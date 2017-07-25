DeKalb police car hits jogger, crashes into house

A DeKalb County police cruiser hit and critically injured a jogger before crashing into a house early Tuesday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a police officer swerved to avoid a vehicle turning in front of him, struck 66-year-old Janet Pickney and crashed into the house at the intersection of Brown and Chamblee Tucker roads, DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

A resident of that house, who asked Channel 2 Action News to identify her only as Carolyn, was home at the time.

Pickney’s cousin, Kip Puiia, described her as an avid runner who’d jog every day.

He is praying Pickney pulls through after surgery.

Chief James Conroy told Channel 2 that the officer took an “evasive maneuver” to avoid a left-turning car and struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.



Witness Michael Lohry told the news station he didn’t want to touch Pickney “because she was in such a contorted position.”

Pickney and the officer were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer was later upgraded to critical but stable condition, according to DeKalb police.

“He was really dazed,” Conroy told Channel 2. “I told him, ‘Don’t move. We got you help coming.’ I don't think he could move.”



Police have not released the officer’s name, but said he is 31 years old. At the time of the crash, he was responding to a call about a downed tree, according to Channel 2.

The driver of the other car stayed on the scene and was interviewed by police, Channel 2 reported.

A traffic specialist will look at all aspects of the incident, including the speed of both parties in this incident, Conroy said.

Charges have not been filed, according to Channel 2.