Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 88
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 
Close

'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 

'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 
Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Alt-right protesters hold torches and chant at a rally at the base of the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus Friday night.

'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  A Saturday rally in Emancipation Park in Virginia around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee could attract up to 6,000 people, CNN reported.

Supporters and protesters were seen gathering Saturday morning at the rally site.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.”

Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported.

The march occurred several hours before

Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819.

“Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus," Signer said.

University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes.

"Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Montana's Health Co-op remains standing as others falter
    Montana's Health Co-op remains standing as others falter
    Montana's health care co-op, one of America's few remaining alternatives to traditional health insurance, will resume accepting new enrollees Sunday after it voluntarily pulled itself from the state's insurance marketplace in December. The insurer took the nine-month hiatus from enrolling new members in the exchange created by President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act to boost its financial reserves and keep it from the same fate that has befallen failed co-ops across the country. The program was among about two dozen privately run health co-ops that sprang up across the country following the 2010 passage of the Obama administration's health care law. They provided medical coverage with premiums far lower than plans offered by traditional health insurance companies. But within two years, half of the programs quietly folded — undermined by political attacks, financial miscalculations and the volatility of the health insurance marketplace. Just four remain — in Montana, Wisconsin, Maine and New Mexico. Earlier this week, Massachusetts officials placed the Minuteman Health co-op in receivership. The Montana Health Co-op, which also serves customers in neighboring Idaho, temporarily suspended new enrollment in Montana because of worries that it was overextending its resources and heading toward insolvency. 'When all the other co-ops were going down, we were losing money, too,' said Jerry Dworak, the Montana Health Co-op's CEO. 'Thankfully, we've turned things around.' This year, the co-op is projecting $28 million in profits, after weathering a string of losses. It lost about $6 million in its first year and more than $40 million the following year, Dworak said. So confident is the co-op about its financial health that Dworak said it has the capacity to absorb all 64,000 Montanans who buy their insurance through the state's exchange. It now enrolls about 20,000 people who purchase individual plans on the exchange. Blue Cross and PacificSource, the other two providers on the exchange, have nearly 32,000 and 12,000 enrollees respectively. State Auditor Matt Rosendale, whose office oversees Montana's health insurance market, said he has no immediate concern over Montana's co-op. 'Right now they are very strong, and I feel very comfortable,' Rosendale said. But Rosendale, who recently announced a bid for the U.S. Senate, said the millions of dollars in federal loans that co-ops have used as seed money could be better used, and he doubts that the Montana co-op will be able to repay the $85 million in loans it has gotten under the Obama health care law. Political and financial volatility in the country's health care system has prompted a further surge in premiums. In Montana, all three of the insurance plans participating in the exchange announced hikes in premiums, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana announcing an average increase of 23 percent. PacificSource is looking to bump its premiums by an average of 7.4 percent, while the co-op's premiums are expected to rise on average by 4 percent. During the heady debates over the Obama administration's health care law in 2010, a so-called public option was supposed to spur competition in the health insurance marketplace. When that effort failed, privately run health insurance co-ops emerged as alternatives. Co-op administrators like Larry Turney, president of Montana's program, watched in concern as lawmakers in Washington debated the fate of the Affordable Care Act. While that debate has waned, worries persist that wholesale changes could cause membership numbers to plummet, especially if Congress strips away subsidies. 'There would be a lot of uninsured Americans again because members would have to pay their entire premiums,' Turney said. An analysis by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in spring 2016 found co-ops have delivered on their promise of offering lower premiums, with the average premiums for co-op health plans substantially lower than other insurers. But the analysis noted many of them grew too fast and did not have the necessary reserves to handle the higher-than-expected number of enrollees. As many as 1 million people enrolled in the co-ops before a substantial part of the system began collapsing. Chuck Butler, one of the founders of Montana's co-op, cited the challenges faced by rural states like Montana in widening access to affordable, quality health care. With few insurance carriers willing to do business in rural states, where the average cost of medical care is higher, the co-op was meant to give Montanans more options. 'The people of Montana deserve choices, and they really didn't have a whole lot of choices,' Butler said.
  • Wanted fugitive caught in another county after church carjacking
    Wanted fugitive caught in another county after church carjacking
