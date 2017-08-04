Listen Live
Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B plant in US
Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B plant in US

Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B plant in US
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
The logos of Japan auto giants Toyota Motor Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation.

Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B plant in US

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda will announce plans to build a new $1,6 billion vehicle plant in the United States that will create 4,000 jobs. USA Today reported.

The announcement is likely to be seen as a victory for President Donald Trump. who has been pressuring foreign automakers to make more vehicles in the United States. Friday morning, Trump tweeted his approval, calling it “a great investment in American manufacturing.”.

The plant will be operational by 2021 through a 50-50 joint venture between Toyota and Mazda, USA Today reported, citing an anonymous source. It will be capable of producing 300,000 vehicles per year. A site has not been chosen yet, the source said.

Toyota officials declined to comment, and Mazda spokesman Jeremy Barnes told USA Today that the matter was set to be discussed in Japan on Friday but he couldn't comment.

  • School construction project continues into start of school year
    School construction project continues into start of school year
    Some parents are concerned after seeing their child’s school under construction ahead of the new year. Channel 2 Miller Grove Middle School will be under construction when students arrive. The project has been going on since last year and will continue this year. Even though it will be in full swing when school starts Monday, the superintendent said teachers and students won't be learning in the work areas. A parent sent photos to Channel 2 Action News of what the school looked like Thursday afternoon. She said the air conditioning wasn't working properly and contractors were working to fix it. Parent Ty Hatch has two sons who attend the school and said she is wondering how it will be ready for the start of the year Monday. “They had all summer to get this done, and to try to cram it into the last few days is just ridiculous,” Hatch said. We called school officials to ask about the air conditioner and construction. Superintendent R. Stephen Green stated: 'Miller Grove Middle School will be ready for classes Monday. Parents at the school were able to participate in an open house event on Wednesday, Aug. 2. No complaints about the readiness of the campus have been received by the principal.
  • Unbelted back seat passengers can become 'human missiles' in crash
    Unbelted back seat passengers can become 'human missiles' in crash
    The dangers of not wearing seat belts in the back seats of cars have been well-documented. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has renewed the warning, noting in a new study that unbelted rear passengers “can become human missiles” in a crash and injure those sitting in the front seats. >> Read more trending news When a car crashes with an unbelted passenger in the back seat, that person can slam into the driver’s seat and push the driver into the airbag and steering column with a 35-mph impact, the IIHS said. With the popularity of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, customers are likely to go unbelted, IIHS senior researcher Jessica Jermakian told USA Today. In 2015, 1,018 rear-seat passengers died in auto accidents, according to the study. Awareness increased about rear-seat restraints after the deaths of Princess Diana in 1997 and CBS newsman Bob Simon in 2015, USA Today reported. “That crash brought a lot of attention to the issue, but people still think they are safer in the back seat and they don’t need to buckle up,” Jermakian told USA Today.. “But the laws of physics aren’t suspended just because you’ve moved to the back seat. You still need to buckle up to get the best protection in a crash.” The IIHS survey conducted last year found only 72 percent of the 1,172 respondents said they always use a belt in the back seat, compared to 91 percent who said they always use one when seated in front, USA Today reported. Many back seat passengers operate under a false assumption that the backseat is safer than the front, the study found. The report also showed that people are least likely to buckle up in the back seat when they are taking a short-distance ride in a hailed ride.
  • MLS gaining respectability, soccer league 'on a good path'
    MLS gaining respectability, soccer league 'on a good path'
    There was a time when Major League Soccer depended on a shortlist of marquee names to generate excitement about a match. A David Beckham, Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard. Times are changing. Since its inaugural season in 1996, the league has gained respect around the world and MLS continues to expand its footprint on the global soccer stage. Sure, the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and French Ligue 1 still have the talent, market dominance and history to be considered by many the best in the world, but MLS is trending upward. 'It's brilliant seeing the growth of this league,' said Colorado Rapids goalie Tim Howard, who left the then-New York MetroStars in 2003 and played 13 years in the EPL before returning to MLS last year. 