Photo appears to show Michigan man walking on water, literally

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A photo of a Michigan man looks startlingly surreal, as if he’s walking on water, but in reality he’s standing on an ice-covered lake near Boyne City in the northern part of the state.
It wasn’t a hoax, as some have suggested, according to Andre Poineau, who said he ventured out onto Lake Charlevoix in mid-January when the ice was more than 2 inches thick and so clear, you could see the sandy ripples on the lake bottom.
No, this is not a Photoshop manipulation. And it's not Biblical water-walking skills.
Such extremely clear ice occurs under certain conditions.
“I’ve seen it several times before. The water in Lake Charlevoix is incredibly clear to begin with, partly because of zebra mussels,” Poineau told MLive.com.
“When it freezes without agitation, there are hardly any oxygen bubbles in the ice. “
“It happens on rare occasions,” he added.
Poineau, 63, says he was a little apprehensive about stepping out on the ice that day and had a shovel with him to test its strength. It passed the test.
Photographer Martha Sulfridge took the stunning shot on Jan. 15 and the rest, as they say, is history. The picture has gone viral and has been shared on Facebook more than 60,000 times.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}