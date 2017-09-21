Texas doughnut shop offering 'scary clown deliveries'

A doughnut shop in Texas is offering an unusual delivery service, for those brave enough to accept.

Hurt Donuts in Frisco is offering "scary clown deliveries" for a limited time. If the service is popular, the company may expand to surrounding areas, according to its Facebook post.

The creepy clown holding a box of doughnuts and red balloons is inspired by Pennywise, the terrifying star of “It,” the movie based upon Stephen King’s epic novel. The movie was released this month and is the book’s second film adaptation.

Other Pennywise “sightings” have been spotted across the country, including in one Pennsylvania town, where a prankster tied red balloons to sewer grates.