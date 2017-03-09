Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:46 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
“All I hear is ‘Mommm!’ So, I look back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door,” Gardener said in the post.
Luckily the little girl wasn’t injured
“She is OK and laughing along with it,” Gardener said.
The relieved mom posted the video on Facebook and Twitter with the song, “Come Fly with Me” by Frank Sinatra.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}