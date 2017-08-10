Listen Live
VIDEO: Train hits truck in Locust Grove
Close

VIDEO: Train hits truck in Locust Grove

VIDEO: Train hits truck in Locust Grove

VIDEO: Train hits truck in Locust Grove

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

A truck stuck on the tracks in Locust Grove was struck my an oncoming train. 

The truck was carrying candy mints according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. A witness recorded the video and put it on her Facebook page: 

The GDOT has reported no injuries in the accident. SR-42 at Bowden St; north and southbound lanes in Henry County are blocked until the accident is cleared. 

  • Princess Cruises ship docks with whale carcass stuck on bow
    Princess Cruises ship docks with whale carcass stuck on bow
    A disturbing discovery was found on the bow of the Grand Princess’ cruise ship on Wednesday when the it docked in Alaska.  >> Read more trending news The carcass of a humpback whale was stuck to the ship and had to be transported to a “nearby location suitable for a necropsy to determine the cause of death,” according to a statement released by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.  » Related: Lights out, music off for cruise passengers to avert ‘pirate attack’ Princess Cruises told KTVA in a statement that it is “surprised and saddened” by the whale finding.  “It is unknown how or when this happened, as the ship felt no impact,” Princess officials said, according to KTVA. “It is also unknown, at this time, whether the whale was alive or already deceased before becoming lodged on the bow.” This incident comes a day after it was reported that a different Princess Cruises ship faced possible pirate threats.  Read more at KTVA and NOAA. 
  • Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer in Locust Grove
    Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer in Locust Grove
    Video shows the moment a train slammed into a semi-truck in Locust Grove. A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared the video of the crash that happened Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 42 and Bowden Road, near City Hall downtown, just before noon.  The video shows the semi-truck on the train tracks as a train approaches, hitting the truck. The truck was carrying candy. No one was injured, according to Locus Grove police.  We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to learn the traffic impact in the area and details of the cleanup. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.  TRENDING STORIES: Man accused of killing neighbor over dog droppings made shocking confessions, police say Volunteer knitters needed for purple baby hats Dashcam video shows chase that killed woman, 2 grandchildren  
  • Map of Waffle House restaurants shows where to watch solar eclipse, really
    Map of Waffle House restaurants shows where to watch solar eclipse, really
    Nothing screams solar eclipse more than scattered, smothered and covered all-day breakfast at Waffle House, right? >> Read more trending news That’s the case for University of Georgia geographer Jerry Shannon, who tweeted out last week that watching eclipses just makes him hungry. The assistant geography professor and assistant director of the university’s Housing and Demographics Research Center shared a genius eclipse map detailing Waffle House restaurants along the Aug. 21 eclipse path. Shannon created the map in response to NASA Earth data visualization and cartography lead Joshua Stevens’ subtle jab at the numerous eclipse maps erupting online ahead of the mega celestial event. >> Related: The ultimate guide to viewing the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse Aug. 21  Stevens started the Twitter thread with his own hilarious work of art, mapping out the best spots to catch “Sunsquatch” — “see the eclipse and Bigfoot ... at the same time!” Waffle House got in on the action, too, and tweeted out a friendly PSA for Bigfoot. Shannon, who grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Georgia four years ago,said he chose Waffle House in particular because of its “distinct regional identity” in the South. >> Related: 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse this month Using Shannon’s map, which was created with data from Dun and Bradstreet and the NASA Scientific Visualization Studio, we found the Waffle House locations along (or near) Georgia’s eclipse path where locals and visiting neighbors can grub on the good stuff: Read more here. >> Related: All the information you need on the solar eclipse and related issues right here
  • Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
    Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
    Taylor Swift testified Thursday that a former radio DJ reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside underneath her skirt during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver. 'He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,' the pop star testified in federal court during a trial over the claim. Despite being stunned, Swift said she did not say anything to David Mueller about it because she did not want other fans lined up to hear anything and she did not want to cancel the event and disappoint them. Swift said she tried to get as far away from Mueller as she could. She said she told Mueller and his girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, who was also in the photo, 'thank you for coming' in a monotone voice before they left. David Mueller sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault, and is asking for a symbolic $1 judgment. Swift said a security guard working for her witnessed the groping. She testified guard Greg Dent saw David Mueller 'lift my skirt' and grab her but that it was it was impossible for anyone to see Mueller's hand beneath her skirt and on her buttock because they were posing for the photo with their backs to a wall. Swift said that someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping 'and we didn't have anyone positioned there.' Mueller testified Wednesday that the photo taken before the concert was 'weird and awkward,' but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear. Mueller testified his hand was touching Swift's skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed: 'My hand was at rib-cage level and apparently it went down.' The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than $75,000. ____ Associated Press writer P. Solomon Banda contributed to this report.
  • Atlanta firefighter killed in swimming accident at Tallulah Gorge
    Atlanta firefighter killed in swimming accident at Tallulah Gorge
    The family of an Atlanta firefighter who died in a swimming accident at Tallulah Gorge State Park is speaking about that tragic day. On Saturday, Tavaris Slade, 38, of Jonesboro, was swimming at the Sliding Rock trail with family members when he went under. He was pulled out after nearly five minutes. First responders were able to revive him briefly, but he died before he could make it to a hospital. It's still unknown what caused Slade to go underwater. Hear from his cousin, who was there when it happened, and his mother about the loss of her baby boy, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. Slade worked for Atlanta fire for six years. He was seriously injured in work-related accident in 2015, where he fractured vertebrae, his skull and broke a foot. He had not returned to work as a firefighter since that accident, but was still a member of the Atlanta Fire Department.
  • Postal Service: More red ink, missed payments as mail slumps
    Postal Service: More red ink, missed payments as mail slumps
    The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery. The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October. Postmaster General Megan Brennan stressed an urgent need for federal regulators to grant the Postal Service wide freedom to increase stamp prices to cover costs. She points to continuing red ink due to declining first-class mail volume and the expensive mandates for retiree benefits. The Postal Service on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of $2.1 billion, compared to a $1.6 billion loss in the same period last year. That came despite double-digit growth in package delivery.
