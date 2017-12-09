12/9/17 - We are not experiencing what we did in “Snowmageddon-pocalypse 2014”, but Atlanta traffic is still very dicey, as snow fell most of Friday and is now on Saturday morning. Freezing temps in the overnight and morning hours means that the roads won’t melt soon and what does could freeze Saturday night. The best advice is to simply stay off of the roads.
The smaller the road, the more likely it is to have not been treated. This is simply because state and county DOT has to do triage on the roads the clear. If you do have to go out, proceed with absolute caution. But ice and snow aren’t the only hazards.
Trees and wires have been coming down left and right around Metro Atlanta. Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Paulding, and Bartow counties have seen the most trees fall and they are diligent in trying to clear major roads. But there literally have been so many trees down in these counties, they haven’t been able to list them, really. Douglas Co. sent a list just before 9 a.m. with various degrees of trees and wires down. This shows that even without this being a “freezing rain” event, the weight of the heavy snow is causing lots of problems. If you encounter dark intersections, remember to treat them as four-way stops.
Trees and branches have also been coming down sporadically on the freeways. Our best advice is to try and drive in the center lanes, away from the tree-lined shoulders. And be extra careful on exit ramps, as they normally have trees and are also icy. The slickest part of the freeway system, of course, is any bridge and overpass. Drive with extra care on those.
The atomic jams we saw during the lunch hour and early afternoon will not be a factor today. Volume is incredibly light on the roads, but this is not an invitation to drive. GDOT and other public officials urge people to stay off of the roads, so they have time to clear them and because they are slick. Sunday might be the best time to wait until, as temps will be better then.
For now, enjoy the snow at home or wherever you are stuck and try and wait another 24 or 36 hours before resuming your routine. We will have braved this winter weather well, if we stay put. But the moment the masses take to the pavement is when chaos could ensue. Stay with News 95.5 and AM750 WSB for live updates.
