zombies

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LANCASHIRE, England -  A wildlife expert stumbled upon a strange sight while he was counting butterflies at a nature preserve in England recently, the CBC reported.

Chris Miller found it odd that an oak eggar moth caterpillar was at the top of a bush, because typically they wait until after dark to crawl to high spots so they can avoid predators such as birds. As Miller took a closer look, he realized that it wasn't a living caterpillar, but the exploded remains of one.

>> Read more trending news

The caterpillar was suffering the effects of the baculovirus, which hijacks a caterpillar's brain, according to the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside. After the caterpillar crawls to a high spot and dies, the body liquefies and explodes, infecting other caterpillars below it.

Birds can also pick up the caterpillar corpses and carry them to new locations, spreading the virus. However, scientists aren't too concerned about the baculovirus wiping out the oak eggar moth caterpillar population, as the virus usually dies out on its own, the CBC reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Investigators taking closer look at death of 8-year-old girl who drank boiling water
    Investigators taking closer look at death of 8-year-old girl who drank boiling water
    Police are not investigating a March dare that started with a YouTube video and ended with the death of an 8-year-old Florida girl, authorities said Friday. In fact, police were not called to the Riviera Beach home where Ki’ari Pope reportedly drank boiling water from a straw on a dare, authorities said. >> Read more trending news The dare happened in March, but Ki’ari died early Monday after saying she couldn’t breathe. Her exact cause of death has not been released. On Thursday evening, a relative of the girl told reporters what happened that March day. Ki’ari was with cousins, all of whom were her age, watching YouTube videos when the little girl saw a “boiling water challenge,” Diane Johnson, Ki’ari’s mother’s cousin, said from the girl’s Boynton Beach home. According to state records obtained by The Palm Beach Post, Ki’ari burned her mouth and throat after her cousin dared her to drink the water. Johnson said Ki’ari was the kind of kid who, if you dared her, wouldn’t back down. Riviera police learned about the dare after the girl was taken to a hospital for her injuries. But authorities who contacted Riviera police referred not to the dare but of suspicions “of another matter,” according to authorities. Police would not specify the nature of that matter beyond saying the allegations were unfounded. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Ki’ari’s funeral expenses, she received a tracheotomy (an incision in the windpipe) that reportedly left her unable to talk and with chronic respiratory problems. Doctors had told the family they expected the girl to recover from surgery. Ki’ari’s mother, Marquisia Bonner, chronicled her little girl’s time in and out of hospitals on her public Facebook page. A picture posted in March at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami shows someone holding Ki’ari’s hand, which is hooked up to monitors in a hospital bed. “Lords know I haven’t felt this (kind of) pain since my daddy died,” the post reads. “It hurts so much. Y’all pray from my baby Ki’ari and (please) don’t ask what happened!” In May, the mother posted a picture of a smiling Ki’ari captioned: “This last month my baby been thru so much. I didn’t realize how strong she was until that was her only option.” Johnson said Ki’ari did have trouble breathing some days, but she was still a happy and fun soon-to-be third-grader who loved basketball. “She was very spontaneous and liked to run and jump and say, ‘No, I’m not playing with a baby doll or painting my nails. No. Give me a basketball and let me go,’” Johnson said, giggling at the thought of the little girl. Late Sunday, Ki’ari told her mother’s boyfriend she was having breathing problems. Minutes later, she was unresponsive. The boyfriend called 911, and rescue crews rushed her from her Boynton Beach home to a hospital, where she died at 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to records from the Florida Department of Children and Families. Johnson said they were shocked by her death. Ki’ari’s mother declined to speak with the media Thursday evening. “Our family is very close-knit. We’ve never experienced anything at this magnitude in my family,” Johnson said. “We’ve never buried a child.” The Department of Children and Families is investigating Ki’ari’s death, which is at least the 11th investigation into Ki’ari and her family since 2008, according to DCF records. Four of those investigations were within the past seven months, records show, the most recent of which stemmed from a June incident in which a relative was watching the girl. Five other reports looked into alleged violence between the mother and her “paramour,” a term used by DCF to classify the boyfriends or girlfriends of custodial parents. It is unclear whether that paramour is the same as the one who called 911 before Ki’ari died. At least one of those investigations — it is unclear which — yielded verified proof either of abuse or neglect. Family said Ki’ari and her siblings were never removed from the home, even after the boiling water incident. However, after Ki’ari’s death, the three other young children in the home were placed in relatives’ care, DCF authorities said. “The loss of this child is truly devastating, and our condolences go out to all those who loved her,” department Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement Wednesday. “We have opened a child death investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding her death and will deploy a Critical Incident Rapid Response Team to review all interactions this family has had with Florida’s child welfare system. “We will also continue to work closely with law enforcement to support their continued efforts.” Records indicate Boynton Beach police were notified about the girl’s death. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an investigation into Ki’ari’s death.
