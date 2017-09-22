Uber stripped of London license

London stripped Uber on Friday of its license to operate beginning at the end of September, a move that will affect more than 40,000 drivers in one of the world’s biggest cities, Reuters reported.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL) said Uber’s conduct posed risks to public safety and it would not renew its license when it expires on Sept. 30. Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until the appeal process has finished, Reuters reported.

“Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” TfL said.

Uber said in a statement that it would "immediately challenge this [decision] in the courts," CNN reported.

It can continue to operate while it appeals.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he "fully supports" the decision, CNN reported.

"All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect -- particularly when it comes to the safety of customers," he said in a statement. "Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security."