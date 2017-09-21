Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 90
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 86° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Traffic
‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue
Close

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue
(From left to right) Atlanta police Officers Bill Brooks, Andre Valentine, Elijah McCall and Derek Daniel helped rescue two people from a fiery crash Wednesday. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

Lauren Foreman and John Spink The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

When Atlanta police officers found a car engulfed in flames and two men trapped inside, they had no time to coordinate a plan.

RELATED: Car crashes into pillar under I-85, catches fire

The intense and quickly-spreading fire was starting to burn the driver and passenger in the vehicle early Wednesday.

Close

Driver, passenger seriously injured in fiery crash

The driver was unconscious, and the passenger was screaming repeatedly for help, Officer Bill Brooks said.

He and a team of other officers — Derek Daniel, Elijah McCall, Michael Skillman and Andre Valentine — jumped into action.

Close

Driver, passenger seriously injured in fiery crash

The officers grabbed fire extinguishers, batons and water bottles out of their police cars. They started busting car windows.

WATCH: ‘Are there people in there?’

ALSO: Watch more of the dramatic rescue

“I signed up to help people,” Brooks said. “And that’s what I’m going to always do.” 

Close

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

Skillman was the first to arrive on the scene on Cheshire Bridge Road under I-85.

He was knocking out one of the car’s windows with a baton when McCall arrived.

“I didn’t notice (the passenger) until he pretty much started screaming,” McCall said.

By that time, Brooks, Daniel and Valentine had joined Skillman and McCall.

The officers concentrated on trying to build an exit point for the victims because the doors were jammed close.

Daniel got a water bottle and started pouring it on the hood of the car.

Close

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

“I wasn’t really concerned about my safety at the time,” Daniel said. “It comes with the job of being a first responder.”

Valentine, who has been on the job about a year, said the rescue was second nature and he would do it all over again. 

Close

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

“I would hope that somebody would do that for my family as well,” he said.

The team of officers, soon joined by firefighters, were eventually able to free the driver and passenger, police said. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

McCall said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, just a guy doing his job. 

Close

‘It’s not always about catching bad guys,’ Atlanta cop says after fiery crash rescue

“It’s not always about catching bad guys,” he said. “We also go out and save lives.”

