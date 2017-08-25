Touching photo captures woman helping elderly dad watch eclipse

NASHVILLE. Tenn. - A Tennessee woman gave her 93-year-old father a perfect view of Tuesday’s total eclipse, tilting his wheelchair so he could view the rare celestial wonder.
“It was a very special moment, you know. It was way more special than you realized it was going to be,” Hedy Morrison told WKRN.
A touching photograph shows Morrison gazing up at the sky with the wheelchair of her father, Will Roberts, propped in her lap so he can look, too.
“He tends to be kind of slumped in his wheelchair, and the only way for him to be able to see it was to tilt him backwards so that he could be looking up at the sky,” Morrison told WKRN.
Roberts turned 93 a few days before the eclipse, Morrison said. He had a stroke four years ago and is in hospice.
“They have told us we are getting near the end of the journey,” Morrison told WKRN.
Morrison and her father have lived next door to one another in Middle Tennessee for 35 years. That’s where their family gathered to stare at the sky.
“There were four generations of us watching it there,” Morrison told WKRN. “The rest of them were on the roof and that’s where my daughter Molly captured the picture, was from the roof.”
While the stroke has hampered Roberts’ ability to communicate, Morrison said her father enjoyed the moment.
“He smiled, and when I’d say, ‘Can you see it?’ he’d say yes, and I’d say, ‘That’s pretty amazing isn’t it?’ and he would kind of nod his head yes,” she told WKRN. “It’s just kind of awe-inspiring is what it is, and, you know, the world is an amazing place.”
This woman helping her 93yr old dad see his first eclipse is everything. #MoreLikeThis Well done, Hedy Morrison!Posted by Cara Brookins on Wednesday, August 23, 2017
