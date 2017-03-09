Jack Taylor/Getty Images High winds whipped through parts of the northeast and midwest Wednesday, including Ohio where surveillance video showed a wind gust tossing a little girl around.

Gusty winds hammered a large swath of the country from the northeast into parts of the Midwest Wednesday. >> Read more trending news In suburban Cleveland 4-year-old Madison Gardner was literally blown off her feet by the howling winds. The horrifying incident was caught on home surveillance video. Her mother, Brittany Gardener posted the video on social media. It sure is windy out there! 😂🍃

“All I hear is ‘Mommm!’ So, I look back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door,” Gardener said in the post.

Luckily the little girl wasn’t injured

“She is OK and laughing along with it,” Gardener said.

The relieved mom posted the video on Facebook and Twitter with the song, “Come Fly with Me” by Frank Sinatra.