'When I left, Don Garber was the commissioner and he had promised new teams, new stadiums, expansion, growth, better players, bigger fan bases, and he's delivered.' The league started with 10 clubs in 1996, but now consists of 22 and its goal is to have 28. Atlanta United and Minnesota United are in their first seasons, Los Angeles FC is set to join in 2018 and a Beckham-owned Miami franchise is nearing a deal and could start play in 2020. Twelve locations are competing for four expansion bids, two of which are expected to be announced later this year. The value of clubs also is soaring. The average MLS club was valued at $185 million in 2016 by Forbes , a 400 percent increase since 2008. MLS is in year three of its eight-year deals with ESPN, FOX Sports and Univision Deportes. World-class facilities are being built, the talent on the field is better and the world is taking notice. First-year San Jose president Tom Fox said ownership groups 'have built slowly, brick by brick.' 'They didn't step up to the plate and try to hit home runs.' Fox said. 'They've been trying to hit a series of singles to move the runners around the bags, and I think they've done an excellent job of that in a market that's much more competitive.' When it comes to attendance, MLS is in the same conversation as some of the top leagues. Average MLS attendance has increased by more than 5,000 fans since 2008. The league's average home attendance this season is currently 21,552, which is only behind the 2016-17 season average in the Bundesliga (41,511), English Premier League (35,822), La Liga (27,700), Mexico's Liga MX (25,050), China's Super League (23,780) and Italy's Serie A (22,164), according to worldfootball.net . It's ahead of France's Ligue 1 (21,029), Japan's J1 League (19,107) and Brazil's Série A (16,286). In a market where American football is king, stadiums can be the key to the sport's growth — and to receiving an expansion bid. United Soccer League's Sacramento Republic FC is vying for an expansion bid. Officials from the team broke ground on a $245 million privately financed stadium in Sacramento last week. Atlanta United's new home is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a multipurpose facility the team will share with the Atlanta Falcons (both franchises are owned by Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank). Minnesota United's Allianz Field, a soccer-specific stadium, will open in 2018. Despite MLS' growth, the league still has much work to do on the international stage. It is losing the TV battle on its home pitch. Mexico's top league, Liga MX, dominates ratings in the U.S. Last year's final game netted 3.3 million viewers in the U.S., and more than 6 million viewers overall on Univision and Univision Deportes, according to worldsoccertalk.com . The MLS Cup Final, meanwhile, had the highest title-game viewership in league history with just more than 2 million people in the U.S. and 3.5 million people worldwide. But MLS clubs are not shying away from the challenge of closing the gap with their North American counterparts. Atlanta United President Darren Eales believes American clubs winning the CONCACAF Champions League would be a good start. The league pits top North and Central American clubs against one another, and a U.S. club has never won the title. Still, there's no question the league is in a better place than it was when a 31-year-old Beckham signed with the LA Galaxy from Real Madrid. Teams no longer necessarily look for quick fixes that a big name can provide. They are signing young designated players and focusing on development academies, which have produced young stars like Seattle's Jordan Morris, FC Dallas' Kellyn Acosta and the LA Galaxy's Gyasi Zardes. Eales didn't reach for a star when he assembled Atlanta's roster, having been on the other end of players joining MLS teams from Europe (he previously held front office positions with English Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion). Atlanta's core players include Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba, all under 25 years old. There's also a flip side: With club values on the rise, Eales said MLS is building a foundation that enables franchises to be more competitive when acquiring talent. 'Now the league can attract more talented players, therefore the quality improves,' Eales said. 'It's a virtuous circle.' But success takes time and a willingness to be patient, Atlanta United manager Tata Martino said through a translator. 'It's not something that can happen in one day, or one year,' the former Barcelona manager pointed out. 'It's still a young league and there's a lot of ground to make up, but I think it's on a good path.' Fox, the Earthquakes president who was previously CEO of English Aston Villa, said MLS is starting to play at a level hardcore soccer fans are accustomed to watching. 'They know what good football looks like and actually, the teams — Atlanta, I'd say us, others, many other teams — have been starting to focus more on creating a much more enjoyable, cohesive product,' Fox said. 'That is all playing out, but I think it's a natural evolution for how the league has gone.
  • Fundraiser for wife of soldier killed in Afghanistan tops $32K in first day
    Fundraiser for wife of soldier killed in Afghanistan tops $32K in first day
    An online fundraiser for the pregnant wife of a soldier killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday has raised more than $32,000 in its first day, Army Times reported. The money will go to support the wife of 25-year-old Spc. Christopher Michael Harris of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, according to the description of a GoFundMe account set up by a friend. “Britt has recently discovered that she and Chris were expecting their first child,” wrote Jenny Ann Stone, who created the fundraising page. “During this time, money should be the absolute least important thing on her mind.” The page has a goal of $50,000. Funds pledged to the account will supplement survivor’s benefits paid out by the Defense Department — a tax-free $100,000 gratuity — and Servicemembers Group Life Insurance, which automatically enrolls all service members for a $400,000 death benefit, Army Times reported. Harris was one of two soldiers killed during an attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, Fox News reported. The other man who died was 23-year-old Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, of Columbus, Indiana. Both men died when an explosive device detonated near their convoy, Pentagon officials said Thursday. Both soldiers were part of the 82nd Airborne Division, 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment.
  • Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia
    Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia
    Transcripts of President Donald Trump's conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January offer new details on how the president parried with the leaders over the politics of the border wall and refugee policy — with random asides on such subjects as drug abuse in New Hampshire. The president's exchanges with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull just a week after the inauguration were widely reported upon at the time. But transcripts published Friday by The Washington Post offer new detail on the new president's blunt exchanges with the U.S. allies. The White House said Thursday that the release of the transcripts is a disservice to Trump. 'I'm not going to comment on leaked calls,' White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. 'It's a national security matter when phone call transcripts are being leaked out. It prevents the president from being able to do what he does best, negotiate with foreign leaders.' In his conversation with Pena Nieto, Trump urges the Mexican president to stop saying his country won't pay for the wall along the southern U.S. border, and the two agree to stop talking about the subject in public. In the Turnbull conversation, the two leaders discuss a 2016 refugee deal between their nations, under which the Obama administration agreed to accept asylum seekers who had been trying to get to Australia. Turnbull insists to Trump that the deal is still on. Trump complains that the deal makes him look bad and says he had a more pleasant conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Highlights from the conversations: POLITICS OF THE WALL Trump acknowledges that talk about building a wall at the US-Mexico border is more about image management than economic policy. 'Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about,' he said. 'But in terms of dollars - or pesos - it is the least important thing.' He acknowledges both leaders are 'in a little bit of a political bind' because each has vowed not to pay for the wall. 'If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that,' he adds. Pena Nieto tells Trump: 'Let us stop talking about the wall. ... But my position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall.' NEW HAMPSHIRE SLAM Trump says he won New Hampshire 'because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.' Trump won the GOP primary in New Hampshire. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state in the general election. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday bristled at Trump's description. 'The president is wrong,' Sununu said in a statement, adding that overdoses and drug-related deaths are declining in key parts of the state. 'It's disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer.' THE REFUGEE DEAL_BAD OPTICS In the Turnbull call, Trump complains about being saddled with an Obama administration agreement to help resettle some refugees who attempted to reach Australia by boat, particularly as Trump is rolling out his travel ban. 'Boy, that will make us look awfully bad,' Trump says. 'Here I am calling for a ban where I am not letting anybody in and we take 2,000 people. Really it looks like 2,000 people that Australia does not want, and I do not blame you by the way, but the United States has become like a dumping ground.' Turnbull counters that 'this is a big deal, and I think we should respect deals.' Trump returns: 'This is going to kill me. I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people, and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position.' DEALMAKING AND DIPOLOMACY Turnbull, in pressing for the refugee deal to be honored, repeatedly appeals to Trump's background as a dealmaker. 'There is nothing more important in business or politics than a deal is a deal,' he says. Trump tells the Australian leader: 'You have brokered many a stupid deal in business, and I respect you, but I guarantee that you broke many a stupid deal. This is a stupid deal. This deal will make me look terrible...I am going to get killed on this thing. ' He adds: 'I will be seen as a weak and ineffective leader in my first week by these people. This is a killer.' Turnbull offers some advice: 'You can certainly say that it was not a deal that you would have done, but you are going to stick with it.' PLEASANTRIES? Trump is blunt in sizing up his exchange with Turnbull, telling him: 'This was my most unpleasant call, because I will be honest with you. I hate taking these people. I guarantee you, they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.' He adds: 'That is enough, Malcolm. I have had it. I have been making these calls all day, and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call.' Turnbull tries a more diplomatic tack, telling the president: 'Thank you for your commitment. It is very important to us.' He pledges to 'be there again and again' for the U.S. The call ends with them thanking each other. Despite the heated exchange, Trump later tweets: 'Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!' --- Follow Kellman on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman ___ Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this story from Air Force One.
