Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 86
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Mostly Cloudy
H 86° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks
Close

Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks

Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks
Photo Credit: Dayton Daily News
Signs at Caesar Creek State Park warn about potential damage to vehicles.

Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks

By: Lawrence Budd, Dayton Daily News

The parking lot sign might catch some visitors to Ohio state parks off guard: 

“Warning: Vultures May Cause Damage to Vehicles.”

>> Read more trending news

The vultures rip up the rubber molding that seals window glass on vehicles parked in lots at Caesar Creek Lake and other state parks.

“It’s kind of a new phenomena for us,” said Brett Beatty, a state wildlife management supervisor. “It’s still a bit of a mystery.”

The vultures are drawn to the parks by big trees where they can roost and dead fish they can eat, Beatty said.

Theories about motivation include the birds confusing the hot rubber smell with that of a dead animal or enjoying the texture as they gnaw, much like a dog with a bone.

The jury is still out, but Sam Romeo, a specialist at the Aullwood Audubon Center, said other studies show the vultures are drawn to a “chemical signature” that humans cannot notice, but they can, emitted when the rubber gets hot.

“The bottom line is we don’t really know,” Romeo said.

The parks have begun providing tarps and bungee cords to cover the window molding.

On Thursday, the kits were available in lots at the marina at Caesar Creek Lake and the park’s Furnas Shores boat ramp.

“We just put the boxes out this season. There was quite a bit of damage last season,” Nathan Steiner, manager of Caesar Creek Lake. “Anything we can do to spread the awareness.”