  • ‘Super Troopers 2’ production complete
    ‘Super Troopers 2’ production complete
    Grab your candy bars, liter of cola and get ready to slam a jug of syrup, “Super Troopers 2” is coming soon to a screen near you. Fans raised $4.6 million to help get the sequel to the cult comedy completed. Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the first movie, after eight months working on it, wrapped up post production recently. >> Read more trending news “We’ve posted about how we’ve been doing test screenings already and some folks were confused how we do that if the film was not technically done,” Kevin Heffernan (Farva) wrote. “It’s important to do those screenings before everything is locked in, so we can see what works and what doesn’t, what jokes play and what jokes suck, and then make adjustments accordingly. But at some point you have to stop that process and lock everything in. The sound mix and the color correction mark the end of that process. Both are exciting, not just because they are the final steps, but because they vastly improve the film.” They next step is the release. “Fox Searchlight has reviewed the finished product and will soon inform us of the plan,” Heffernan wrote. “When we have the release date you will be the first to know.”
  • Dunkin’ Donuts considers cutting ‘Donuts’ from name
    Dunkin’ Donuts considers cutting ‘Donuts’ from name
    Coffee and doughnuts restaurant Dunkin’ Donuts may be considering dropping ‘Donuts’ from its name.  >> Read more trending news  The Massachusetts-based company announced plans on Thursday to open a restaurant location in Pasadena, California, with the shortened name Dunkin’.   Other restaurants will also feature signage and material with just Dunkin’, The Associated press reported. The company hopes the move will encourage customers to think of the stores as more than just coffee and doughnuts shops.  “While we remain the No. 1 retailer of doughnuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin' Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as ‘Dunkin,’” the company told CNBC. Dunkin’ Donuts, which has been referring to itself as just Dunkin’ since it began its “America runs on Dunkin’” campaign in 2006, said it won’t make a final decision on the name change until late next year, according to the AP. “We do not anticipate making decisions regarding our branding until the latter half of 2018 when we begin rolling out our new store image,” the company said. >> Related: Dunkin’ Donuts replaces Coffee Coolatta with Frozen Coffee, offers free samples
  • Couple having baby at hospital captures footage of men breaking into home
    Couple having baby at hospital captures footage of men breaking into home
    A California couple who was at the hospital having a baby last month captured video of two men trying to break into their home, footage that led to one arrest and the identification of a second suspect.  Jeremy and Esther Epps, of Modesto, were in the hospital with their 15-hour-old daughter on July 23 when their alarm company notified them that someone tried to break into their home. The Modesto Bee reported that the couple’s doorbell camera captured footage of two men kicking the door of the home, trying to get in.  >> Read more trending news When they could not gain access to the house, the men stole packages from the couple’s doorstep and fled, the Bee reported. The couple’s alarm system appeared to prevent the burglary. Modesto police officials said that the couple turned their footage over to investigators, who were able to identify both men. An officer recognized one of the alleged burglars as a minor he’d recently had contact with, department officials said in a news release.  The second man was identified as Darvel Eugene Blackwell, a 35-year-old man on parole in Los Angeles. Police said Blackwell had recently been allowed to relocate to Stanislaus County. Blackwell was taken into custody when he arrived Tuesday morning to check in with his parole officer. He has been charged with suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy and a parole violation, police said.  The minor suspect remained at large Friday, according to police.  Epps wrote on Facebook that the packages the burglars took contained baby items that he and his wife had ordered for their newborn daughter.  “MPD state(s) that the main reason they are able to pursue these individuals is due to our Ring doorbell getting solid footage of them stealing our packages, and the audio can be even made out to hearing them say, ‘Wanna break in?’' Epps wrote.  He said that both his wife and daughter were doing well. He also thanked the police, as well as the doorbell camera and security companies, for their work.  “An enormous thank you and debt of gratitude to Ring, Protection1 and Modesto PD for their unwavering diligence and persistence in helping keep Modesto safe,” Epps wrote. 
  • 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
