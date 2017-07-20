Listen Live
clear-night
75°
H 94
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
75°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 74°
  • clear-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Weird News
Park ranger: Crab flips over, shows face of Jesus
Close

Park ranger: Crab flips over, shows face of Jesus

Park ranger: Crab flips over, shows face of Jesus
Photo Credit: Maxvis/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Live Dungeness crabs for sale at a Seattle market (stock photo).

Park ranger: Crab flips over, shows face of Jesus

By: KIRO7.com

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -  A park ranger was crabbing near Whidbey Island in Washington state when something she caught made her do a double take.

>> Read more trending news

“We dropped several crab pots but didn't have any keepers until this pot was pulled up,” Regis Swanson told KIRO-TV. “The crab was crawling up the cage and flipped over showing her belly when I noticed the Jesus face!”

>> See the photo here

Swanson, a park ranger in Snohomish County, was out with a French exchange student. She was showing off the northwest activities and scenery when she caught the crab.

She took a photo before throwing it back into the water. 

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Homicide detectives in Florida are looking for clues after a man from Atlanta was found dead Monday night. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, 69-year-old Guy Eargle Jr. was found inside a home on Southeast 17th Avenue just after 6 p.m. 'Detectives are not disclosing the manner in which the victim was murdered at this time,' Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said in a news release. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine Aaron Carter publicly rips brother Nick after Georgia DUI arrest @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers Eargle is a part-time resident of Fort Lauderdale and a part-time resident of Atlanta. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 954-828-5708.
  • 15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    15-year-olds arrested in series of armed robberies
    Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with six armed robberies involving pedestrians Tuesday, an incident during which a carjacked vehicle hit an Atlanta police car, authorities said. Officers are seeking two men who were involved in the robberies but weren’t captured, spokeswoman Lisa Bender said Wednesday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One of the people arrested, a boy, was charged with armed robbery, Bender said. The other suspect, a girl, was charged with being a party to a crime. Their names were withheld because they are juveniles. “Further investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata, had been taken in a carjacking in Union City earlier that same morning,” Bender said. RELATED: 2 arrested, 2 wanted after string of Midtown armed robberies The robberies happened in the Midtown and Virginia Highlands areas, Bender said. Officers said at the time a silver, four-door sedan with four people inside was involved, and a lookout was issued for the car, Bender said. “Just before 11 a.m., officers spotted a sedan matching the description on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta,” Bender said. “Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, drove down a one-way street, then rammed a patrol car before the occupants fled on foot.” The girl who was arrested was released on a copy of charges to her parents, police said. The boy was taken to the Atlanta Youth Development Campus. No injuries were reported. In other news:
  • Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the teenager who was seen running along I-85 Wednesday morning. Officers found James Teate Jr., 15, running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit.'It was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.When police found him, he was given a piece of paper, and wrote the letters 'JT.' TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today The 15-year-old's mother saw a tweet Wednesday afternoon and called 911, according to police. The mother told the lead investigator that she was unaware that he was missing. She has been given the contact information for the Department of Family and Children Services.
  • Man thrown from moving car trying to stop carjacker
    Man thrown from moving car trying to stop carjacker
    A man is describing the frightening moments a carjacker took him for a ride while he was on the hood of his car. Marlin McCrary said he was on the hood of his car when the carjacker swerved, trying to throw him off in a Clayton County shopping center. He was thrown off, and is now at Grady Memorial Hospital, bruised and broken. 'I almost lost my life,' McCrary said. 'He didn't slow down. He just picking up speed.' It ended when video obtained by Channel 2's Tom Jones shows McCrary flying off his car and landing in a ditch. 'That's when I rolled,' McCrary said. 'I broke my ankle and suffered multiple scrapes and bruises.' It started Saturday night when McCrary went to a Food Depot on Hwy 42 to return a movie at a Red Box. He left his car running near the curb since he was only about five steps away. TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today 'I was putting the Red Box in and I noticed somebody creeping into my car,' McCrary said. He says he stepped in front of his car, and the carjacker hit him, knocking him on the hood. 'All I could do is hold on for dear life and he just took off through the parking lot,' McCrary said. McCrary says the carjacker went into oncoming traffic at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. 'And I'm holding on for dear life because I didn't want to get ran over by the car,' McCrary said. The thief headed onto I-675, and that's when McCrary was thrown off. 'He's lucky to be alive at this point,' Capt. Stefan Schindler said. Police are searching for the carjacker, and McCrary's 2005 black Avalon. McCrary tells Jones he's just thankful to be alive. 'I believe he was trying to kill me,' McCrary said.
  • Trump cutting hundreds of planned regulations
    Trump cutting hundreds of planned regulations
