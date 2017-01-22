Trump calls Georgia Gov. after deadly storms

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Aaron Gould Sheinin
AJC.com
ATLANTA —
President Donald Trump on Sunday called Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to offer condolences about the deadly storms that have swept through the state.
Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office, according tot he Associated Press.
CNN reported that Trump said “we’ll be helping out the state of Georgia.”
">January 22, 2017
President Trump: "We'll be helping out the state of Georgia"
Deal chief of staff Chris Riley confirmed the call and said Trump called Deal.
Trump said he was planning to speak with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later Sunday afternoon.
Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency for seven South Georgia counties after this weekend’s deadly storms.
At least 12 people died and 23 were hurt Saturday with more dangerous weather approaching.