Related

Read More

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Police are searching for a person of interest in an assault at an outlet mall in Woodstock. Investigators said police responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Ridgewalk Parkway and Olde Rope Mill Road. Police said there was an altercation between a 23-year-old driver and three suspected gang members at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Police said at least one of three gang members shot at the driver. A 16-year-old was arrested with a gun and drugs, according to police.  Police are searching for a person of interest who they believe witnessed the shooting.  We're talking to neighbors about the precautions they're now taking, on Channel 2 Action News at 4. Take a good look at this guy. Police think he knows something about a gang assault at a Woodstock mall. Ch2 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/uiaTLRudAB — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 21, 2017  
  • School suspends 5-year-old for making ‘terroristic threats’ about backpack bomb
    School suspends 5-year-old for making ‘terroristic threats’ about backpack bomb
    A California elementary school suspended a 5-year-old kindergartner after he joked that he had a bomb in his backpack, his family said. KCRA in Sacramento reported that Jackson Riley, of Modesto, was in his third week of school at Great Valley Academy, a public charter school, on Aug. 31 when he refused to take his backpack off. He told his teacher he couldn’t take his backpack off because a bomb inside the bag would explode if he did. When the teacher asked to look inside the bag, she found nothing dangerous, the news station reported. Jackson still received a one-day suspension, his father, Ian Riley, said. The letter his parents received stated the boy had “intentionally engaged in harassment, threats or intimidation.”  “We said, ‘This doesn’t fit, and furthermore, we don’t really feel like our son was threatening you,” Riley told KCRA. “He’s got an imagination. In his mind, he’s being this hero that’s preventing you from being exploded from man imaginary bomb in his backpack.” The Modesto Bee reported that the school told the Rileys that the code violation best fit what Jackson had done. When the family pointed out that the code applied only to students in grades four through 12, they received a second letter. The new letter changed the violation Jackson was accused of to making “terroristic threats,” the Bee reported. “My son never made a threat, never wanted to blow up the school,” Riley told the newspaper.  Riley and his wife, Michelle, had a talk with their son about what is proper to say at school and what isn’t, and told him to follow his teacher’s rules -- including taking his backpack off when told to do so. The suspension didn’t phase Jackson, his parents said. The next day, he was outside picking flowers to bring to his teacher.  >> Read more trending news His parents remain upset, however, because they’ve been told that the suspension will remain on their son’s permanent record. They are meeting with school officials on Friday to see if it can be resolved. Great Valley Academy officials declined to comment on the incident, stating only that the school takes student safety and discipline seriously, the Bee reported. 
  • It took a SWAT team and 12-hour stand-off to get guest out of Georgia hotel room
    It took a SWAT team and 12-hour stand-off to get guest out of Georgia hotel room
    It took a SWAT team and a 12-hour stand-off to get a Georgia man out of a hotel room in metro Atlanta. >> Read more trending news The incident started Wednesday afternoon at an extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County, Georgia when Marvin Fernandez, 39, refused to leave. Fernandez had been staying at the Araamda Inn in Norcross, 39, and asked to return to his room to retrieve his belongings after the staff told him he was trespassing, police said. But “as he entered the room,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said, “he locked himself inside.” Management at the hotel called 911. A SWAT team arrived after Fernandez allegedly told police they would have to bust down the door to get him out and that he had a gun, according to WSB-TV. The hotel was then evacuated. SWAT officers sprayed tear gas into the room to successfully end the standoff, the news station reported. >> Related: Caller in Atlanta SWAT stand-off was high, police say No one was injured and the Araamda Inn resumed business as usual. Fernandez faces theft of services and criminal trespass charges, police said.
  • Halloween Horror Nights 2017 Maze Reviews
    Halloween Horror Nights 2017 Maze Reviews
    Let’s be real for a moment. After 26 years of continuously raising the bar from the previous mark it has set with each passing year, the Universal Orlando creative team for Halloween Horror Nights might have finally maxed out. After last year, one could easily surmise that the bar may have been set so incredibly high that merely maintaining the level of fright and fun is an extraordinary feat on its own. And yet the Universal Orlando team has, unquestionably, managed to hit its mark again with another spectacular edition of Halloween Horror Nights. >> Read more trending news  This year’s lineup of horrifyingly fun mazes offers Universal Orlando guests nine distinct themes, including five based on intellectual properties (The Shining, SAW, American Horror Story, Blumhouse and Ash vs Evil Dead) and four original concept mazes (Dead Waters, The