Torch-bearing white nationalists march at University of Virginia 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported.
Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported.
The march occurred several hours before a Saturday rally in Emancipation Park around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Police believe the rally could attract up to 6,000 people, CNN reported. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.”
Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819.
“Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus," Signer said.
University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes.
"Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
#Charlottesville 10:14pm 🔘 Uh oh. Alt-right has totally encircled a group of counter-protesters @ UVA Jefferson statue pic.twitter.com/eLj7LdqVTw— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 12, 2017
In my 47 years of association with @UVA, this was the most nauseating thing I've ever seen. We need an exorcism on the Lawn.— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 12, 2017
