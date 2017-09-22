2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash

Two people were killed and two were injured Friday in a crash that sent vehicles spinning into each other and one barreling into a tree in Hall County.

The three-vehicle accident shut down the north side of Cleveland Highway just north of Quillians Drive for about an hour, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash killed Gainesville residents Christine Washington, 51, and Cristobal Cruz Sanchez, 66.

Washington was the driver of a 2013 Honda Fit and Sanchez was her passenger, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2005 Cadillac Escalade and 2016 Toyota 4Runner were also involved in the crash.



The incident started before 1:15 p.m. when the Honda and Cadillac were negotiating a curve on the north side of Ga. 11. The Honda crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, forcing the Toyota in the southbound lane to swerve left, GSP Cpl. Luke Mize said.

Still, the Honda crashed into the SUV, sending both vehicles spinning clockwise and the Toyota into the same lane as the Cadillac, Mize said.

The Cadillac then crashed into the Toyota and ended up traveling down an embankment and into a tree.

“Our personnel extricated three patients that were entrapped from the involved vehicles and transported a total of four,” Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett said.

The other two drivers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Cleveland Highway reopened just after 2:20 p.m.

The GSP is investigating the accident.

