Venezuela impacting gas prices in the U.S.

Even though it's happening thousands of miles from home, the recent unrest in Venezuela could have a major impact on what you pay for gasoline.

Prices at the pump have been on the rise recently, due in part to what's happening overseas.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, tells WSB, "The upward climb at pumps across the country has largely continued as crude oil prices rallied and stand within striking distance of $50 per barrel.

"The rise in oil has come due to unrest and concern over the political outlook in Venezuela, a major supplier of crude to the U.S."

The U.S. imports 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Venezuela.

DeHaan says, "The big concern from Venezuela is the threat of sanctions from President Trump's administration."

On Monday, it slapped financial sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The sanctions freeze any assets Maduro may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with him.

So far the sanctions have not expanded to include oil imports to the U.S., but DeHaan says,"That is a looming threat should the situation continue to worsen."

The only good news, DeHaan says, "is once we're out of the summer driving season demand (for gas) will fall."

Gas prices in Atlanta currently average a little less than $2.24 per gallon, which is about a dime cheaper than the national average.