    The Alpharetta Police Department confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a carjacking happened at a church Friday evening. What charges the suspect could face, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Police said Jason Taratoot, 31,  held the victim at gunpoint and stole a green Kia Soul at St. James Methodist Church. An officer spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Georgia 400, and when Taratoot refused to stop, a short vehicle pursuit started. Police ended the pursuit by conducting a PIT maneuver inside the North Springs MARTA Station parking deck in Sandy Springs. “Our investigation revealed the captured suspect was a wanted fugitive out of Cherokee County,” the department posted on its Facebook page. TRENDING STORIES: 'Tell my family I love them:' Officer survives shooting caught on video Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Family desperately searching for elderly man missing since Sunday  
  • Sold-out birthday bash for 90-year-old Louisiana ex-governor
    Sold-out birthday bash for 90-year-old Louisiana ex-governor
    A more traditional person might call it crass, an ostentatious 90th birthday bash with a $250-per-person price tag to attend. But then, no one would call Louisiana's four-term former governor, Edwin Edwards — the convicted felon with a wife five decades his junior, a 4-year-old son and a lifetime of making headlines — anything close to traditional. The birthday festivities Saturday night at a posh Baton Rouge hotel sold out weeks in advance, with hundreds of elected officials, lobbyists and onlookers ponying up for tickets and a chance to watch what is expected to be pure spectacle, a throw-back celebration remembering when Edwards was the Democratic king of Louisiana politics. 'A lot of people just feel personally close to him. No other governor has served four times. To me this is just a once-in-a-lifetime historic event,' said Robert Gentry, the long-time Edwards friend organizing the celebration. The ballroom will be packed with more than 500 people, including Louisiana's current governor, Democrat John Bel Edwards (no relation), Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Republican Senate President John Alario. And everyone goes home with a gift bag: photos of Edwards with his wife Trina and preschooler son Eli, a souvenir magazine and a commemorative poster. 'I just talked to a man who was practically begging for a ticket,' Gentry said. 'I bet you we could have filled up the place three times.' Edwards was the dominant figure in Louisiana politics for the second half of the 20th Century, with charisma and power rivaled only by that other famous Louisiana legend from decades earlier, Huey Long. Edwards sums up his 90 years succinctly and without bitterness: 'It's very wonderful to reach 90. I've had a great life, and while I've had my ups and downs over life, I have no complaints.' He won his first office, a city council seat, in 1954, followed by elections to the state legislature and Congress before serving as governor for 16 years between 1972 and 1996. He was famous for deadpan one-liners delivered with a Cajun accent, deftly cutting one opponent by describing him as 'so slow it takes him an hour and a half to watch '60 Minutes.'' That wit is what Edwards' authorized biographer Leo Honeycutt believes is drawing so many to the birthday festivities: 'People are tied of seriousness. They're tired of belligerency.' As for the attendance price tag? 'I look at this like Edwin is an entertainer,' Honeycutt said. 'And I haven't been to a concert yet where an entertainer just said, 'Come on in for free.' Everyone's willing to pay to see him perform.' The lovable rogue nostalgia chafes Bob Mann, an LSU mass communication professor who worked for years as a Democratic political operative. Mann said the Edwards terms were marked by razzle-dazzle, but few long-term accomplishments — and he said elected officials should 'stay 10 miles away' from the party for a man convicted of corruption. 'I don't know anybody who says the state is so much better off than we were in 1972 when he took office. After four terms, he didn't markedly improve the state's lot in terms of poverty and education,' Mann said. 'I don't think there are many people who would argue that he ran anything close to an ethical administration in any of his four terms.' During decades in office Edwards drew a reputation for shady, backroom dealing. The ex-governor seemed to foster the status, with quips about two dozen investigations and multiple trials. As he defeated white supremacist David Duke in the 1991 governor's race, bumper stickers promoting Edwards declared: 'Vote for the Crook. It's Important.' Edwards' luck with federal investigations ran out in 2000, when he was convicted in a bribery and extortion scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses during and after his fourth term. He spent more than eight years in federal prison, always maintaining his innocence. Prison did nothing to quell public interest — or Edwards' popularity in many pockets of Louisiana. Freed in 2011, Edwards was quickly back in the spotlight, getting married for a third time, having a son and starring in a short-lived reality show while traveling the state touting his biography. Though he continued to captivate, Edwards was unable to regain political footing. He was handed his first-ever election defeat in 2014 when he ran for Congress in a heavily Republican district. He's a real estate broker now, living in the Baton Rouge suburbs and raising his fifth child. Edwards hasn't given up on politics entirely. Son Eli bears his same initials, EWE, a well-known monogram in Louisiana politics. Edwards said his wife printed T-shirts bearing the slogan 'EWE for Governor 2043.' ___ Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte
  • 'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 
    'Unite the Right' rally draws supporters, protesters 
