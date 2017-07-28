Listen Live
News
Trump tweets: Senators ‘let the American people down’
Trump tweets: Senators 'let the American people down'

Trump tweets: Senators ‘let the American people down’
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Donald Trump.

Trump tweets: Senators ‘let the American people down’

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump reacted swiftly on Twitter after the Senate rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, saying the senators who voted “no” early Friday morning “let the American people down.”

>> Read more trending news

Three Republican senators -- John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine -- voted with Democrats to defeat the measure.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!” the president tweeted within an hour of the dramatic vote in the Senate.

Several Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, had animated conversations with McCain before the vote, CNN reported.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Senate rejection “clearly a disappointing moment.”

"It's time to move on," McConnell said.

News

  • Florida woman dies days after boyfriend’s slaying, birth of twins
    Florida woman dies days after boyfriend’s slaying, birth of twins
    Tragedy struck a Florida family within days, leaving three children without their parents. Days after a man was shot and killed, his girlfriend died from complications after giving birth to twins. >> Read more trending news On July 11, 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo was found shot and killed in the West Palm Beach apartment complex where he lived with his nearly 2-year-old daughter and pregnant girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres. Three days later, Caceres gave birth to their twins, Jevaughn Jr. and Lailah. On Wednesday, she died — the same day as Suckoo’s funeral. Family said she died from an infection from her C-section. As family and friends mourn the couple, they are also thinking about the futures of their three children. At Juan E. Batista Pediatrics in Lake Clarke Shores, where Caceres worked for four years, family, friends and coworkers gathered Thursday in front of dozens of donations given to the family in the wake of the sudden deaths. Office manager Lina Niemczyk, Caceres’ mother, Irma Meza, and Suckoo’s aunt, Joni Saunders, all spoke about the couple and their children. “We’re just trying to figure out how to move forward from here,” Saunders said. Niemczyk said Caceres had “an excellent work ethic” and was her “right and left hand” in the office. Niemczyk said the office and their patients are like a family, so everyone came together to gather items and money for Caceres’s children. “Our goal is to secure their future,” Niemczyk said. “It’s a promise to their mom and dad.” Police have made no arrests in Suckoo’s death. A day after Caceres gave birth to the twins, she took to Facebook to express her distress. “I just don’t understand how someone can have the heart to leave three kids without a father especially two that never got the chance to even meet him,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “They didn’t deserve this! I’m trying I really am to stay strong but this has to be the toughest battle I’ve ever had to fight.” A GoFundMe Page has been started for the three children.
  • Russia sanctions bill gets heavy support, heads to Trump
    Russia sanctions bill gets heavy support, heads to Trump
    The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations. Trump's likelihood of supporting the measure is a remarkable concession that the president has yet to sell his party on his hopes for forging a warmer relationship with Moscow. Trump's vow to extend a hand of cooperation to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been met with resistance as skeptical lawmakers look to limit the executive power's leeway to go easy on Moscow over its meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Senate passed the bill, 98-2, two days after the House pushed the measure through by an overwhelming margin, 419-3. Both are veto proof numbers as the White House has wavered on whether the president would sign the measure into law. Never in doubt, however, was a cornerstone of the legislation that bars Trump from easing or waiving the additional penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees. The provisions were included to assuage concerns among lawmakers that the president's push for better relations with Moscow might lead him to relax the penalties without first securing concessions from the Kremlin. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the 2016 presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said the bill's passage was long overdue, a jab at Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has called Putin a murderer and a thug. 'Over the last eight months what price has Russia paid for attacking our elections?' McCain asked. 'Very little.' Trump had privately expressed frustration over Congress' ability to limit or override the power of the president on national security matters, according to Trump administration officials and advisers. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations. But faced with heavy bipartisan support for the bill in the House and Senate, the president has little choice but to sign the bill into law. Trump's communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, suggested earlier Thursday on CNN's New Day that Trump might veto the bill and 'negotiate an even tougher deal against the Russians.' Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said that would be a serious mistake and called Scaramucci's remark an 'off-handed comment.' If Trump rejected the bill, Corker said, Congress would overrule him. 'I cannot imagine anybody is seriously thinking about vetoing this bill,' said Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. 