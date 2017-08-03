Listen Live
No fatalities reported in 9-car crash on I-75 South
No fatalities reported in 9-car crash on I-75 South

No fatalities reported in 9-car crash on I-75 South
A nine-car crash stalled traffic on I-75 South in Fulton County.

No fatalities reported in 9-car crash on I-75 South

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

No one was killed in a nine-car crash Thursday on I-75 South near the Brookwood Interchange, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Additionally, there were no reports of injuries, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Tracey N. Watson said.

Another crash near Moores Mill Road contributed to the evening delays. 


— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

No fatalities reported in 9-car crash on I-75 South

News

  • 3 people shot at San Francisco park packed with families
    3 people shot at San Francisco park packed with families
    At least one gunman opened fire Thursday at a popular San Francisco park packed with families and tourists, leaving three people wounded and sending dozens of panicked people running, witnesses and police said. Police say the three victims were transported to a hospital, but no other details were provided. Nearby resident Antonia Juhasz said she was sitting in Dolores Park when she heard a burst of gunshots. 'I saw a person with a gun in their hand running,' she said. 'I think there were a total of three shots.' Juhasz, 47, said she saw two people who had been shot. Both were bleeding as emergency workers carried them away on stretchers, she said. Dolores Park sits on a hill in the Mission Districts and is a popular destination for locals and tourists who come to sunbathe and take in city views. It's near a high school. Juhasz, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, said the park was packed with families and tourists when the shots were fired. 'At first people didn't totally react because it sounded like fireworks,' said Juhasz, a writer and freelance journalist. 'I was yelling at people, 'It's actually a gun, it's actually a gun.'' 'It was a terrifying, mostly because people weren't reacting,' she added. People began running after realizing there had been gunshots, she said. .
  • The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats for fueling Russia 'hoax'
    The Latest: Trump blasts Democrats for fueling Russia 'hoax'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in West Virginia (all times EDT): 7:50 p.m. President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of fueling the narrative of his campaign's contacts with Russian officials, calling it a 'total fabrication' and a 'hoax.' Speaking at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, Thursday, Trump says the Russia story is 'just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics.' He is calling on prosecutors to instead investigate Hillary Clinton's emails and her 'paid Russia speeches.' His comments prompted chants of 'Lock her up' from the crowd, reminiscent of the chants that became popular during his campaign. Trump is also accusing Clinton of selling uranium 'that is now in the hands of very angry Russians.' ___ 11 a.m. President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military. He also endorsed legislation that aims to slash legal immigration to the U.S. The event also follows recent shake-ups on the White House staff, including the ouster of Trump's chief of staff and of his newly hired communications director. Trump held a campaign rally last week in Ohio.
  • The Latest: Woman yells about gunfire at San Francisco park
    The Latest: Woman yells about gunfire at San Francisco park
    The Latest on three people shot at a popular San Francisco park (all times local): 4:50 p.m. A woman was sitting a popular San Francisco park when she says she heard a burst of gunshots and saw a person holding a gun and running. Antonia Juhasz says the park was packed with families and tourists Thursday and that she started yelling, 'It's actually a gun, it's actually a gun!' to get people's attention. She says it was a terrifying moment because people were not reacting, possibly thinking the blasts were fireworks. She says once people realized gunshots were erupting, they started running in a panic. Juhasz says she saw someone running off with a handgun and two people bleeding profusely, who emergency workers carried away on stretchers. Police say three people were shot and transported to hospitals but didn't release other details. ___ 4:01 p.m. Police say three people were shot at a popular San Francisco park. The San Francisco Police Department says people should stay away from Dolores Park, where the shooting happened Thursday afternoon. It says the three shooting victims are being transported to the hospital. Police gave no other details. Dolores Park sits on a hill in the Mission Districts and it's a popular destination for locals and tourists who come to sunbathe and take in the city views. It's across Mission High School.
  • Cities baffled as Jeff Sessions targets them on immigration
    Cities baffled as Jeff Sessions targets them on immigration
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions took new steps Thursday to punish cities he believes are not cooperating with federal immigration agents in a move that was met with bewilderment by local officials who said they did not know why they were being singled out. The Justice Department sent letters to four cities struggling with gun violence, telling them they would not be eligible for a program that provides money to combat drug trafficking and gang crime unless they give federal immigration authorities access to jails and notify agents before releasing inmates wanted on immigration violations. Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino in California all expressed interest in the Justice Department's Public Safety Partnership, which enlists federal agents, analysts and technology to help communities find solutions to crime. 'By taking simple, commonsense considerations into account, we are encouraging every jurisdiction in this country to cooperate with federal law enforcement,' Sessions said in a statement that accompanied the letters. 