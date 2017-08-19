Listen Live
cloudy-day
84°
H 91
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
84°
Mostly Clear
H 91° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    91°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody
Close

Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody

Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody
Photo Credit: WFTV.com
Police on the scene in Kissimmee, Florida, late Friday.

Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV.com
Updated:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -  Two Florida police officers were fatally shot while checking out a report of a suspicious person Friday night, Kissimmee police Chief Jeff O’Dell said.

Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot in a scuffle at about 9:30 p.m. at Palmway and East Cypress streets near East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and North Main Street, O’Dell said.

Baxter died of his injuries. Howard succumbed to his injuries at Osceola Regional Medical Center Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

An Osceola County deputy arrested the suspected gunman, Everett Glenn Miller, 45.

The deputy tackled Miller, who had a 9 mm pistol and .22-caliber revolver on him, O'Dell said. Miller was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

>> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting

Howard was a 10-year veteran of the department and Baxter had been with the Kissimmee department for three years, O’Dell said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Kissimmee Police Department. 

“We are with you!” the president wrote.

“This is a tough time in law enforcement,” O’Dell said. “I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement.”

“Tonight we lost a brave officer,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted. “Praying for @kissimmeepolice.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody
    Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody
    Two Florida police officers were fatally shot while checking out a report of a suspicious person Friday night, Kissimmee police Chief Jeff O’Dell said. Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot in a scuffle at about 9:30 p.m. at Palmway and East Cypress streets near East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and North Main Street, O’Dell said. Baxter died of his injuries. Howard succumbed to his injuries at Osceola Regional Medical Center Saturday. >> Read more trending news An Osceola County deputy arrested the suspected gunman, Everett Glenn Miller, 45. The deputy tackled Miller, who had a 9 mm pistol and .22-caliber revolver on him, O'Dell said. Miller was charged with one count of first-degree murder. >> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting Howard was a 10-year veteran of the department and Baxter had been with the Kissimmee department for three years, O’Dell said. President Donald Trump tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Kissimmee Police Department.  “We are with you!” the president wrote. “This is a tough time in law enforcement,” O’Dell said. “I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement.” “Tonight we lost a brave officer,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted. “Praying for @kissimmeepolice.”
  • Police arrest at least 8 people at Boston 'Free Speech' rally
    Police arrest at least 8 people at Boston 'Free Speech' rally
    The Latest on a conservative rally and counter-demonstration in Boston and around the country (all times local): 1:45 p.m. One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally that appeared to end shortly after it began says the event 'fell apart.' Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered. TV cameras show police vans escorting participants away, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order. Congressional candidate Samson Racioppi, who was among several slated to speak, tells WCVB-TV that he didn't realize 'how unplanned of an event it was going to be.' Rallygoers had been met by counterprotesters who marched from to the Common. There have been some confrontations. 'Free Speech Rally' organizers have publicly distanced themselves from the white supremacists in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. RELATED STORIES: Hundreds march through Atlanta to condemn violence in Charlottesville 20-year-old charged with murder after car plows through crowd in Virginia 2 dead in police helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia 1 p.m. Participants have left the location of a conservative activist rally, leaving behind thousands of counterprotesters. Dozens of rallygoers had gathered on the Boston Common on Saturday, but then left shortly after the event was getting underway. It's unclear if they will gather to rally somewhere else in the city. Rallygoers had been met by counterprotesters who marched from the city's Roxbury neighborhood about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) to the Common. There have been some confrontations involving counterprotesters, including a group that grabbed an American flag out of an elderly woman's hands, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground. Organizers of the 'Free Speech Rally' have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. ___ 12:20 p.m. Confrontations are happening amid a gathering of counterprotesters and conservative rally participants in Boston. Thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday from the city's Roxbury neighborhood to Boston Common, where the 'Free Speech Rally' is being held. Dozens of free speech rallygoers have arrived. TV cameras showed a group of boisterous counterprotesters chasing a man with a Trump campaign banner and cap, shouting and swearing at him. Other counterprotesters intervened and helped the man safely over a fence to where the conservative rally was to be staged. Black-clad counterprotesters also grabbed an American flag out of an elderly woman's hands, and she stumbled and fell to the ground. Organizers of the 'Free Speech Rally' have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. ___ 11:30 a.m. Thousands of counterprotesters have begun a mileslong march ahead of a conservative rally that's getting underway in Boston. Demonstrators started marching Saturday morning from the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Organizers say demonstrators will march to Boston Common, where the rally is taking place. Police say they'll be out in force to keep the two groups apart. Organizers of the 'Free Speech Rally' have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12. Boston's rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring many others. Events are planned in cities across the country including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans. ___ 10:25 a.m. Demonstrators are arriving at a counterprotest ahead of a conservative rally that's getting underway on Boston Common. Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh greeted counterprotesters Saturday morning outside Reggie Lewis Center in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Organizers say demonstrators will march to the Common. Police say they'll be out in force to keep the two groups apart. Organizers of the 'Free Speech Rally' have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12. Boston's rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring many others. Events are planned in cities across the country including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans. ___ 12:30 a.m. Conservative activists and counterprotesters are preparing for a showdown on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly. Police say they'll be out in force to keep the two groups apart. Boston's Democratic mayor, Marty Walsh, and Massachusetts' Republican governor, Charlie Baker, have warned that extremist unrest won't be tolerated in this city famed as the cradle of American liberty. Organizers of Saturday's midday 'Free Speech Rally' have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Boston's rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring scores of others. Events also are planned Saturday in Atlanta, Dallas and other cities across the country.
  • Serpico, others from NYPD, rally in support of Kaepernick
    Serpico, others from NYPD, rally in support of Kaepernick
    A former New York City police officer, whose claims of police corruption in the 1970s were chronicled in an Al Pacino movie, joined dozens of current and former officers Saturday at a rally in support of getting quarterback Colin Kaepernick a job in the National Football League. The former San Francisco 49ers player became a controversial figure last year after he refused to stand for the national anthem in what he called a protest against oppression of people of color. He opted out of his contract in March and became a free agent, but so far, no NFL teams have signed him for the upcoming season. The gathering in Brooklyn featured about 75 mostly minority officers wearing black T-shirts reading '#imwithkap.' One exception was retired officer Frank Serpico, whose exploits were featured in the 1973 film, 'Serpico.' He admitted not being a football fan, but said he felt it was important to support Kaepernick for his stance. 'He's trying to hold up this government up to our founding fathers,' said the now 81-year-old Serpico. Sgt. Edwin Raymond, who said he was heading to work after the rally, spoke of the need for racial healing in the country. 'Until racism in America is no longer taboo, we own up to it, we admit it, we understand it and then we do what we have to do to solve it, unfortunately we're going to have these issues,' he said.
  • ‘Free Speech’ rally in Boston draws large crowd of counter-protesters
    ‘Free Speech’ rally in Boston draws large crowd of counter-protesters
    A “free speech” rally in Boston Saturday afternoon drew a large crowd of counter-protesters. >> Read more trending news An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters marched through the city to Boston Common, where rally attendees gathered to deliver a series of speeches.  The rally ended abruptly, and attendees were escorted by police from the rally area. Tense clashes between rally attendees, counter-protesters and authorities occurred after the rally ended. >> Tensions high in N.C. amid rumored KKK march
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.