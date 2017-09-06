Listen Live
BREAKING: Owner of tiger shot dead in metro neighborhood ID’d
Close

BREAKING: Owner of tiger shot dead in metro neighborhood ID’d

Photo Credit: Henry County police
A tiger was shot down after it attacked an area resident’s dog in Henry County. (Erica A. Hernandez/AJC)

BREAKING: Owner of tiger shot dead in metro neighborhood ID’d

Lauren Foreman , John Spink , Steve Burns and Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

UPDATE [4:51 p.m.]: The Department of Natural Resources has identified the tiger’s owner as Feld Entertainment, Inc. The company reported the tiger missing from a shipment traveling from Florida to Tennessee. 

“The truck had stopped in Georgia during the overnight hours, and during that stop the female Bengal tiger managed to escape unnoticed,” spokesman Mark McKinnon said in a news release. “Feld discovered that she was missing when the truck arrived at the destination.” 

﻿ORIGINAL STORY: As Henry County police and state authorities are following up on “credible leads” to determine how a tiger ended up in a residential area Wednesday morning, PETA announced a $2,500 reward for help in finding the owner. 

“We think we’re getting closer to finding the owner,” Department of Natural Resources law enforcement spokesman Mark McKinnon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

DNR officials are working to determine if a tracker was placed on the tiger, who was shot dead after it attacked a dog in a Henry County neighborhood. 

McKinnon said if a tracker is found, it would have to be surgically removed and compared to tracking chips in a database. It is not known how long the process would take to remove the chip, which would likely contain medical information. 

“No idea where she (the tiger) belonged,” said Gerri Yoder, Henry County’s animal control director. “There are a lot of theories, but who knows?”

The tiger could have been “a victim of the exotic pet trade” and could have been “born and bred for the purpose of resale,” Yoder said. Tigers “are not illegal to own with the proper permitting,” she said.

PETA officials announced the reward with the hopes someone would identify the owner. 

“Wild animals belong in the wild,” PETA spokeswoman Brittany Peet said in a news release, “and when dangerous apex predators are confined to private homes or for entertainment, the consequences can be fatal.” 

Around 6 a.m., authorities received at least two 911 calls from people who spotted the big cat near the ramp from I-75 North to Jodeco Road and near a home in the area, Henry police Capt. Joey Smith said. 

John Spink / jspink@ajc.com
Close

Tiger on the loose

John Spink / jspink@ajc.com

Officers later spotted the tiger and alerted animal control officials.

“Unfortunately, it jumped a fence and went after a dog back behind one of the residences here,” Smith said. “And the officers had to use some force to put the tiger down.”

RELATED: Exotic animal sightings: Metro Atlanta has had its share      

PHOTOS: Weird things that have snarled Atlanta traffic

Officers aren’t equipped with tranquilizers and came across the Bengal tiger before animal control authorities arrived, Smith said.

“It was large enough to be of great concern to us,” Smith said.

The tiger was also “in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, Smith said.

Brittney Speck, who owns the dog in the incident, said she woke up to high beams and other lights flashed on by officers in the area.

“My dog was also going crazy in the backyard,” Speck said.

When she went to her back window to check on her Dachshund named Journey, she saw the tiger in her neighbor’s yard along the side nearest her yard and called 911.

Close

Tiger launches on dog in Henry County

Soon after, the tiger jumped on her dog, Speck said.

“And the officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back,” Speck said.

The dog is OK.

Close

BREAKING: Owner of tiger shot dead in metro neighborhood ID’d

Speck said she’s thankful her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old children weren’t outside at the time.

“It was like a full-grown zoo tiger,” Speck said.

Zoo Atlanta officals said Wednesday the tiger was not one of theirs. “Our two Sumatran tigers are definitely accounted for,” zoo spokeswoman Rachel Davis said.

Officials with Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, an animal shelter on L.G.Griffin Road, said the tiger did not come from their facilities.

“All of our tigers are accounted for,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. 

Suvannee Brownlee, a Hardee’s fast food employee, said she pulled in for work about 4 a.m. when a man told her he spotted a tiger.

Soon after, several police cars followed, and officers told her to shut doors and stay inside.

“I was shocked,” Brownlee said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henry County police at 770-288-8200 or Henry County Animal Control at 770-288-7387. Tipsters can also call the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 