    The Trump administration has withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months, the beginnings of a regulatory overhaul meant to bolster economic growth. Federal agencies have withdrawn 469 proposed regulations compared to a fall 2016 report when Barack Obama was president, according to figures from the White House budget office. This includes 19 regulations with an economic impact of $100 million or more. Another 391 regulations have been delayed for further evaluation and consideration. 'It's really the beginning of a kind of fundamental regulatory reform,' Neomi Rao, head of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, said Wednesday. A report on the regulatory actions was being released Thursday. Federal agencies expect to complete 1,732 regulations this year, roughly a 20 percent reduction compared to the fall of 2016. President Donald Trump's push to deregulate has led to concerns among environmentalists, labor unions and consumer watchdogs. The Natural Resources Defense Council has filed lawsuits saying that suspended rules regarding methane leaks violate the Clean Air Act. Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, issued a report Wednesday saying the deregulation push has been about rewarding corporate elites such as automakers and Wall Street firms. The Trump administration said the Obama administration introduced rules in the last five months of fiscal 2016 that imposed $6.8 billion in annual costs on the economy, while the rules imposed during its first five months have imposed no costs. Some of the rules involve making government regulations less burdensome. The Interior Department says it plans to reduce the paperwork burden for outdoorsmen, fish restoration programs and Native American tribes. The Labor Department intends to streamline the approval process for new apprenticeship programs. The Federal Railroad Administration is planning a rule to give railroads more flexibility for choosing different types of passenger trains. During last year's presidential campaign, Trump pledged a drastic and speedy slashing of all federal regulations. 'We're cutting the regulations at a tremendous clip,' Trump said in October. 'I would say 70 percent of regulations can go. It's just stopping businesses from growing.' But Rao said that any regulatory reduction through her office would take time in order to be effective, saying it has to comply with the law and make sense given cost and benefit analyses. But having only been sworn into office this week, she declined to say whether her office could trim regulations as much as the president has suggested is possible. 'I'm not sure what that percentage would be,' she said. 'It's really hard to say. We're going to do what we can.
  • House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty
    House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty
    Vulnerable House Republicans stood defiant about their support for an unpopular bill to repeal Obamacare as the effort languished in the Senate, leaving them to face angry voters with, perhaps, nothing to show for it. 'I have no regrets. I am doing what I can as a member of Congress to solve problems. That's why I came here. I didn't come here to be potted plant,' said Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., who played a key role in negotiating the House bill that narrowly passed in early May. Backing the measure was already politically risky for Republicans in competitive House districts, especially the 23 lawmakers from places where Hillary Clinton got more votes than President Donald Trump. The Congressional Budget Office said the House bill would eventually cause higher premiums for seniors and result in 23 million people losing coverage. And only 22 percent of adults support the Republican health plan, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. Midterm elections typically take a toll on the party occupying the White House — Barack Obama's Democrats lost 63 House seats in 2010 and majority control, George W. Bush's Republicans lost 30 seats and their advantage in 2006. Re-election bids by GOP incumbents would get even tougher if the Republican-led Congress fails to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obama's health care law. Under pressure from Trump, GOP senators were trying to revive their health care bill, which collapsed twice. House Republicans were pressing too. 'Senators have now wasted seven months doing nothing,' complained Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla. 'We need senators that want to help this president and keep their promises. The American people are sick of the excuses from senators. I'm sick of the excuses.' Earlier this year, MacArthur was heavily involved in the negotiations to revive the House health care bill after Speaker Paul Ryan was forced to pull the measure. Working with conservatives, MacArthur negotiated provisions that would let states seek waivers so that insurers could charge higher premiums for older Americans so that younger, presumably healthier, people could pay less. Also, states could get waivers so that insurance companies could offer less comprehensive policies. The two-term lawmaker already has a Democratic challenger for next year's midterm election. 'We can't just change the subject and pretend like health care is going to fix itself — it's not,' MacArthur said. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican whose south Florida district voted for Clinton, isn't regretting his vote for the health bill, either. 'Not at all,' he said. 'Many of us thought we needed to be honest with the American people. And for many years we had been campaigning about how we needed to do better than the (Affordable Care Act). We know that the ACA is very vulnerable right now.' 'If Senate Republicans can't agree on something, we should work on a bipartisan bill,' he said. Democrats are ready to pounce. 'You have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead,' Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said to Republicans just before they passed the bill. 'You will glow in the dark on this one.' As the vote occurred, Democrats taunted Republicans by chanting, 'Na nah nah, hey hey, goodbye.' To protect vulnerable lawmakers, party leaders rarely ask rank-and-file members to take tough votes on bills that don't have a good chance of becoming law. If House Republicans lose seats next year, many could point to Ryan's decision to vote on the health bill with no guarantee the GOP-led Senate would flow suit. The vote is reminiscent of the cap-and-trade bill passed by House Democrats in 2009. The bill aimed to limit greenhouse gasses by having companies buy or sell permits to emit these gases, but it didn't even get a vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Republicans dubbed the bill an energy tax and hammered House Democrats over the vote as they took back control of the House in the 2010 election. Many factors contributed to the outcome of the 2010 election — including the passage of Obamacare that year — but it was hard for some Democrats to highlight the benefits of an energy bill that never became law. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., acknowledged that Republicans are handing Democrats a campaign issue by failing to repeal and replace Obamacare. 'It's a good 30- or 60-second ad if there's not something to point to. 'Yeah, we did this.' Well no, nothing happened,' Sanford said. Other Republicans argue that Obamacare is failing, and they at least tried to enact something better. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., recalled Pelosi's remarks that House Republicans were 'walking the plank' to vote for a bill that would never get through the Senate. 'The ship is sinking under the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare,' Thompson said. 'You can't walk the plank on a sinking ship.' ___ Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Richard Lardner contributed to this report. ___ Follow Stephen Ohlemacher on Twitter at http://twitter.com/stephenatap
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.