Fallen, Scarecrow: The Reaping and The Hive). icFlorida has chosen GHOULS as our unit of measure for ranking the mazes. Five ghouls being the best, and one ghoul being the lowest. When reading our reviews, you should keep in mind that the rankings are entirely subjective as everyone has their own unique likes and dislikes when it comes to scare tactics and maze themes. While some people enjoy sudden jump scares, others are there to be completely creeped out by visual or auditory stimulation. And some enjoy original storylines and others prefer recreations of classic or contemporary horror films. All of which remain in abundance at Halloween Horror Nights 27. Without any further ado, we present icFlorida’s 2017 Halloween Horror Nights maze reviews: The Shining  Without a doubt The Shining has been the most talked about and highly-anticipated maze of HHN 27. If there is one thing that the Universal team has perfected over the years it is the ability to adapt what one sees on film into a tangible, real life recreation. Film director Stanley Kubrick created several eerily unforgettable visuals in his 1980 thriller that still resonate nearly 40 years later. Upon entering the The Shining maze, guests are transplanted into an incredibly realistic version of the Overlook Hotel where Jack, Wendy, Danny, the Grady twins and so many iconic moments are brought to spectacular life. Complete with an ax-wielding Jack, an elevator pooling with blood and plenty of REDRUM, The Shining house gets our nod for the best maze of HHN 27. PHOTOS: Inside the Shining Maze Saw: The Games of Jigsaw  Utterly insidious games of physical and psychological torture play out before your eyes as the Jigsaw Killer “tests” his victims with a variety of maniacal mechanical traps inherently designed not to end well. While walking through the maze, guests will find spine-tingling recreations of fan-favorite scenes from the seven feature films of the Saw series. How does the reverse bear trap sound, for example? Get ready for crazy trek through this maze, with creepy-looking people in pig masks, diabolical scenes of death and despair, and a whole lot of laughter and fun. We thought this maze really captured the essence of how frightening and fun coexist at HHN. PHOTOS: Inside the Saw Maze American Horror Story: Volume 2  It would be a good idea for you to pace yourself when traipsing through this depiction of the second season of the hit FX television series, as it is easily the longest maze of HHN 27. Guests are greeted by statuesque angles crying tears of black before stepping into Briarcliff Manor mental institution where popular scenes and characters from the series wait at every turn. Fans of the series will notice Raspers and Bloody Face from Asylum, Salem witches from Coven and the ghosts of the blood moon in Roanoke. This maze was full of horrifying visuals that were often so bizarre in nature that they did not seem to make sense to your brain. I exited the house believing that this might have been a near perfect HHN maze. PHOTOS: Inside the American Horror Story Maze The Horrors of Blumhouse  Three cult-favorite, low-budget horror films go from the big screen to before your eyes with this maze’s portrayals of Insidious, Sinister and The Purge, all of which are Blumhouse Productions films. This maze featured some of the best jump scares of the night, along with accurate depictions of well-known characters and scenes from the films. One unique aspect of this maze is that its creators worked with Blumhouse Productions to include a tease to their upcoming film Insidious: The Last Key, set for release in January of 2018. The only critique of the maze is that it left us wanting to see a little bit more of each one of the themes. I guess it’s time to go back and watch the films again. PHOTOS: Inside The Horrors of Blumhouse Maze Ash vs Evil Dead  With its horror film history dating back to 1981, this maze is an absolute treat for both fans of creator Sam Raimi’s trilogy that includes The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, and also for new fans of the subsequent television series reboot, Ash vs Evil Dead. Keeping true to its roots, this maze combines classic horror film elements of thrills, suspense, and gore with just the right amount of comedy and campiness. Hardcore fans of the Ash vs Evil Dead storyline will appreciate the depiction of key moments from the television series and, of course, the presence, attitude and unmatched comedic timing of protagonist Ashley J. “Ash” Williams. PHOTOS: Inside the Ash vs Evil Dead Maze Dead Waters  Immediately upon entering this maze you notice something is different. You think to yourself, “I don’t think I’m inebriated,” but you’re fairly certain that your equilibrium is off. As it turns out, Universal’s HHN designers are up to their old tricks again, toying with your senses and physical abilities in ways you do not expect. Upon entering an old, decrepit, abandoned paddle boat that is lodged in a ghostly bayou, guests will encounter uneven walkways and voodoo themed characters. This maze is short but sweet, containing excellent visuals, above average jump scares and a fun, original storyline complete with a hellish Voodoo Queen. PHOTOS: Inside the Dead Waters Maze The Fallen  For Halloween Horror Nights fans who have a particular liking for dark and demonic imagery, this maze is likely to have you applauding its designers and getting back in line for another go. Being an original content maze, we were thoroughly impressed with the remarkably creative and otherworldly characters that perfectly