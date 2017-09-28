Listen Live
Jomo Bent (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By: Lauren Foreman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A woman faces a driving under the influence charge after police said she hit and injured an Alpharetta police officer providing traffic control for a construction crew.

Ceijai Broughton was also charged with following too closely and violating the move over law, Alpharetta police Officer Jason Muenzer said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the Mansell Road area of Ga. 400. 

At the time of the crash, Officer Jomo Bent “was in his fully marked city patrol car with all of his emergency lights activated providing traffic and safety control for a construction crew,” Muenzer said.

Bent, an Alpharetta officer for 10 years, and Broughton were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Bent was treated and released Thursday afternoon.

The scene was cleared by 5:40 a.m.

In other news:

