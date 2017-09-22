Four people were injured in a deadly crash that shut down the north side of Cleveland Highway in Hall County for about an hour Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred just north of Quillians Drive, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“Hall County Fire Services responded to a motor vehicle accident on Cleveland Hwy around 1:15 this afternoon,” fire spokesman Zachary Brackett said in a statement. “Our personnel extricated three patients that were entrapped from the involved vehicles and transported a total of four.”

It was not clear how many people were killed in the crash.

Cleveland Highway reopened just after 2:20 p.m.

No other details about the crash were released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

—Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

Close JUST IN: 4 injured in deadly crash in Hall County