About the WSB Triple Team Traffic Alerts App

  • Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week
    Sheriff: Cleanup of plane crash will take at least a week
    With debris scattered for miles across the flat countryside of the Mississippi Delta, federal and local officials may be combing soybean fields for up to a week for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor, a sheriff said Wednesday. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said the fields are covered with 2 to 3 miles of debris. Reached by phone on Wednesday, he estimated it will take investigators five or six days to sift through the wreckage and clean up the site where the plane crashed on Monday. Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant warned people not to remove debris from the area and said that anyone taking something could be prosecuted. Bryant, in statements Tuesday on Twitter, said law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. Debris from the KC-130 is scattered for miles. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers have been trying to control access to sites, but the broad area and number of roads makes that difficult. Bryant asked people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities. Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and were headed for pre-deployment training in Yuma, Arizona, the Marine Corps said Tuesday. Several bouquets were left at the main gate of Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, where the plane was based. Officials said some of those killed were from the base, but Stewart was closed to reporters and did not issue a statement. 'We're feeling the pain that everybody else is,' Robert Brush said after dropping off three pots of red, white and blue petunias. He works for a landscaping company that serves the base. Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members. Witnesses said they heard low, rumbling explosions when the plane was still high in the sky Monday, saw the aircraft spiraling toward the flat, green landscape and spotted an apparently empty parachute floating toward the earth. It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor. The crash happened outside the small town of Itta Bena about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of the state capital of Jackson. Bodies were found more than a mile from the plane. The Marine Corps said the cause was under investigation and offered no information on whether the plane issued a distress call. FBI agents joined military investigators, though Marine Maj. Andrew Aranda told reporters no foul play was suspected. 'They are looking at the debris and will be collecting information off of that to figure out what happened,' Aranda said. The county coroner, meanwhile, ferried more body bags into fields to remove remains. The KC-130 is used to refuel aircraft in flight and transport cargo and troops. Will Nobile, a catfish farmer, was inside his office Monday afternoon when he heard an unusually loud rumble in the sky. 'It sounded like a big thunderstorm,' Nobile said. 'Not one big explosion, but a couple of second-long explosions. ... A long, steady rumble is what it was.' He walked outside to see what was making the noise in the cloudless afternoon and saw a 'gray streak' disappear behind trees, and then black smoke rising. Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane spiraling downward with one engine smoking. 'You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,' he said. 'It was spinning down.' Jones said that by the time he and others reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said. Nobile said he drove to the site and as he and others stood by a highway, they saw an open parachute wafting down from the sky: 'It didn't look like anybody was in it.' Another catfish farmer found an empty, open parachute later near a fish pond, Nobile said. Jones said firefighters tried to put out the blaze but were forced back by an explosion. The Marines said the plane was carrying personal weapons and small-arms ammunition — equipment that may have contributed to the explosion and the popping that could be heard as the wreckage burned. ___ Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Jackson, Mississippi; and Michael Hill in Newburgh, New York; contributed to this report.
  • Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense
    Owner of The Intercept media outlet assisting accused NSA leaker Reality Winner’s legal defense
    The parent company of The Intercept online news outlet announced Tuesday that it is helping the legal defense of the Reality Winner, suspect in the National Security Agency leak investigation. At the same time, The Intercept admitted some fault in Winner’s predicament.  >> Read more trending news “The ongoing criminal case prevents us from going into detail,” Intercept Editor-in-Chief Betsy Reed wrote online Tuesday, “but I can state that, at several points in the editorial process, our practices fell short of the standards to which we hold ourselves for minimizing the risks of source exposure when handling anonymously provided materials.”  The U.S. Justice Department has accused Winner of leaking to The Intercept a top-secret NSA report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Intercept published the report, which says Russian military intelligence officials tried to hack into the U.S. voting system just before last November’s election.  RELATED: Feds: NSA leak suspect wrote of wanting to ‘burn the White House down’ Owned by First Look Media, The Intercept provided federal officials a copy of the classified information, court records show. Investigators said the pages appeared 'folded and/or creased, suggesting they had been printed and hand-carried out of a secured space.' They quickly identified six people who had printed the materials, including Winner, and found she had email contact with the news agency. Read more at MyAJC.com.
  • UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged 
    UPDATE: Twins found safe in DeKalb County; mom charged 
    ﻿A Riverdale mother faces first degree child cruelty charges after police say she abducted her 14-month-old twins from an apartment Saturday, Clayton County police said. One of the twins needs an oxygen and a feeding tube.  Ka’Miyah Cherelle Wilson, 23, and Kaden Shamar and Kaleel Shamir Wilson were found Tuesday evening at an Lithonia apartment on Farington Road, Dekalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  “Both children are doing fine but they were transported by EMS as a precaution,”Robertson said.  The GBI issused a Levi’s call just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, three days after the Wilson allegedly took the twins.  Clayton County police say Wilson took the children from a Riverdale apartment complex on Ga. 138. The twins’ grandmother alerted authorities to the abduction.  “While both children are fragile, Kaden Wilson is described as medically fragile due his required used of oxygen and requirement to be fed via a feeding tube,” Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said.   Marbury said Ka’ Miyah Wilson 'discontinued feeding Kaden the formula prescribed by a doctor via the feeding tube and has been feeding him a ‘smoothie concoction’ using a syringe.”  Kaden suffered significant weight loss as a result.  Marbury said the twins “appeared to be in good health” once they were found.  In other news:
  • Is it a sick day? Vacation day? With PTO, it doesn't matter
    Is it a sick day? Vacation day? With PTO, it doesn't matter
    At small businesses this summer, many owners won't be trying to figure out whether employees will be counting it as vacation time, personal days or sick leave when they send texts or emails that say, 'I'm not coming in today.' A growing number of companies combine vacation and sick time into one bucket called paid time off, or PTO. Staffers decide whether they're going to use the days for vacation, when they or a relative is ill, or for family events. 'You're saying to staffers, it's PTO, just take it. If you have a sick kid, need a personal day, you're really stressed out,' says Gretchen Van Vlymen, a vice president at StratEx, an HR consulting firm based in Chicago. Forty-three percent of companies offered PTO in 2016, up from 28 percent in 2002, according to a report from World at Work, an association of human resources professionals. The report said 51 percent of private companies, which would include small and mid-size businesses, offered PTO last year. The report was based on a survey of the organization's members. One of the biggest pluses about PTO for small business owners is eliminating the administrative chore of tracking how many sick days versus vacation days their employees have used. That can be particularly helpful in the growing number of states, counties and cities where employers are required to allow staffers to accrue sick time, usually up to 40 hours a year depending on how many hours they work. With PTO, there's no need to track hours worked or accrued. For Will Gadea, offering PTO to his five staffers means he doesn't have to be the arbiter of whether someone is really sick when they call him in the morning, coughing and asking for a day off. 'I don't want to make employees lie to me in order to use those days up,' says Gadea, owner of IdeaRocket, an animated video company in New York. But PTO isn't a panacea for time off issues. It may not stop those workers who habitually call out on Mondays or after long holiday weekends. And some staffers may decide to work when they're sick rather than use days they want to set aside for a vacation. Employers need to deal with such situations from a performance perspective, says Kate Zabriskie, CEO of Business Training Works, an employee development consultancy based in Port Tobacco, Maryland. That means talking to workers if they come in sick and letting them know they're probably better off at home. 'If they're not performing well because they're ill, I'd say, 'You've got to be here and ready to do the job,'' Zabriskie says. Van Vlymen suggests starting a conversation with the staffer who tends to call out after weekends, noting there's a pattern and letting them know that if they have a problem of some kind, help is available. Another issue can be if an employee runs out of time. It can happen if they take vacation time, some personal days for school events or to be home with sick children, and then come down with the flu at the end of the year. When a staffer is running out of days, especially if it's a highly valued employee, it can be tempting for the boss to say, 'Don't worry, we'll pay you for the days you missed.' But unless other employees also get extra days, the boss' leniency can be seen as unequal treatment, something that can become evidence in a discrimination lawsuit. 'You need to remain consistent. You can't look the other way for one person,' says Eric Cormier, a consultant with the Houston-based human resources provider Insperity. One solution is that if staffers are able to work from home and aren't too sick, they can telecommute to avoid using PTO. Companies where employees don't have that option can also be creative. At Motev, a Los Angeles-based limousine service, employees accrue PTO as they work. If staffers use up their time and need more days, owner Robert Gaskill will structure the work schedule so they can accrue more hours. If drivers are sick and come to work, the law prohibits them from driving, so Gaskill assigns them to work in the office. Some companies award top performers PTO as a kind of bonus. Under a bonus system, companies are allowed to reward staffers with different amounts of money or time off depending on how well they have performed. 'We'll consider either advancing PTO (from the next year) or granting additional days the way we also have employee spot bonuses for doing an awesome job,' says Grace Carr Lee, executive director of Hoge Fenton, a law firm based in San Jose, California. Conversely, underperformers may just have to lose pay. Ben Friedman has had employees who didn't seem to care about their work and who used up their PTO. 'If they use all their time, we wouldn't pay them for the day' they miss, says Friedman, co-founder of All Set, a Boston-based online service that helps homeowners find cleaning and lawn services. Owners can create other types of leave, Van Vlymen says. For example, giving employees paid leave for personal matters. Or allowing staffers to work flexible hours so they can take care of errands or appointments and still get their work done. 'There are a lot of ways to do it without expanding the PTO you give,' she says. At some companies, especially those where staffers are not on set schedules, the solution is unlimited PTO; staffers can take as many days off as they need for whatever reason. 'Employees are much more comfortable if they need to be out with a sick child or need to be at an appointment,' says Carol O'Kelley, CEO of Salesfusion, an Atlanta-based marketing software manufacturer that offers unlimited PTO. 'That has relieved a lot of unnecessary pressure and burdens on employees and managers.' With unlimited PTO, companies should still have policies that spell out when time off can be taken, how many people can be off at any time and the factors to decide who gets priority when there are multiple requests for the same days. Bosses can declare no-time-off periods for busy seasons, or if there's a project that needs to be finished. 'If we have a major product release, vacation is less likely to be approved,' O'Kelley says. _____ Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg . Her work can be found here: http://bigstory.ap.org/content/joyce-m-rosenberg