'That will ultimately make all of us safer — especially law enforcement on our streets.' The threat marks Sessions' latest effort to force local authorities to help federal agents detain and deport people living in the country illegally as part of a push to reduce crime he believes is linked to illegal immigration. The attorney general has repeatedly vowed to withhold federal money from cities that do not cooperate, similar to how previous administrations have held back highway funds during debates over the speed limit and drinking age. But it was not immediately clear to some of the cities why they were targeted. In a letter to Sessions, Republican Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry denied that New Mexico's largest city is a sanctuary for immigrants living in the country illegally and said he has been trying to work with immigration authorities since taking office in 2009. In fact, Berry said, Immigration and Customs Enforcement staffing at the prison transport center fell in recent years. 'If your agency has questions or concerns with our (Bernalillo) County jails, I would refer you to their leadership,' Berry wrote. Peter Simonson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in New Mexico, called the demands 'a bullying tactic.' Another concern raised by cities is that police who patrol the streets book suspects into jails run by county or state authorities over which they have no control. The Justice Department's letters focus on giving federal immigration agents access to such detention facilities. In San Bernardino, officers book anyone they arrest into jails that are run by the county, not the Southern California city of 216,000 people, said Police Chief Jarrod Burguan. 'The city of San Bernardino has never taken any formal act to declare itself a sanctuary city,' Burguan said. 'Our policies have been very, very consistent over the years.' Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said his officers also book suspects into a county-run facility and are tasked with fighting violent crime, not enforcing federal immigration laws. 'That does not mean we don't work with our other federal partners, but that is just not a function of ours,' he said. Nor do police enforce immigration laws in Baltimore, where arrestees are taken to a jail run by the state, said Anthony McCarthy, a spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh. The state says it adheres to federal policies on immigration in its detention system. 'We are receiving tremendous federal support for the violence-reduction actions, and we wouldn't want anything to deter the progress we hope to make on that front,' McCarthy said. Sessions has pledged to make fighting immigration and street crime the Justice Department's top priority, but the strategy is putting him at odds with some city leaders, who say the best way to fight crime and build community trust is to keep local police out of federal immigration matters. Last week, Sessions told cities they must meet the same conditions or lose out on millions of dollars from a separate grant program that helps police departments pay for everything from bulletproof vests to body cameras, a move that made some local officials more defiant. In the four letters, the Justice Department asked the prospective cities' police departments to show proof of their compliance by Aug. 18. In Albuquerque, immigrant student activists said the letter was part of the Trump administration's broader attack on immigrants. 'It is a vision of terror for families like mine,' said Gabriela Hernandez, Southwest Organizer for United We Dream. The Justice Department in June tapped 12 cities to receive aid through the Public Safety Partnership, and officials said the four cities targeted Thursday had expressed interest in the next chance at participating. Cities were chosen based on higher-than-average rates of violence and willingness to receive the help and training. Cities that want to be involved going forward will have to show they allow unfettered communication between police and federal immigration authorities, give agents access to jails in order to question immigrants and provide agents with 48 hours of notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released. ___ Gurman reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, and Juliet Linderman in Baltimore contributed to this report.
  • Fire rages through one of Dubai's tallest residential buildings
    Fire rages through one of Dubai's tallest residential buildings
    Fire erupted in what was reportedly a residential building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, just after midnight local time Friday.   >> Read more trending news
  • Mayor vows to fight removal from office
    Mayor vows to fight removal from office
    Roswell Mayor Jere Wood said he will appeal a Fulton County Superior Court judge's decision to oust him from office. The ruling came from a lawsuit saying  that Wood was ineligible for re-election in 2013 because he violated a city charter on term limits. The charter, which became state law in 2010 states that no person who has served three or more four-year terms in the office of mayor should be eligible to run for the office of mayor. Wood is currently serving his fifth term. The Roswell resident who filed the lawsuit last year told Channel 2's Tom Regan he is thrilled by the decision. 'For me, this is poetic justice for the man who ran on term limits in 1997 to be hoisted on his own petard,' said Michael Litten. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Man stole 4 vehicles, caused 6+ crashes during dangerous chase Boy with special needs wanders alone into gas station at 3 a.m. Mother of 3 shoots, kills home intruder, police say Litten, who is a mayoral candidate, said he supported Wood in his first election. He said he became disappointed that the mayor didn't stick to a campaign promise to limit his terms in office. 'He didn't think the rule applied to him,' said Litten. Attorneys for Wood argued that the charter was 'retroactively unconstitutional' and did not apply to terms served prior to the law's passage in 2010. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig L. Schwall Sr. disagreed. In his decision, he concluded, 'Because Mayor Wood was ineligible to quality for office in 2013 under the City Charter, this court grants the requested writ of ouster, removing Mayor Wood from office effective immediately.' Several hours after the court ruling, Mayor Wood released a statement, saying, 'I have decided to appeal the court's decision in this matter. However, I will not be seeking reelection this coming November. I will continue to serve the city until my current term comes to an end or the appellate court rules on Judge Schwall's decision.