    'Pharma Bro' Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
    Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide 'Pharma Bro' persona on social media, was convicted Friday on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on three of eight counts. He had been charged with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors had accused Shkreli of repeatedly misleading investors about what he was doing with their money. Mostly, he was blowing it with horrible stock picks, forcing him to cook up a scheme to recover millions in losses, they said. Shkreli, 34, told 'lies upon lies,' including claiming he had $40 million in one of his funds at a time when it only had about $300 in the bank, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alixandra Smith said in closing arguments. The trial 'has exposed Martin Shkreli for who he really is — a con man who stole millions,' added another prosecutor, Jacquelyn Kasulis. But the case was tricky for the government because investors, some wealthy financiers from Texas, testified at the trial conceded that Shkreli's scheme actually succeeded in making them richer, in some cases doubling or even tripling their money on his company's stock when it went public. The defense portrayed them as spoiled 'rich people' who were the ones doing the manipulating. 'Who lost anything? Nobody,' defense attorney Ben Brafman said in his closing argument. Some investors had to admit on the witness stand that partnering with Shkreli was 'the greatest investment I've ever made,' he added. For the boyish-looking Shkreli, one of the biggest problems was not part of the case - his purchase in 2014 of rights to a life-saving drug that he promptly raised the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. Several potential jurors were kept off the panel after expressing distain for the defendant, with one calling him a 'snake' and another 'the face of corporate greed.' The defendant also came into the trial with a reputation for trolling his critics on social media to a degree that got him kicked off Twitter and for live-streaming himself giving math lessons or doing nothing more than petting his cat, named Trashy. Among his other antics: boasting about buying a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million. During about a month of testimony, Shkreli appeared engaged at times, grinning when his lawyer described him as a misunderstood misfit. Other times he looked bored, staring into space and playing with his hair. Shkreli, who comes from an Albanian family in Brooklyn, was arrested in 2015 on charges he looted another drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million in stock and cash to pay back the hedge fund investors. Investors took the witness stand to accuse Shkreli of keeping them in the dark as his scheme unfolded. 'I don't think it mattered to him — it was just what he thought he could get away with,' said Richard Kocher, a New Jersey construction company owner who invested $200,000 with Shkreli in 2012. 'It was insulting.' Shkreli's lawyer agreed his client could be annoying, saying, 'In terms of people skills, he's impossible,' and referring to him as a 'nerd' and a 'mad scientist.' But he said his hedge fund investors knew what they were getting. 'They found him strange. They found him weird. And they gave him money. Why? Because they recognized genius,' Brafman said, adding that they had signed agreements that his client wasn't liable if they lost their money. Jurors also heard odd vignettes befitting the quirky defendant: how Shkreli slept on the floor of his office in a sleeping bag for two years; how a drug company board member and former American Express executive wrote an email saying he'd meet with Shkreli 'only if I can touch your soft skin'; how Shkreli wrote a letter to the wife of an employee threatening to make the family homeless if the man didn't settle a debt. Shkreli didn't testify. But rather than lay low like his lawyers wanted, he got into the act by using Facebook to bash prosecutors and news organizations covering his case. In one recent post, he wrote, 'My case is a silly witch hunt perpetrated by self-serving prosecutors. ... Drain the swamp. Drain the sewer that is the (Department of Justice.)' The judge ordered Shkreli to keep his mouth shut in and around the courtroom after another rant to new reporters covering the trial. Prosecutors 'blame me for everything,' he said. 'They blame me for capitalism.
  • These creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia
    These creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia
    Some metro Atlanta residents say it looks like Halloween has come early in their neighborhoods. Their trees are covered with what look like huge spider webs. Channel 2's Berndt Petersen found out the fall web worms have appeared in much greater numbers, and they're chewing up the leaves. Agriculture agents said these could cause some younger or sickly trees to die. We’ll learning why so many are popping up this year and why they have come out earlier, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. Yikes! What's this? Many more Fall Web Worms this year. Story starting at 4 pic.twitter.com/spZwVhLbh0 — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) August 4, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Couple arrested after someone spotted what they were texting on their phone 21-year-old mysteriously disappears; Family says they're getting strange texts Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going'
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.