'It's not good for any president — and most governors don't like to veto things that are going to be overridden. It shows a diminishment of their authority. I just don't think that's a good way to start off as president.' Still, signing a bill that penalizes Russia's election interference would mark a significant shift for Trump. He's repeatedly cast doubt on the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia sought to tip the election in his favor. And he's blasted as a 'witch hunt' investigations into the extent of Russia's interference and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. The 184-page bill seeks to hit Putin and the oligarchs close to him by targeting Russian corruption, human rights abusers, and crucial sectors of the Russian economy, including weapons sales and energy exports. The bill underwent revisions to address concerns voiced by American oil and natural gas companies that sanctions specific to Russia's energy sector could backfire on them to Moscow's benefit. The bill raised the threshold for when U.S. firms would be prohibited from being part of energy projects that also included Russian businesses. Lawmakers said they also made adjustments so the sanctions on Russia's energy sector didn't undercut the ability of U.S. allies in Europe to get access to oil and gas resources outside of Russia. The North Korea sanctions are intended to thwart Pyongyang's ambition for nuclear weapons by cutting off access to the cash the reclusive nation needs to follow through with its plans. The bill prohibits ships owned by North Korea or by countries that refuse to comply with U.N. resolutions against it from operating in American waters or docking at U.S. ports. Goods produced by North Korea's forced labor would be prohibited from entering the United States, according to the bill. The sanctions package imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure would apply terrorism sanctions to the country's Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted against the sanctions bill. ___ Contact Richard Lardner on Twitter: http://twitter.com/rplardner
  • Senate deals major setback to Republican health care push
    Senate deals major setback to Republican health care push
    Republican plans to approve a slimmed down bill to overhaul the Obama health law abruptly ran aground early on Friday morning in the U.S. Senate, as Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) refused to support a last minute “skinny” GOP bill, forcing Republican leaders back to the drawing board in their quest to get a bill to the President’s desk to rewire America’s health care system. “I thought it was the right vote,” McCain told reporters as he left the Senate floor. Outside, there were cheers as the Arizona Senator – who has bedeviled members of both parties through his years – went home shortly after 2 am. Here is how it looked from the halls of the U.S. Capitol: 1. McCain goes Maverick on health care. When the vote on the GOP ‘skinny bill’ was set to begin at about 12:35 am, it was obvious that Republicans might not have the votes to prevail, as Vice President Mike Pence lobbied McCain, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). But all three stuck to their guns, and torpedoed the GOP effort on health care. McCain was the key, as he attracted the most attention from the Vice President during a 45 minute delay on the Senate floor. The Arizona Republican had made clear for days that he didn’t like the process, he didn’t like the details of the ‘skinny’ bill, and he wanted to see more bipartisan cooperation. McCain had his GOP colleagues gritting their teeth. McCain leaving the Capitol asked why he voted NO: 'I thought it was the right thing to do.' — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 28, 2017 2. Republicans stunned by health care setback. The looks on the faces of GOP Senators told the whole story on the Senate floor, as the realization hit home that McCain was not going to vote with them. After the vote it was grim in the hallways just off the Senate floor. “It was a big setback,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said tersely. “This is sad,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). The normally chatty Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) pushed through a crowd of reporters without saying anything. “No, I don’t want to talk right now, Jamie,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) flatly said to me as he headed back to his office. What’s next now for the GOP on health care? “No big reforms,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). “That unfortunately will not occur.” 3. An unhappy President Donald Trump. After showering McCain with praise earlier in the week, when the 2008 Republican nominee for President returned to cast the key vote to begin this debate, Mr. Trump had to watch as McCain threw the bill into a Legislative Ditch. At 2:25 am, the President got on Twitter to issue his first reaction, taking the 51 Senators in both parties to task, and again repeating his threat to simply stand off to the side and watch the individual exchanges go down the drain. It’s not clear whether the White House will sanction bipartisan negotiations on health care, but it’s hard to imagine that this issue is just going to melt away. 3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave – American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017 4. Zombie health care bill. I have cautioned my colleagues for months not to declare this GOP effort dead, and I will repeat that advice again, even in the wake of this defeat on the Senate floor for Republicans. All it takes is one deal to flip McCain, Murkowski or Collins, and the GOP would be back in business. Remember, lots of people thought Speaker Ryan was wrong to keep pushing in the House, but then he suddenly found the votes for a bill that many thought was dead in early May. I wouldn’t write off that possibility in the Senate, especially if Republican Governors – like McCain’s in Arizona – get more involved in the process. All it takes is one vote, and it could be the Democrats looking glum. “We’re going to