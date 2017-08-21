As President Trump and first lady Melania Trump got in on Monday's eclipse mania, the president took a peek at the sun without the proper eyewear.
According to pool reports, the president and first lady, who returned Sunday from Bedminster, New Jersey,watched the eclipse from a balcony at the White House.
Accompanied by son Barron Trump, the pair arrived on the balcony at 2:38 p.m, per pool reports. When asked how the view was, the president gave a thumb's up.
At one point, the president appeared to glance up at one point sans eclipse glasses, leading to an aide shouting, "Don't look," per pool reports. Looking at the eclipse without the proper eyewear can lead to eye damage.
At 2:41 p.m., a minute before peak eclipse at the White House at about 81 percent, the president put on a pair of glasses and stood next to the first lady.
Still, he wasn't able to escape the Twitter jokes made after his glance at the sky.
SCIENTIST: "Don't look at the sun during an eclipse."— Jerric Dondarrion (@BostonJerry) August 21, 2017
TRUMP: "Fake news!" pic.twitter.com/JzIW422z4r
My personal favorite of the Trump-looked-directly-at-the-eclipse-OMG-WHY photos. (via AP) pic.twitter.com/qSM6ei3myz— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2017
#Trump doesn’t need protective eye wear! “I have the greatest corneas of all time, really. The best.” #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/uXdsQGsz9j— Shawna Hazlett ن (@shawnahaze) August 21, 2017
They left the balcony after a few minutes later. Afterward, the first lady expressed excitement over the event.
Others who enjoyed the view from the White House: first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, adviser Omarosa Manigault and interim communications director Hope Hicks.
As the eclipse began in Washington, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" played over the White House's PA system.