compliment the supernatural scenery. The Fallen is without a doubt one of the more unique and pleasing mazes at HHN 27. PHOTOS: Inside The Fallen Maze  Scarecrow: The Reaping  I have to confess, ever since seeing the film Children of the Corn in 1984 I have always associated corn fields with sinister happenings. I’m fairly certain that many people share that sentiment, and can probably safely assume that was exactly what the maze designers had in mind when they came up with Scarecrow: The Reaping. This maze is another great example of how HHN designers create a multisensory experience in order to evoke fear, and it’s really quite brilliant. Darkly lit walkways play off the dusky scenes where imposing characters (all actors in this maze stand at least 6’ 2’’) deliver frequent scares while the unnerving calls of flocks of birds sends chills up your spine. So creepy cool. PHOTOS: Inside the Scarecrow - The Reaping Maze The Hive  Halloween just would not be complete without some sort of portrayal of vampires, and The Hive maze takes care of that but not necessarily in the manner you might expect. Playing on stimulating unsuspecting senses yet again, the first thing you might notice in this maze is a distinct but difficult to identify aroma. The most refreshing aspect of The Hive is that these are not your modern day, good-looking, partying, sweep you off your feet vampires. No, these are much more reminiscent of the Nosferatu-style vampire and they are wonderfully freaky and frightening. This is one of the longer mazes that you will encounter at HHN 27, and the designers take advantage of its length by packing it full of blood curdling scares. PHOTOS: Inside The Hive Maze Bill & Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure – Farewell Tour We want to give a big shout out to the actors, dancers, set designers, stage crew, writers and producers of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure who have been making us cringe, shake our heads and laugh out loud for the past 26 years. The annual Halloween Horror Nights fan-favorite announced that 2017 will be the final year of the annual live production that parodies pop culture and current events. Aside from the subject matter changing from year to year, the show itself has not evolved much and that is the beauty of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure. We highly recommend that you take in the show one last time and relish in the campy writing, digs at the other theme parks, scantily clad dancers, loud pyrotechnics and smart pop culture references. So long, dudes!
  • Brigham Young University ends ban on caffeinated soda sales
    Brigham Young University ends ban on caffeinated soda sales
    Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University ended a six-decade ban Thursday on the sale of caffeinated soft drinks on campus, surprising students by posting a picture of a can of Coca-Cola on Twitter and just two words: 'It's happening.' The move sparked social media celebrations from current and former students, with many recalling how they had hauled their own 2-liter bottles of caffeinated sodas in their backpacks to keep awake for long study sessions. The university never banned having caffeinated drinks on campus, and many people remembered how faculty mini-fridges were the only place where the drinks could be found. 'I drank a lot of caffeinated beverages while I was here but none of them was purchased on campus,' said Christopher Jones, 34, a visiting BYU history professor and former student. 'I never thought I would see the day so it's exciting.' Jones said he didn't know whether to believe it when he saw the announcement on his phone so he walked to a student center and saw the first bottles being stocked in vending machines and refrigerators. He was one of the first people to buy one. 'Did I just buy the first-ever caffeinated Coke Zero Sugar sold in #BYU's Wilkinson Student Center?' he tweeted. 'Yes, yes I did.' Sales of highly caffeinated energy drinks are still banned. The university decided in the mid-1950s that no caffeinated beverages would be sold on campus and didn't budge on its policy — even when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 2012 clarified that church health practices do not prevent members from drinking caffeinated soft drinks. The university said then that it was sticking to the policy because there was little demand for the drinks on campus. But the school of 33,000 students in Provo, Utah, said Thursday that increasing demand had prompted the change. Caffeinated soft drinks will also be sold at sporting events that draw tens of thousands of fans. The Utah-based Mormon religion directs its nearly 16 million worldwide members to avoid alcohol and hot beverages such as coffee and tea as part of an 1833 revelation from Mormon founder Joseph Smith. Amber Whiteley said she used to get nasty looks when she brought Mountain Dew to campus when she was a BYU student nearly a decade ago. 'You youths will never understand the struggle we went through,' Whiteley wrote jokingly in a Facebook post. In a phone interview, Whiteley said the change could impact views among Mormons about caffeine. She said some older Mormons in her Salt Lake City congregation still believe all caffeine is prohibited. 'Maybe this will be one more way to get the word out that it's OK to have caffeine,' said Whiteley, a mother who is pursuing her doctorate in counselling psychology. ___ AP writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this story.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.