have to pick up the pieces and keep going,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). The bill is not dead – McConnell just returned it to calendar. — julie rovner (@jrovner) July 28, 2017 5. Can there be any real bipartisan deal making? There have been talks for some time among Senators who are former Governors and insurance commissioners in both parties – now we’ll see if those gain more traction in a bid to find common ground to do something on health care. Some like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been talking about brokering a bipartisan deal for months – Manchin told reporters repeatedly that he didn’t think those efforts would have a chance until the GOP lost a vote in the Senate. Now we’ll see if anything changes on that front. I ask each &amp; every one of my colleagues to search their hearts for what their purpose of being here is. We must work in a bipartisan manner. pic.twitter.com/KSdEANa0gE — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 28, 2017 6. The demonstrators outside the Capitol. When I went out to grab some dinner around 7 pm, I was surprised at how few people were outside the Capitol; I had expected a larger crowd with the health bill ready to come to a vote. Well, the size of the crowd did grow in the hours after that, and when the GOP ‘skinny’ bill was defeated, you could hear the roars from outside echoing back into the halls of the Senate. Just as it was a defeat for Republicans, it was a victory for Democrats and progressive groups, which had worked hard to try to preserve the Obama health law. The House victory for Republicans on health care in early May had been a bitter setback for Democrats. This time, those opposed to GOP reform plans enjoyed the moment. Here's the moment the crowd outside the Capitol learned Republicans didn't have the votes. pic.twitter.com/vawKkdygoY — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) July 28, 2017 7. What was in the “skinny” GOP bill? If you went to bed at a reasonable hour on Thursday, you missed the two hour life span of the new GOP proposal, the “Health Care Freedom Act.” After complaining for seven years (in many ways incorrectly), that Democrats had abused the legislative process in the passage of the Obama health law, Senate Republicans made the Democrats look like pikers. The bill surfaced just after 10 pm, there was two hours of debate, and then a vote. In between, a report surfaced from the Congressional Budget Office. Yes, the bill was only 8 pages long, but it was a brand new proposal that had suddenly emerged, with little time to be evaluated. Don’t overlook these details – as I mentioned above, they could resurface at any time in the future.
  • GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'
    GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'
    Dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, the Senate early Friday rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law after a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol. Unable to pass even a so-called 'skinny repeal,' it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal 'Obamacare.' 'This is clearly a disappointing moment,' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. 'I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.' 'It's time to move on,' he said. McConnell put the health bill on hold and announced that the Senate would move onto other legislation next week. Trump responded on Twitter: '3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!' A key vote to defeat the measure was cast by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to the Senate this week after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer. In an impassioned speech the day he returned, McCain had called for bipartisanship on major issues of national concern, and a return to the 'regular order' of legislating by committee. Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the amendment, which would have repealed a mandate that most individuals get health insurance and suspended a requirement that large companies provide coverage to their employees. It would have also delayed a tax on medical devices and denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year. The final vote was 49-51. Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined McCain in voting no. The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something — anything — to trigger negotiations with the House. 'It's time to turn the page,' said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York. 'We are not celebrating. We are relieved.' Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said in a statement the Trump administration would pursue its health care goals through regulation. 'This effort will continue,' Price said. Buoyed by a signal from House Speaker Paul Ryan, McConnell had introduced a pared-down health care bill late Thursday that he hoped would keep alive Republican ambitions to repeal 'Obamacare.' McConnell had called his measure the Health Care Freedom Act. It was not intended to become law, but to open a path for a House-Senate conference committee to try to work out comprehensive legislation Congress could pass and send to Trump. The measure would have repealed the unpopular Affordable Care Act requirement that most people have health insurance or risk a fine from the IRS. A similar requirement on larger employers would be suspended for eight years. Additionally it would have denied funding to Planned Parenthood for a year, and suspended for three years a tax on medical device manufacturers. States could seek waivers from consumer protections in the Obama-era law, and individuals could increase the amount they contribute to tax-sheltered health savings accounts for medical expenses. Ryan, R-Wis., seemingly opened a path for McConnell earlier Thursday evening by signaling a willingness to negotiate a more comprehensive bill with the Senate. Some Republican senators had been concerned that the House would simply pass the 'skinny bill' and send it to Trump. That would have sent a shock wave through health insurance markets, spiking premiums. Ryan sent senators a statement saying that if 'moving forward' requires talks with the Senate, the House would be 'willing' to do so. But shortly afterward, his words received varied responses from three GOP senators who'd insisted on a clear commitment from Ryan. 