The problem also was reported at Rocky Fork State Park and “a couple other parks,” Steiner said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Knitters needed to create purple caps for babies; find out how you can help
    Knitters needed to create purple caps for babies; find out how you can help
    If you know how to knit or crochet, then the Oklahoma State Department of Health can use your help. The department is in need of knitters to help make purple knit caps for newborns as part of its campaign to highlight “Period of PURPLE Crying.” Doctors say that from the age of 2 weeks to about 3 or 4 months, babies will cry and cannot be soothed. Babies can cry for hours, but they are not sick or in pain. They are just crying. It is usually called colic, but some doctors are trying to move away from that diagnosis, saying it has connotations of there being something wrong with the baby. But they say it is a part of normal development. That’s why they’re trying to change it from colic to “The Period of PURPLE Crying.” PURPLE is an acronym that stands for: P - Peak of crying U - Unexpected R - Resists Soothing P - Pain-like face L - Long lasting E - Evening At the same time, the department of health has found that this is the time that babies are at risk for Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to dontshake.org, there are about 1,300 cases of Shaken Baby Syndrome every year in the United States. Most victims are less than 6 months old and it is the leading cause of child abuse deaths in the U.S. To spread awareness, the state will distribute 4,300 purple knit caps to every baby born in 41 hospitals in Oklahoma in November and December, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news The hats should be made of any shade of purple soft, baby yarn. There could be other colors involved but at least 50 percent of the hat should be purple. There should be no strings or straps or other choking hazards. And while hats can be received throughout the year, the ones intended for the November and December distribution must be received by Oct. 1, Good Housekeeping reported. Mail hats to: Oklahoma State Department of Health ATTN: Maternal and Child Health 1000 NE 10 St. Oklahoma City, OK 73117-1299. Click here for the patterns and guidelines.
  • Sting will headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala
    Sting will headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala
    Pop star Sting will accompany the Florida Orchestra for its 50th anniversary gala in December, the Tampa Bay Times reported. >> Read more trending news The former lead singer of the Police will appear for 90 minutes with the Orchestra on December 9 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. The 16-time Grammy Award winner is expected to perform his hits with the Orchestra and a three-piece band, including “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” the Times reported. 'We shot for the moon and we're so delighted that it all worked out,' Edward Parsons, the orchestra's general manager, told the Times. 'It was important for us on the 50th anniversary to really go all in and try to get someone of world class caliber.' Previous gala guests for the Florida Orchestra have included cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Itzhak Perlman.
  • Couple holds ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wedding to enchant grandchildren
    Couple holds ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wedding to enchant grandchildren
    A Massachusetts couple are living a tale as old as time. Leni Sherman, 64, and Harvey Goldman, 70,  were recently married. But it wasn’t a traditional ceremony for the couple. They decided to theme it in the style of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” >> Read more trending news The two were not looking to fall in love when they went to dinner to catch up. He had been divorced and she was a widow. But that fateful night they realized they belonged together, the “Today” show reported. That was 10 years ago. >> Read more trending news On July 30, the couple were married in a ceremony that was both casual and enchanting for their seven grandchildren. https://www.thomsonandthomsonphoto.com/ Sherman dressed in a yellow gown fit for Belle, clutching a bouquet of red roses. Goldman wore a costume similar to the suit Beast wears in the famous dance scene from the animated movie. The bridal party, which was comprised of their children, their children’s spouses and grandchildren, was also dressed in the color scheme worn by the two main characters. https://www.thomsonandthomsonphoto.com/ “We wanted to do something that was fun, particularly for our grandchildren and something completely different and nontraditional,” Sherman told the “Today” show. “We wanted to do something that was us, that showed our personality.” Photographers from Thompson & Thompson Photography captured the magical images. https://www.thomsonandthomsonphoto.com/ After the ceremony, the couple and their 115 guests filed in to watch a stage version that was playing at their venue, a local theater. “We had a beautiful, magnificent day,” Sherman told “Today.” “We did this because we decided we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. We wanted to have a happily ever after, and what fun to do it surrounded by all of our friends and family.
  • Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks
    Vultures damaging vehicles at Ohio state parks
    The parking lot sign might catch some visitors to Ohio state parks off guard:  “Warning: Vultures May Cause Damage to Vehicles.” >> Read more trending news The vultures rip up the rubber molding that seals window glass on vehicles parked in lots at Caesar Creek Lake and other state parks. “It’s kind of a new phenomena for us,” said Brett Beatty, a state wildlife management supervisor. “It’s still a bit of a mystery.” The vultures are drawn to the parks by big trees where they can roost and dead fish they can eat, Beatty said. Theories about motivation include the birds confusing the hot rubber smell with that of a dead animal or enjoying the texture as they gnaw, much like a dog with a bone. The jury is still out, but Sam Romeo, a specialist at the Aullwood Audubon Center, said other studies show the vultures are drawn to a “chemical signature” that humans cannot notice, but they can, emitted when the rubber gets hot. “The bottom line is we don’t really know,” Romeo said. The parks have begun providing tarps and bungee cords to cover the window molding. On Thursday, the kits were available in lots at the marina at Caesar Creek Lake and the park’s Furnas Shores boat ramp. “We just put the boxes out this season. There was quite a bit of damage last season,” Nathan Steiner, manager of Caesar Creek Lake. “Anything we can do to spread the awareness.” The problem also was reported at Rocky Fork State Park and “a couple other parks,” Steiner said.
  • The Latest: Trump on Russia: 'We won. Move on'
    The Latest: Trump on Russia: 'We won. Move on'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation. (all times local): ___ 6:35 a.m. 'We won. Move on,' President Donald Trump declared tersely in an early morning tweet Friday. Trump, who has grown increasingly angry over the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of Russian interference in last year's election, is using his Twitter account to argue that the probe is unwarranted and should be terminated. Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign in the presidential election. His Friday morning tweet followed a series of broadsides the president leveled against investigators at a rally Thursday evening in Huntington, West Virginia. At one point he said 'I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one.' ___ 3:28 a.m. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says. The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators are likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks and months. The person who confirmed to The Associated Press that Mueller had turned to a grand jury was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The Wall Street Journal first reported the use of a grand jury. Grand juries are common vehicles to subpoena witnesses and records and to present evidence, though they do not suggest any criminal charges are near or will necessarily be sought.
  • School construction project continues into start of school year
    School construction project continues into start of school year
    Some parents are concerned after seeing their child’s school under construction ahead of the new year. Channel 2 Miller Grove Middle School will be under construction when students arrive. The project has been going on since last year and will continue this year. Even though it will be in full swing when school starts Monday, the superintendent said teachers and students won't be learning in the work areas. A parent sent photos to Channel 2 Action News of what the school looked like Thursday afternoon. She said the air conditioning wasn't working properly and contractors were working to fix it. Parent Ty Hatch has two sons who attend the school and said she is wondering how it will be ready for the start of the year Monday. “They had all summer to get this done, and to try to cram it into the last few days is just ridiculous,” Hatch said. We called school officials to ask about the air conditioner and construction. Superintendent R. Stephen Green stated: 'Miller Grove Middle School will be ready for classes Monday. Parents at the school were able to participate in an open house event on Wednesday, Aug. 2. No complaints about the readiness of the campus have been received by the principal.' Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage.   We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.     
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.