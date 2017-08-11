Listen Live
One westbound lane has opened on Ga. 138 at Buffington Road in south Fulton County after an earlier crash killed a pedestrian and injured another, according to Union City police.

The second pedestrian was taken to a hospital, police said. Three vehicles were involved.


Officials on the scene told Channel 2 Action News the pedestrians were a man and a woman but did not specify which was killed.

Channel 2 also reported that the pedestrians had been involved in a fender-bender and were out of their cars when a Fulton County city truck caused the deady crash.


Drivers were urged to use alternate routes. The road was shut down for nearly three hours.


News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump says he's considering military response to Venezuela
    Trump says he's considering military response to Venezuela
    President Donald Trump says he's considering possible military action against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro's power grab. Trump tells reporters at his New Jersey golf course Friday that he's 'not going to rule out' a military option.' He adds that it's 'certainly something that we could pursue.' Trump has been blasting Maduro's moves to consolidate power, describing him as a 'dictator.' The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials. But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response.
  • President Trump says U.S. could pursue military operation in Venezuela
    President Trump says U.S. could pursue military operation in Venezuela
    In a press briefing today in Bedminster, NJ, President Trump said, “A military option is certainly something we could pursue” in regards to the situation in Venezuela. >> Read more trending news
  • Group tied to Trump backs Strange in Alabama's Senate race
    Group tied to Trump backs Strange in Alabama's Senate race
    President Donald Trump's feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't yet become an all-out political proxy war. A super PAC aligned with Trump intends to help Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange's bid for re-election — even though Strange is the candidate favored by McConnell. America First Action will spend at least $200,000 on a digital effort to get out the vote for Strange. That's according to a person familiar with the group's plan. The person requested anonymity because the person was not authorized to be named discussing strategy. Strange is facing a tight, multiple-candidate primary election on Tuesday. The Trump team's late political maneuver will please McConnell, who has been the target of the president's ire all week after he said Trump had 'excessive expectations' for legislating.
  • Guam releases fact sheet for imminent missile threat: 'Do not look at the flash or fireball'
    Guam releases fact sheet for imminent missile threat: 'Do not look at the flash or fireball'
    Guam releases fact sheet for imminent missile threat: 'Do not look at the flash or fireball'Guam Homeland Security on Friday released guidelines for residents to prepare “for an imminent missile threat” as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued to barbs. >> Read more trending news The release came just days after North Korea’s army said in a statement that it was reviewing a plan to attack the U.S. territory. The two-page fact sheet suggests that residents build an emergency supply kit and create a plan in case of a strike. “Make a list of potential concrete shelters near your home, workplace and school,” the sheet said. “Fallout shelters do not need to be specifically constructed for protecting against fallout.” >> Related: Why is North Korea threatening Guam? It went on to give specific advice for during and after a strike. “Do not look at the flash or fireball – it can blind you,” the sheet said. “Take cover behind anything that might offer protection.” During a news conference Friday, Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo said that despite the fiery rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang, the island is “safe and sound,” the Pacific Daily News reported. “Everyone should continue to live their lives,” Calvo said. “There are no changes.” >> Related: North Korea, Trump exchange threats Still, he encouraged residents to prepare, despite the lack of an imminent threat, according to the Daily News. Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news agency said Thursday that the country’s army would finalize plans later this month to fire intermediate-range missiles from North Korea to near Guam, Reuters reported. Trump told reporters gathered in New Jersey on Friday that Jong-un “will regret it fast” if he “utters one threat in the form of an overt threat … or does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that’s an American territory or an American ally.”
  • Collins burned for TD to cap 'really tough week' for Falcons
    Collins burned for TD to cap 'really tough week' for Falcons
    Jalen Collins' performance on the field in Atlanta's preseason opener didn't help his status with the Falcons at a time his off-field problems threaten his roster spot. Collins was burned for a 99-yard touchdown catch by Dolphins undrafted rookie Damore'ea Stringfellow in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 23-20 loss at Miami . Collins was given a 10-game suspension for the start of the season on Sunday for his second violation of the league's policy on performance enhancers. He missed the first four games of 2016 when suspended for his first violation. Following this week's suspension, it was uncertain if Collins would play against the Dolphins, even though suspended players are eligible to practice and play in the preseason. 'I thought it was a really tough week for Jalen, from the suspension and then not playing well in the game,' coach Dan Quinn said Friday. 'He probably played a little more than we had anticipated going in.' On Monday, Quinn said 'trust has been broken' with the second suspension and he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff would decide Collins' future with the team. Collins returned from last year's suspension to play well as a fill-in starter following a season-ending injury to Desmond Trufant. Quinn said Collins likely will have fewer snaps in the team's next preseason game at Pittsburgh on Aug. 20. 'We will take it on a week-to-week basis,' Quinn said. 'It would be, I would think, a little less as we're heading into the next game. ... We're hoping to see if he can re-set.' Linebacker Duke Riley was among the rookies who made a good first impression. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley's debut may be only a week away. McKinley, the first-round pick from UCLA, was held out of the game as he continues his recovery from March 6 surgery for a torn labrum and fractured right shoulder socket. McKinley has been participating in about half of the snaps in team drills during training camp, and Quinn said Friday the rookie's reps could increase this week. Quinn said he plans to see if McKinley 'can handle the full load' as the Falcons return to their training camp schedule on Sunday. McKinley has shown enough explosive power in practice to bolster hopes he can add punch to the Falcons' pass rush. Wide receivers Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel were among the veterans held out against Miami who could play in the next game. Riley, a third-round pick from LSU , 'looked real comfortable in the system,' according to Quinn. Riley was busy on special teams, a good sign he's on a path to being part of the team's game plan in the regular season. 'That's going to be part of the role for him, using that speed and that ability to run and hit,' Quinn said. Quinn said rookie safety Damontae Kazee 'jumped out to us.' Undrafted rookie wide receiver Reggie Davis had a punt return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty. 'It felt good just to get the jitters out, get a first catch in and see how the NFL is, but I just have to keep working now,' said Davis, known for his speed at Georgia. NOTES: Backup DT Joe Vellano 'stood out' for Quinn. ... Top contenders for backup roles at RB are Terron Ward, who ran for 48 yards, and rookie Brian Hill, who played well on special teams but needed to finish his runs better, according to Quinn. ... The competition at right guard will continue between Ben Garland, who started, and Wes Schweitzer. 'It wasn't one person that clearly came out and said OK after one performance this is the starter,' Quinn said. ___ More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
