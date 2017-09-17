Trump retweets doctored video of golf ball hitting Clinton

President Donald Trump on Sunday hit back at former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, retweeting a GIF that was spliced from two videos. The first part of the GIF showed the president taking a golf swing, while the second part makes it appear that Trump’s golf ball hit the former secretary of state in the back.
“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing,” read the tweet, which was posted Wednesday. After Trump tees off, the video is doctored and shows the ball hitting Clinton, who was boarding a plane in 2011, the New York Post reported. The impact of the “shot” causes Clinton to stumble forward, the Post reported.
The tweet came as Clinton promoted her new book, "What Happened," about the 2016 campaign, reviving her fiercest criticisms of Trump and his supporters and reigniting the debate about her stunning, unanticipated loss. Trump attacked Clinton directly last Wednesday in a pair of Twitter posts.
“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and everything) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Reuters reported. “The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!”
Clinton responded to Trump’s earlier criticism on Twitter with a suggestion that he read her earlier book, “It Takes a Village,” a picture book for children, Reuters reported.
