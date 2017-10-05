Listen Live
Train derails, crashes into Atlanta house
Close

Train derails, crashes into Atlanta house

Train derails, crashes into Atlanta house
Photo Credit: John Spink/AJC.com
A man was injured when a train left the tracks and crashed into a house early Thursday in Atlanta.

Train derails, crashes into Atlanta house

By: Lauren Foreman, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  A train derailed and crashed into a house in northwest Atlanta early Thursday, sending a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

>> Read more trending news

About 3 a.m., 14 railcars of the northbound CSX train left the tracks near the 1300 block of Andrews Street, CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said. The train hit the man’s bedroom. 

“There are no reports of any leaks or spills of freight from the train at this time,” Doolittle said. “And CSX personnel are working with Atlanta police and firefighters to assess the situation while maintaining the safety of nearby residents.”

Officials expect it to take several hours to clear the scene.

“Safety is CSX's highest priority,” Doolittle said. “And our goal is zero accidents.” 

At the time of the crash, the train was traveling from Waycross to Cincinnati, with three locomotives, 68 loaded railcars and 123 empty railcars, Doolittle said.

The train was hauling sand, carbon black used in tire manufacturing and other bulk materials.

It is unclear what caused the train to derail.

“The cause of the incident will be investigated as part of the recovery effort, Doolittle said.

No other details were released.

