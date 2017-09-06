Hours after a tiger rummaged through a Henry County neighborhood, attacked a dog and was shot and killed by police, local and state authorities identified its owners.
The Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday said the tiger’s owner is Feld Entertainment, Inc. The company reported the tiger missing from a shipment traveling from Florida to Tennessee.
“The truck had stopped in Georgia during the overnight hours, and during that stop the female Bengal tiger managed to escape unnoticed,” DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said in a news release. “(The company) discovered that she was missing when the truck arrived at the destination.”
McKinnon said officials found a microchip in the tiger that matched a number for the entertainment company, which touts itself as “the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences,” according to its website.
Feld Entertainment ran Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus for 146 years before its last show in May.
Officials have not said where in Tennessee the shipment was headed. Authorities have not filed charges against the company.
The big cat first sent residents into a frenzy about 6 a.m. Authorities received at least two 911 calls from people who spotted it near the ramp from I-75 North to Jodeco Road and near a home in the area, Henry police Capt. Joey Smith said.
Officers later found the tiger and alerted animal control officials.
“Unfortunately, it jumped a fence and went after a dog back behind one of the residences here,” Smith said. “And the officers had to use some force to put the tiger down.”
Officers aren’t equipped with tranquilizers and came across the Bengal tiger before animal control authorities arrived, Smith said.
“It was large enough to be of great concern to us,” Smith said.
The tiger was also “in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area,” Smith said.
The search for the owners prompted PETA to issue a $2,500 reward.
“Wild animals belong in the wild,” PETA spokeswoman Brittany Peet said in a news release, “and when dangerous apex predators are confined to private homes or for entertainment, the consequences can be fatal.”
Brittney Speck, who owns the dog in the incident, said she woke up to high beams and other lights flashed on by officers in the area.
“My dog was also going crazy in the backyard,” Speck said.
When she went to her back window to check on her Dachshund named Journey, she saw the tiger in her neighbor’s yard along the side nearest her yard and called 911.
Soon after, the tiger jumped on her dog, Speck said.
“And the officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back,” Speck said.
The dog is OK.
Speck said she’s thankful her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old children weren’t outside at the time.
“It was like a full-grown zoo tiger,” Speck said.
“We’re very glad that no one was injured,” McKinnon said. “It’s unfortunate that the tiger had to be put down, but public safety comes first.”
— Staff writer Helena Oliviero contributed to this article.