  • Evacuees return, damage measured as western wildfires wane
    Evacuees return, damage measured as western wildfires wane
    Relief was arriving after a rough stretch of wildfires all around the U.S. West, with firefighters slowly surrounding once-fierce blazes and evacuees starting to stream back home. Authorities surveying the damage from a blaze in Northern California said Tuesday that at least 41 homes and 55 other buildings had been destroyed near the town of Oroville. Some residents had returned home after fleeing the flames in the grassy foothills of the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento, but thousands remained evacuated as the fire entered its fifth day. The blaze burned nearly 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) and injured four firefighters. It was 55 percent contained. Crews were making progress against dozens of wildfires across the western U.S. In Colorado, crews were winding down the fight against a wildfire that temporarily forced hundreds of people to evacuate near the resort town of Breckenridge. Firefighters built containment lines around at least 85 percent of the blaze. In Arizona, recent monsoon rain has helped stop the growth of a wildfire in mountains overlooking Tucson and an evacuation order for the summer-retreat community of Summerhaven has been lifted. In Nevada, fire crews were getting the upper hand on a wildland blaze that shut down U.S. Interstate 80 along the Nevada-California line most of Tuesday. Three new California fires made trouble Tuesday. One of them, just east of San Jose, destroyed two homes before its growth was stopped. Another broke out in San Diego County and quickly surged to over half a square mile (1.5 square kilometers). It forced the temporary closure of Interstate 8 and the brief evacuation of 15 families in Alpine, a town of 15,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Diego. In Northern California, the Placer County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuations along four roads near a 2-acre fire burning north of Auburn. In Santa Barbara County, at least 3,500 people remained out of their homes due to a pair of fires. The larger of the two charred more than 45 square miles (116 square kilometers) of dry brush and has burned 20 structures since it broke out. It was 60 percent contained. To the south an 18-square-mile (46-square-kilometer) wildfire that destroyed 20 structures is 48 percent contained.
  • The Latest: Feinstein questions FBI nominee's independence
    The Latest: Feinstein questions FBI nominee's independence
    The Latest on the Senate hearing on Christopher Wray's nomination as FBI director (all times local): 10:05 a.m. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will seek assurances that President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director will be independent from the White House. Feinstein says she will question Christopher Wray on how he will remain impervious to political influence. She says she is concerned after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. Trump has said his decision was at least in part due to the FBI's investigation into his campaign's ties to Russian election meddling. Feinstein says she wonders, 'Will Mr. Wray and the FBI pursue investigations with independence and vigor, regardless of who may be implicated? Will he stand up for what is right and lawful?' Feinstein says she has concerns about Wray's involvement in national security matters during the Bush administration, when the government authorized harsh interrogation techniques. ___ 10 a.m. President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director is signaling that he won't let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission. In prepared testimony Wednesday, Christopher Wray will tell senators that he won't allow the FBI's work 'to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice.' He also is pledging his loyalty to the Constitution and to the rule of law. He says he'll follow that commitment 'no matter the test.' Wray is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing. He was selected to replace James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May. FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms. ___ 9:45 a.m. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is signaling his support for President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director. Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says Christopher Wray has an 'impressive legal career' and seems qualified for the demanding job of leading the nation's top law enforcement agency. Grassley says it's vital for the FBI director to be independent. And he says Wray's record shows he is committed to independence. Wray faces questions Wednesday during his confirmation hearing before the committee. Some lawmakers will want reassurances that Wray will keep a boundary line between the White House. Their concerns come after Trump is said to have asked former Director James Comey for a loyalty pledge before firing him in May. Grassley says Wray enjoys bipartisan support. __ 3:22 a.m. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination. Both Democrats and Republicans will want assurances of Christopher Wray's independence from the White House. And they will want to know how he would operate under a president who is said to have demanded loyalty from Comey and who has appeared insensitive to the boundary between the White House and the FBI. Wray's nomination comes after Trump abruptly fired the former director, James Comey, amid an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. Those close to Wray, a former top official in the Bush administration's Justice Department, say he will be a steady hand at a time of tumult.