    A Saturday rally in Emancipation Park in Virginia around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee could attract up to 6,000 people, CNN reported. Supporters and protesters were seen gathering Saturday morning at the rally site. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported. The march occurred several hours before Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819. “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,' Signer said. University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes. 'Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
  • Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
    Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
    Chinese President Xi Jinping made a plea for cool-headedness over escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, urging both sides to avoid words or actions that could worsen the situation. The call came after Trump unleashed a slew of fresh threats against North Korea on Friday, declaring the U.S. military 'locked and loaded' and warning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he 'will regret it fast' if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. Trump has pushed China to pressure North Korea to halt a nuclear weapons program that is nearing the capability of targeting the United States. China is the North's biggest economic partner and source of aid, but says it alone can't compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs. The White House said in a statement that Trump and Xi 'agreed North Korea must stop its provocative and escalatory behavior.' It also said that the two 'reiterated their mutual commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.' State-run China Central Television quoted Xi as telling Trump the 'relevant parties must maintain restraint and avoid words and deeds that would exacerbate the tension on the Korean Peninsula.' But restraint was not the word of the day on Friday as Trump sent out a cascade of unscripted statements, including what appeared to be another red line — the mere utterance of threats — that would trigger a U.S. attack against North Korea and 'big, big trouble' for Kim. North Korea's Minju Joson newspaper, meanwhile, lashed back at the U.S. in an editorial Saturday. 'The powerful revolutionary Paektusan army of the DPRK, capable of fighting any war the U.S. wants, is now on the standby to launch fire into its mainland, waiting for an order of final attack,' it said. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The tough talk capped a week in which long-standing tensions between the countries risked abruptly boiling over. New United Nations sanctions condemning the North's rapidly developing nuclear program drew fresh ire and threats from Pyongyang. Trump, responding to a report that U.S. intelligence indicates Pyongyang can now put a nuclear warhead on its long-range missiles, vowed to rain down 'fire and fury' if challenged. The North then came out with a threat to lob four intermediate-range 'Hwasong-12' missiles near Guam, a tiny U.S. territory some 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) from Pyongyang. At the epicenter of the rhetoric, Trump's New Jersey golf course, the president seemed to put Kim on notice, saying, 'If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat — which by the way he has been uttering for years and his family has been uttering for years — or he does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast.' Asked if the U.S. was going to war, he said cryptically, 'I think you know the answer to that.' But Trump's comments did not appear to be backed by significant military mobilization on either side of the Pacific, and an important, quiet diplomatic channel remained open. As a precaution, Japan deployed missile defense batteries under the path a North Korean missile might take. Life on the streets of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, also remained calm. There have been no air raid drills or cars in camouflage netting as has been the case during previous crises. State-run media ensures that the population gets the North Korean side of the story, but doesn't convey any sense of international concern about the situation. U.S. officials say they will be going ahead with long-scheduled military exercises with South Korea. Pyongyang says it will be ready to send its missile launch plan to Kim for approval just before or as the drills begin. Called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, the exercises are expected to run Aug. 21-31 and involve tens of thousands of American and South Korean troops on the ground and in the sea and air. North Korea claims the exercises are a rehearsal for war, but Washington and Seoul say they are necessary to deter North Korean aggression. Trump began his Friday barrage with an especially fiery tweet: 'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!' He later retweeted a posting from U.S. Pacific Command that showed B-1B Lancer bomber planes on Guam that 'stand ready to fulfill USFK's #FightTonight mission if called upon to do so.' ''Fight tonight' has long been the motto of U.S. forces in South Korea to show they're always ready for combat on the Korean Peninsula. Trump also brushed away calls for caution from other world leaders, including Germany's Angela Merkel. 'I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for,' Merkel said Friday, calling on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the crisis. 'I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer,' Merkel added. 'Let her speak for Germany,' Trump said, when asked about the comment. 'Perhaps she is referring to Germany. She's certainly not referring to the United States, that I can tell you.' By evening, he seemed to have mellowed a bit. 'Hopefully it'll all work out,' Trump said. 'Nobody loves a peaceful solution better than President Trump.' Speaking to Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo, he promised: 'You are safe. We are with you a thousand percent.' ___ Lemire reported from Bedminster, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Josh Lederman, Matthew Pennington and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.