'Not sufficient,' said McCain, who returned to the Capitol Tuesday. The 80-year-old McCain had been home in Arizona trying to decide on treatment options for brain cancer. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., initially said 'not yet' when asked if he was ready to vote for the scaled-back Senate bill. But later, he told reporters that Ryan had assured him and others in a phone conversation that the House would hold talks with the Senate. 'I feel comfortable personally. I know Paul; he's a man of his word,' said Graham. The convoluted developments played out as a divided Senate debated legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era law. With Democrats unanimously opposed, the slender 52-48 GOP majority was divided among itself over what it could agree to. After a comprehensive 'repeal and replace' bill failed on the Senate floor, and a straight-up repeal failed too, McConnell and his top lieutenants turned toward the 'skinny repeal.' It would have been the ticket to negotiations with the House, which passed its own legislation in May. But that strategy caused consternation among GOP senators after rumors began to surface that the House might just pass the 'skinny bill,' call it a day and move on to other issues like tax reform after frittering away the first six months of Trump's presidency on unsuccessful efforts over health care. Ryan responded not long after with a far from definitive statement that blamed the Senate for being unable to pass anything, but said, 'if moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do.' 'The reality, however, is that repealing and replacing Obamacare still ultimately requires the Senate to produce 51 votes for an actual plan,' he said. The insurance company lobby group, America's Health Insurance Plans, wrote to Senate leaders Thursday saying that ending Obama's requirement that people buy insurance without strengthening insurance markets would produce 'higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers and fewer people covered next year.' And a bipartisan group of governors including John Kasich of Ohio and Brian Sandoval of Nevada also announced against it. On their own, the changes in the skinny bill could roil insurance markets. Yet the scenario at hand, with senators trying to pass something while hoping it does not clear the House or become law, was highly unusual. 'We're in the twilight zone of legislating,' said Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri. ____ Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Stephen Ohlemacher and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
  • Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics
    Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics
    The two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror are battling with a civil liberties group over their responsibility for detainees being subjected to waterboarding and beatings following the Sept. 11 attacks. Lawyers for the psychologists say they should be as free from liability as a worker for a company that supplied the Nazis with poison gas used in concentration camps. The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging that claim, saying psychologists James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen should be held accountable for the methods they crafted. The group has sued the pair on behalf of three former detainees, including one who died in custody. Both sides will appear Friday before a U.S. judge in Spokane, Washington. The outcome of the arguments in U.S. District Court will determine whether the lawsuit goes to trial, set for Sept. 5. The judge could decide the psychologists are guilty of aiding and abetting torture and no trial is needed. He also could dismiss the suit or limit what claims can be pursued. Like the gassing technician who was acquitted on charges of helping the Nazis, the Spokane psychologists were independent contractors who lacked authority to 'control, prevent or modify' the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation techniques, their lawyers said. The ACLU is challenging that argument on behalf of Suleiman Abdullah Salim, Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud and a representative of Gul Rahman, who were subjected to physical assaults and sleep deprivation, forced to stand for days in diapers with their arms chained overhead, doused with icy water and stuffed into boxes. 'In fact, the Nuremberg tribunals that judged the Nazis and their enablers after World War II established the opposite rule: Private contractors are accountable when they choose to provide unlawful means and profit from war crimes,' said Dror Ladin, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer. Mitchell and Jessen came up with the 'torture methods,' personally tested them on the CIA's first prisoner, and formed a company that earned $81 million to run the program, Ladin said. 'Making money by choosing to supply the tools for torture isn't 'simply doing business,'' Ladin said. 