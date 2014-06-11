Parts of north Ga. wake up to snow

By Brian Monahan

WSB-TV News

Sunny days and T-shirt-wearing temperatures made it appear winter had made an early exit, but it's not finished with us yet — at least for the following week in Georgia.m

Parts of north Georgia woke up to snow Sunday morning, and while the wintry mix is moving out, the cold temperatures are here to stay.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorlogist Brian Monahan said he's expecting temperatures to run below average across north Georgia and the metro area through next weekend.

On Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s and 50s across north Georgia.

Another front moves through on Monday with some rain.

"This is the same system that will deliver a major snowstorm to the Mid Atlantic and Northeast this week," Monahan said.

Behind it, it’ll be unseasonably cold with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the 40s across the metro.