News

  • Police, SWAT respond to Roswell shopping center
    Police, SWAT respond to Roswell shopping center
    Roswell police and SWAT are responding to a pawn shop in North Fulton County. NewsChopper 2 was over the shopping center located at Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross, where there was a heavy police presence just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where he said police took someone into custody. One man in custody after SWAT responds to Roswell shopping center. Pawn shop window broken, suspect came from barber pic.twitter.com/ovNQOZXz2c — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 5, 2017 He’s talking to investigators as they look for a possible second suspect, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News.  TRENDING STORIES: Ga. sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search Masked gunmen ambush pair changing tire in Midtown Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public Schools employees  
  • Cam Newton belittles female reporter, gets Roddy White's support
    Cam Newton belittles female reporter, gets Roddy White's support
    Cam Newton has 'expressed regret' for his response to a female reporter's question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said. When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, 'it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny.' After Newton's comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue's question. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has the support of former Falcons receiver Roddy White, who said on Twitter that the question was funny to him too. Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017 Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks. But Rodrigue released a statement through The Charlotte Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference. She said she 'was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.' She also posted about the experience on Twitter.  I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017 NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton's comments 'are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.' Rodrigue joined The Charlotte Observer as a Panthers beat reporter last year. The Pro Football Writers of America also issued a statement, condemning “Cam’s Newton’s demeaning comment toward a female media member Wednesday afternoon.”  “The PFWA fights not only for access and transparency when it comes to NFL matters, but also for respect in the treatment of its members by league employees. Newton, the public face of the Panthers and one of the league’s more popular players, crossed the line.”
  • School sues parents over damage caused by child
    School sues parents over damage caused by child
    A Salem, Oregon school district is taking parents of a student to court to have them pay for the thousands of dollars worth of damage he caused to a classroom. Oregon Live reported that a student, who was 12 years old at the time, broke into a science classroom after school and poured hydrochloric acid in the room. He also poured sulfuric acid, iodine and food coloring in room 106, damaging floors, desks and computers, The Statesman Journal reported.  He allegedly caused about $19,000 worth of damage. School officials said it happened in June 2016. >> Read more trending news  Salem-Keizer Public Schools is suing not only the student’s parents, but also the student himself, to recoup some of the money to repair the damages. The district said in the suit that the mother and the boy’s stepfather failed to “exercise reasonable control” over the boy. The school said the boy had a dozen disciplinary cases over eight months while he was a student at Crossler Middle School. He had two issues that were described as behavioral episodes that needed calls home, Oregon Live reported. There is a law on the books in Oregon that says that parents are liable for property damage done by their children, but the law limits the amount parents are held liable for to $7,500 or less than half than the total cost of the damage.  But there is no cap for students, so he could be forced to pay more than $11,000, The Statesman Journal reported.
  • British author wins Nobel Prize for Literature
    British author wins Nobel Prize for Literature
    Praised for his “novels of great emotional force,” English author Kazuo Ishiguro was named the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature, The Guardian reported Thursday. >> Read more trending news Born in Japan, Ishiguro’s family moved to the United Kingdom when he was 5, The Guardian reported. His first novel, “A Pale View of the Hills,” was published in 1982. The Swedish Academy, which conducts the judging, said the themes of “memory, time and self-delusion” were major components of Ishiguro’s work, particularly in his 1989 work, “The Remains of the Day.” That novel won the Booker Prize in 1989 and was adapted into a film starring Anthony Hopkins as the “duty-obsessed” butler Stevens. Permanent secretary of the academy Sara Danius described Ishiguro’s writing as a mix of the works of Jane Austen and Franz Kafka, “but you have to add a little bit of Marcel Proust into the mix, and then you stir, but not too much, and then you have his writings. “He’s a writer of great integrity. He doesn’t look to the side, he’s developed an aesthetic universe all his own,” she told The Guardian. “He is someone who is very interested in understanding the past, but he is not a Proustian writer, he is not out to redeem the past, he is exploring what you have to forget in order to survive in the first place as an individual or as a society.”
  • Spacewalkers installing new hand on station's robot arm
    Spacewalkers installing new hand on station's robot arm
    Spacewalking astronauts worked at giving the International Space Station's big robot arm a new hand Thursday. Commander Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hei tackled the job on the first of three NASA spacewalks planned over the next two weeks. The latching mechanism on one end of the 58-foot robot arm malfunctioned in August. It needs to be replaced before an Orbital ATK supply ship launches in November. Within an hour-and-a-half, the spacewalkers had unbolted the degraded mechanism from the arm and turned their attention to the replacement part. This bundle of latches — more than three feet (a meter) long — is used to grab visiting spacecraft, and provides power and data. The arm can also move like an inchworm across the space station by grabbing onto special fixtures. The Canadian-built arm has been in orbit for 16 years. Engineers attribute the recent trouble to wear and tear. The two latching mechanisms, one on each end of the arm, have been used nearly 400 times. The latching mechanism on the opposite end will be replaced early next year. It was the first spacewalk for Vande Hei, a rookie astronaut who arrived at the orbiting outpost a few weeks ago. 'Congratulations, my friend, on becoming the 221st human to exit in your own personal spacecraft into the void of space,' said Bresnik, a veteran spacewalker. 'That's it for all of the tender moments you'll get from me,' Bresnik joked. 'Now back to work.' 'Exactly,' Mission Control radioed. 'Slow and steady, and go get 'er done.' As the duo worked, they marveled over the views of Earth below and the full moon above. Six men currently live at the 250-mile-high outpost: three Americans, two Russians and an Italian. On Wednesday, they marked the 60th anniversary of the Soviet launch of Sputnik, the world's first artificial satellite, and the beginning of the Space Age.
  • The Latest: Trump disputes report Tillerson wanted to quit
    The Latest: Trump disputes report Tillerson wanted to quit
    The Latest on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (all times local): 8:05 a.m. President Donald Trump is once again denouncing reports that his secretary of state wanted to step down earlier this year. Trump says Thursday on Twitter that Rex Tillerson 'never threatened to resign.' Trump adds: 'This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me.' Tillerson on Wednesday rebutted an NBC News story claiming Vice President Mike Pence had to talk him out of resigning over the summer, and that Tillerson had insulted Trump's intelligence by calling him a 'moron.' Tillerson stressed that he never considered resigning. After pointedly refusing to answer whether he once called Trump a 'moron,' Tillerson had a spokeswoman deny he used such language. Trump told reporters Wednesday that has 'total confidence' in Tillerson. ___ 4:18 a.m. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declares he never considered resigning as President Donald Trump's top diplomat, disputing what he called 'erroneous' reports that he wanted to step down earlier this year. Tillerson pointedly refused to say whether he had called the president a 'moron.' But later he had a spokeswoman deny he had used such language. Tillerson sought Wednesday to rebut a widely disseminated NBC News story that claimed Vice President Mike Pence had to talk him out of resigning over the summer, and that Tillerson had questioned Trump's intelligence. The explosive claims followed several instances in which Trump's and Tillerson's policy pronouncements have appeared to clash. Trump told reporters on Wednesday he has 'total confidence' in Tillerson. Earlier, Trump denounced the NBC report as 'fake news.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.