'It's illegal.' The psychologists' lawyers say they hoped to 'prevent another catastrophic attack on the United States.' When the CIA asked for help interrogating Abu Zubaydah, a 'high value' detainee, Mitchell suggested methods used for decades at an U.S. Air Force school, his lawyers said. When the CIA asked for more details, Mitchell provided them and brought in Jessen. The techniques were designed to motivate a person to provide information, 'while avoiding permanent physical harm or profound and pervasive personality change,' defense lawyers said. Mitchell and Jessen 'never acted beyond the scope of their CIA contracts,' the attorneys said. They noted the lawsuit over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in which federal contractors received immunity from clean water laws for any damage resulting from their actions as long as they acted within the government's directives. In this case, the White House ordered the capture and interrogation of al-Qaida operatives, and the CIA hired the psychologists. Therefore, the government's immunity extends to Mitchell and Jessen and the lawsuit should be thrown out, their lawyers said. The ACLU says there's a legal and moral imperative to hold the men accountable. Mitchell helped implement interrogation techniques used on Zubaydah that began with extreme sensory deprivation, shifted to coercive methods to instill fear and despair, then moved to assaults, waterboarding and stuffing him into coffin-like boxes, the ACLU said. Zubaydah 'cried, begged, pleaded, vomited, trembled, shook and became so hysterical he could not communicate,' the group's lawyers said. By 2003, the methods were formalized in instructions sent to a secret CIA prison where the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were tortured, the ACLU said. Mitchell and Jessen participated in some interrogations, the lawyers said. When Jessen observed prolonged physical assaults on Rahman, his reaction 'was to opine that it was worth trying' and suggested alterations, the ACLU said. After those methods were added, Rahman, 'starved, sleepless and freezing,' died of hypothermia.
  • Mainstream Model 3 holds promise _ and peril _ for Tesla
    Mainstream Model 3 holds promise _ and peril _ for Tesla
    For Tesla, everything is riding on the Model 3. The electric car company's newest vehicle is set to go to its first 30 customers Friday evening. Its $35,000 starting price — half the cost of Tesla's previous models — and 215-mile range could bring hundreds of thousands of customers into the automaker's fold, taking it from a niche luxury brand to the mainstream. Those higher sales could finally make Tesla profitable and accelerate its plans for future products like SUVs and pickup trucks. Or the Model 3 could dash Tesla's dreams. Potential customers could lose faith if Tesla doesn't meet its aggressive production schedule, or if the cars have quality problems that strain Tesla's small service network. The compact Model 3 may not entice a global market that's increasingly shifting to SUVs, including all-electric SUVs from Audi and others that are going on sale soon. Limits on the $7,500 U.S. tax credit for electric cars could also hurt demand. Once an automaker sells 200,000 electric cars in the U.S., the credit phases out. Tesla has already sold more than 126,000 vehicles since 2008, according to estimates by WardsAuto, so not everyone who buys a Model 3 will be eligible. 'There are more reasons to think that it won't be successful than it will,' says Karl Brauer, the executive publisher for Cox Automotive, which owns Autotrader and other car buying sites. The Model 3 has long been part of Palo Alto, California-based Tesla's plans. In 2006 — three years after the company was founded — CEO Elon Musk said Tesla would eventually build 'affordably priced family cars' after establishing itself with high-end vehicles like the Model S, which starts at $69,500. This will be the first time many Tesla workers will be able to afford a Tesla. Tesla started taking reservations for the Model 3 in March 2016. Within a month, 373,000 customers had put down a $1,000 refundable deposit. Since then, Tesla has refused to say how many people have reserved a Model 3, but its website says people making reservations now should expect to get their car in the middle of 2018. Lisa Gingerich, a Milwaukee-based attorney, reserved a Model 3 within minutes of the order bank's opening. She doesn't know when she'll get to choose from the limited number of options, including color and wheel size, or when her car will arrive. She's borrowing a friend's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid while she waits. Gingerich thought about getting a Model S, but found it too expensive and flashy for the charities she often works with. She could get an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, which is the same price as the Model 3 and has more range. But she wants access to Tesla's fast-charging Supercharger stations, which are strategically placed along U.S. highways. She also wants to support Musk's bold vision. Musk, the billionaire founder of PayPal, also runs rocket maker Space Explorations Technologies Corp. and dabbles in artificial intelligence research and high-speed transportation projects. 'It's kind of like organic food. The more people buy it, the more it becomes accessible for everybody,' Gingerich says. But car-making has proved a challenge to Musk. Both the Model S and the Model X SUV were delayed and then plagued with pesky problems, like doors that don't work and blank screens in their high-tech dashboards. Tesla's luxury car owners might overlook those problems because they liked the thrill of being early adopters. But mainstream buyers will be less forgiving. 'This will be their primary vehicle, so they will have high expectations of quality and durability and expect everything to work every time,' said Sam Abuelsamid, a senior researcher with Navigant Research. The Model 3 was designed to be much simpler to make than Tesla's previous vehicles. But already it doesn't appear to be sticking to its schedule. Musk said earlier this month Tesla should be making 20,000 Model 3s per month by December; that's half the number of his previous estimates. Musk aims to make 500,000 vehicles next year at Tesla's Fremont factory, a number that could help Tesla finally make money. The company has only had two profitable quarters since it went public in 2010. But even at that pace, Tesla will remain a small player. Toyota Motor Corp. made more than 10 million vehicles last year. Abuelsamid said even if it doesn't meet its ambitious targets, Tesla has done more than anyone to promote electric vehicles. 'A decade ago they were a little more than golf carts. Now all of a sudden, EVs are real, practical vehicles that can be used for anything,' he said.
