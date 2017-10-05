Train derails, crashes into Atlanta house

A train derailed and crashed into a house in northwest Atlanta early Thursday, sending a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

About 3 a.m., 14 railcars of the northbound CSX train left the tracks near the 1300 block of Andrews Street, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said. The train hit the man’s bedroom.

“There are no reports of any leaks or spills of freight from the train at this time,” Doolittle said. “And CSX personnel are working with Atlanta police and firefighters to assess the situation while maintaining the safety of nearby residents.”

Officials expect it to take several hours to clear the scene.

“Safety is CSX's highest priority,” Doolittle said. “And our goal is zero accidents.”

At the time of the crash, the train was traveling from Waycross to Cincinnati, with three locomotives, 68 loaded railcars and 123 empty railcars, Doolittle said.

The train was hauling sand, carbon black used in tire manufacturing and other bulk materials.

It is unclear what caused the train to derail.

“The cause of the incident will be investigated as part of the recovery effort, Doolittle said.

No other details were released.