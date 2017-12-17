Lights back on at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

ATLANTA - UPDATE: As of 11:55 p.m., Atlanta airport officials say the power is back on in the Atrium and all Concourses. More than 5,000 meals are being delivered to stranded passengers. Officials say parking will be free on the airport grounds until 8 a.m.
Previous story:
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was expected to be fully operational by late Sunday night. Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed in a news conference said the facility would be “fully operational by 12 a.m.”
Reed, flanked by airport, Georgia Power, and police officials, updated reporters Sunday evening, hours after a fire caused a massive power failure at the world’s busiest airport.
“I want to express my sincere apologies to the thousands of passengers whose day has been disrupted in this manner,” said Reed. “We are doing everything we can to get folks home right away.”
Mayor Reed airport power outage update
The mayor said it was 1:06 p.m. when the outage occurred, due to a fire at one of the three electrical substations at the airport. Georgia Power officials were aware there was a problem at 12:38 p.m.
Reed said emergency units were on the scene within four minutes, but because of the fire and fumes it was producing inside a tunnel, it took time to put the blaze out. Reed said it took up to two hours to ensure the fire was adequately contained. That he says, is the reason Georgia Power workers could not get to the scene to begin repairs to the problem earlier.
There is “no evidence to suggest the fire was caused deliberately,” said Reed. A safety sweep of the airport was being conducted alongside repairs late into the evening.
By mid-evening, some power had been restored to Concourse F.
The power outage stranded thousands of passengers and left planes on runways for hours.
Early Sunday evening, Southwest Airlines announced it had cancelled its flights for the rest of the day. Delta Air Lines had scrubbed more than 400 flights, and has announced 300 more flights are cancelled for Monday.
Outside Hartsfield-Jackson airport, police closed roads and exits to not allow people to come into the complex. MARTA said however, it was running normally.
Passengers walk through darkened airport
The AJC reported some of the scenes inside the airport - a mass of people waiting in an aimless pattern trying to get cellphone signals in a dark airport. Terminals were pitch black with travelers using their cellphone lights to brighten escalators and stairwells.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself