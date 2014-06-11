Parts of north Ga. wake up to snow

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:13 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Brian Monahan
WSB-TV News
ATLANTA —
Sunny days and T-shirt-wearing temperatures made it appear winter had made an early exit, but it's not finished with us yet — at least for the following week in Georgia.m
Parts of north Georgia woke up to snow Sunday morning, and while the wintry mix is moving out, the cold temperatures are here to stay.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorlogist Brian Monahan said he's expecting temperatures to run below average across north Georgia and the metro area through next weekend.
On Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s and 50s across north Georgia.
Another front moves through on Monday with some rain.
"This is the same system that will deliver a major snowstorm to the Mid Atlantic and Northeast this week," Monahan said.
Behind it, it’ll be unseasonably cold with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the 40s across the metro.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}