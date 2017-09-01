Listen Live
The Georgia Department of Health sends out a warning about West Nile 
The Georgia Department of Health sends out a warning about West Nile 

The Georgia Department of Health sends out a warning about West Nile 
Photo Credit: Jeff Topping/Getty Images
PHOENIX - AUGUST 5: A culex tarsalis female mosquito that was caught in a trap will be tested for the presence of the West Nile virus at the Arizona Department of Health Services labratory August 5, 2004 in Phoenix, Arizona. More than 250 people in Arizona have been infected with the virus, the most in the country this year, and three have died from the virus. (Photo by Jeff Topping/Getty Images)

The Georgia Department of Health sends out a warning about West Nile 

By: Sabrina Cupit

The message is simple "Protect yourself from mosquito bites,"says Dr Cherie Drenzek with the state health department.  

The state confirms nearly 20 human cases of West Nile virus so far this year, including three deaths. In 2016, there were a total of just seven cases an no deaths.   

“Georgians can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes and yards by getting rid of standing water,” said Chris Rustin, Ph.D., DPH director of Environmental Health. “Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that may be infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”  

Tip ‘n Toss all containers that can collect water - flowerpots, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths - anything that holds water and gives mosquitoes a place to thrive. Mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus look for stagnant water to lay eggs in, so be sure gutters and eaves are clear of leaves and debris.  

The most effective way to protect against WNV infection and all mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, is to prevent mosquito bites. Observe the “Five D’s of Prevention” during your outdoor activities this holiday weekend:  

  • Dusk/Dawn – Mosquitoes carrying WNV usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times. 
  • Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin. 
  • DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites. 
  • Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water because they are excellent breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes. 
  • Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house. 

Symptoms of West Nile virus include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash - that usually develop three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The elderly, those with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying medical conditions are at greater risk for complications from the disease.

News

  • Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self
    Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self
    A suspect is in custody after police said there was an armed robbery attempt Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to Chamblee Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sam’s Club on Clairmont Road in Chamblee. Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach reports the victim fought back and the suspect accidentally shot himself. As the suspect was in handcuffs, he told Gehlbach that he loves his wife and kids. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
  • Serena Williams in labor at West Palm hospital, reports say
    Serena Williams in labor at West Palm hospital, reports say
    Tennis star Serena Williams has gone into labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.  >> Read more trending news According to sources from WPEC, Williams checked in to the hospital on Wednesday and doctors induced labor on Thursday night.  READ: What were they like? Coach recalls Venus, Serena’s youth in Delray  The entire first floor of the hospital has been cleared to give Williams privacy, and no one is allowed inside without security clearance, WPEC reports.  The 35-year-old is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohaniain. She announced her pregnancy in April through a Snapchat. This will be her first child. The sex of the baby is unknown, but Ohanian revealed to Vogue that he believes their child will be a girl.  Williams threw a baby shower at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach on Aug. 4. Celebrities Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, Ciara and Lala Anthony were in attendance, along with 75 of Serena’s closest friends.  Serena and Venus Williams moved to Delray Beach in 1991 with their father to train at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. The sisters recently made their primary residence at the BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens. 
  • Impeach Trump, says billboard near Mar-a-Lago
    Impeach Trump, says billboard near Mar-a-Lago
    Opponents of President Donald Trump have put up a billboard calling for his impeachment along a frequently traveled motorcade route to his Mar-a-Lago estate. >> Read more trending news A group called Impeach Trump Now says it is paying about $4,800 to lease the large sign near Southern Boulevard and Interstate 95 for four weeks. Trump himself isn’t expected to return to Palm Beach until later in the fall, when the Mar-a-Lago Club opens for the 2017-18 season. “It’s not necessary for him to see it. It’s a symbolic location,” said Edward Erikson, the communications director for Free Speech For People, which joined with a group called Roots Action to back the impeachment effort. Erikson said 1.2 million people have signed an online impeachment petition that says Trump’s “refusal to divest from his business interests has placed him in direct violation of the United States Constitution.” Erikson said the group hopes to add billboards in New York, Washington and “other areas where Trump has property, where we think there are conflicts of interest between Trump as president and Trump as businessman.” Palm Beach County Republican Chairman Michael Barnett scoffed at the billboard. “What do they want to impeach him for? A million jobs in the last six months? It’s ridiculous,” Barnett said. Private sector jobs have increased from 123.2 million in January to a preliminary estimate of 124.4 million in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • Expectant mother poses with swarm of bees; makes for a buzz-worthy photo
    Expectant mother poses with swarm of bees; makes for a buzz-worthy photo
    An expectant mother is getting a lot of attention for her non-traditional maternity photo shoot, featuring a swarm of honey bees. >> Read more trending news Emily Mueller is a beekeeper in Akron, Ohio. She owns Mueller Honey Bee, a company that rescues honey bees, WKYC reports. RELATED: Heartbreaking photo shows late husband walking alongside expecting wife Mueller is pregnant and decided to stage an unconventional photo shoot. She hired Kendrah Damis Photography to snap photos of her covered in 20,000 honey bees. “My husband shook the bees onto the ground, I placed the queen in my hand, on my stomach until the bees started to cover,” Muller told WKYC. Mueller was stung three times during the shoot, but she said it was worth it.
  • US ban on Americans traveling to North Korea takes effect
    US ban on Americans traveling to North Korea takes effect
    A U.S. prohibition on Americans traveling to North Korea has taken effect. The ban makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to North Korea and allows the State Department to revoke the passport of anyone who flouts the ban. It was announced in July and kicked in Friday. Only those granted 'extremely limited' exceptions are exempt. The State Department says applicants must prove their trip is in the U.S. national interest. That could include journalists and aid or humanitarian workers. The State Department says applicants must submit a statement explaining why the trip serves the national interest, along with documentation. Those granted an exception will be given a letter they can use to obtain a Special Validation Passport. It's valid for just one trip to North Korea.
  • Georgia man charged in Charlottesville beating picked up for extradition
    Georgia man charged in Charlottesville beating picked up for extradition
    A Georgia man charged with beating a man during a Charlottesville protest has been picked up for extradition to Virginia. Channel 2's Mark Winne was the only reporter there as Michael Alex Ramos was picked up from the Monroe County Justice Center Friday morning. Ramos surrendered Monday night and was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. TRENDING STORIES: Man accused in Charlottesville beating agrees to be extradited Marietta man wanted in Charlottesville beating surrenders Cobb County man wanted in Charlottesville assault on the run The 33-year-old Marietta man was allegedly caught on video, along with several other white nationalists, beating Deandre Harris. Harris suffered a broken arm and needed eight staples to close the wound in his head. Ramos is charged with malicious wounding, which is similar to aggravated assault in Georgia. Our exclusive video as he was picked up for extradition, and new information from police about his arrest, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
