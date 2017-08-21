Listen Live
News
As Trump glances at solar eclipse without glasses, aide yells, 'Don't look'
Close

As Trump glances at solar eclipse without glasses, aide yells, 'Don’t look’

President Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

As Trump glances at solar eclipse without glasses, aide yells, 'Don’t look’

By: Jessica Estepa USA Today

As President Trump and first lady Melania Trump got in on Monday's eclipse mania, the president took a peek at the sun without the proper eyewear.         

According to pool reports, the president and first lady, who returned Sunday from Bedminster, New Jersey,watched the eclipse from a balcony at the White House. 

RELATED: Watch for cool shadow snakes just before and after eclipse

 Accompanied by son Barron Trump, the pair arrived on the balcony at 2:38 p.m, per pool reports. When asked how the view was, the president gave a thumb's up.         

At one point, the president appeared to glance up at one point sans eclipse glasses, leading to an aide shouting, "Don't look," per pool reports. Looking at the eclipse without the proper eyewear   can lead to eye damage.         

At 2:41 p.m., a minute before peak eclipse at the White House at about 81 percent, the president put on a pair of glasses and stood next to the first lady.         

Still, he wasn't able to escape the Twitter jokes made after his glance at the sky.




They left the balcony after a few minutes later. Afterward, the first lady expressed excitement over the event.

Others who enjoyed the view from the White House: first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, adviser Omarosa Manigault and interim communications director Hope Hicks.         

As the eclipse began in Washington, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" played over the White House's PA system.

Contributing: David Jackson

